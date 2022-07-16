Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Size to Grow by USD 470.89 million, ams AG and FLIR Systems Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
An IR emitter is a light-emitting diode (LED) that emits light in the IR spectrum, while an IR receiver is a device that detects and decodes the light emitted from the IR emitter. Both IR emitter and receiver are electronic components that function in the IR range of light.
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to grow by USD 470.89 million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of IR sensors is driving the growth of the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market. However, factors such as high cost of the InGaAs technology may impede the market growth.
Major Five Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Companies: Key Offerings
ams AG - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as APDB-00 and APDE-00
FLIR Systems Inc. - The company offers IR emitters and receivers such as MarkIR emitters which is used in IR cameras for surveillance purposes.
Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers SE3470-003 which is an IR emitter used for remote control application.
Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers OVU412000 IR-RECEIVER which is used for audio and home theatre.
LITE-ON Technology Corp. - The company offers LTE-C216R-14 which is an IR emitter and receiver
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025
IR cameras and sensors - size and forecast 2020-2025
remotes - size and forecast 2020-2025
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Revenue-generating End-User Segments
The consumer electronics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the growing affordability of products such as smartphones.
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing car production in APAC will drive the adoption of IR sensors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China is a key country for the infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market in APAC.
Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter And Receiver Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 470.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.07
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ams AG, FLIR Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE-ON Technology Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
