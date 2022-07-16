Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Size to Grow by USD 470.89 million, ams AG and FLIR Systems Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

An IR emitter is a light-emitting diode (LED) that emits light in the IR spectrum, while an IR receiver is a device that detects and decodes the light emitted from the IR emitter. Both IR emitter and receiver are electronic components that function in the IR range of light.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to grow by USD 470.89 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of IR sensors is driving the growth of the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market. However, factors such as high cost of the InGaAs technology may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Major Five Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Companies: Key Offerings

ams AG - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as APDB-00 and APDE-00

FLIR Systems Inc. - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as MarkIR emitters which is used in IR cameras for surveillance purposes.

Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers SE3470-003 which is an IR emitter used for remote control application.

Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers OVU412000 IR-RECEIVER which is used for audio and home theatre.

LITE-ON Technology Corp. - The company offers LTE-C216R-14 which is an IR emitter and receiver

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

IR cameras and sensors - size and forecast 2020-2025

remotes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating End-User Segments

The consumer electronics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the growing affordability of products such as smartphones.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing car production in APAC will drive the adoption of IR sensors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market in APAC.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 IR cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Remotes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ams AG

10.4 FLIR Systems Inc.

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.7 LITE-ON Technology Corp.

10.8 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10.9 OSRAM Licht AG

10.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

