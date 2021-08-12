U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,417.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.00
    -15.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.45
    +0.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.20
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    -0.65 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,416.45
    -762.57 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.34
    +2.51 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,211.94
    -8.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

The infrared light segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, also the same segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021–2028

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The medical photobiostimulation system market is projected to reach US$ 314. 88 million by 2028 from US$ 204. 66 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 3% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the medical photobiostimulation system market is primarily attributed to growing number of patients suffering from chronic disorders and chronic pain and rising demand for photobiostimulation devices for pain management and wound care due to increasing geriatric population.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Photobiostimulation System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product ; Application and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128420/?utm_source=GNW
Moreover, continuous technological advancements in medical photobiostimulation systems are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulatory framework hinders the market growth. The pandemic has affected three main aspects of the global economy: production, supply chain, and firms and financial markets. Japan, China, South Korea, India, and Australia are the most affected countries due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the associated deaths. Manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices shift their focus from regular photobiostimulation devices to developing and supplying COVID-19 essentials and medical devices used for respiratory issues. This scenario negatively impacts the cosmetic and minimally invasive therapies performed with photobiostimulation devices.
The global medical photobiostimulation system market is segmented on the bases of product, and application.Based on product, the market is segmented into infrared light, red light, and others.

The infrared light segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, also the same segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.By application, the market is segmented into pain management, wound care, cosmetic applications, others.

Pain management is further segmented into dentistry, veterinary, and others. The pain management segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021; however wound care segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health and Wellness are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the medical photobiostimulation system market.
.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128420/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • China Signals Its Regulatory Crackdown Will Go On for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • IPhone Maker Predicts Slowing Gadget Sales Just as Holidays Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s main assembly partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. projected sales of gadgets like smartphones will drop sequentially this quarter, spurring concerns that chip and component shortages may affect iPhone production before the holiday season.Sales at the Taiwanese manufacturer’s consumer electronics business, which includes the iPhone, will decline this quarter compared with the previous three months, the company said Thursday. The downbeat projection caught analysts b

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Apple’s hot antitrust autumn: Storm clouds are forming from multiple directions

    The decision in a landmark antitrust case could come by the end of the month, but that is far from the only antitrust concern bearing down on Apple Inc.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • PwC's 22,000 staff share record £128m bonus pot

    Payouts to staff soared as the auditing and consultancy giant enjoyed a rebound in demand for its services.

  • Henkel cautious on costs, supply chains, even as sales jump

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German consumer goods group Henkel voiced concern about rising prices and over-stretched supply chains, although it raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after its business rebounded above pre-crisis levels in the first half. "The exceptionally sharp rise in raw material prices and strained supply chains will weigh heavily on the economy in the further course of the year," Chief Executive Carsten Knobel said. Henkel was trying to limit the impact on profits, he added, and also said growth rates would probably slow in the second half of 2021 versus the first half as the rebound in industrial demand began in the second half of 2020.

  • As Delta variant weighs on travel, expect every airline to update guidance: analyst

    Southwest Airlines is warning that it may not be profitable in Q3 as the Delta variant continues to spread. Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland discuss outlook for the airline industry with Helane Becker, Cowen Senior Analyst.

  • Oil prices finish higher as selling sparked by White House blast at OPEC fades

    Oil futures erased early losses that came after the White House said it would press OPEC to raise output, turning higher in the wake of data that showed declines in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline.

  • The US used-car bubble has burst

    In July, used-car prices slowed down, after galloping upwards in the spring and early summer. It was part of a more tempered rate of inflation, which should allay fears of an overheating economy.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.