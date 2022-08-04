Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market Size to Grow by USD 879.44 million, ASELSAN AS and HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared search and track (IRST) system market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The infrared search and track (IRST) system market size is expected to grow by USD 879.44 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Scope

The infrared search and track (IRST) system market report covers the following areas:

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ASELSAN AS - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is designed for maritime platforms in order to passively detect and track multiple air and surface vehicles and missiles with its staring sensors.

Thales Group - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that provides a permanent 360-degree panoramic day and night air and surface surveillance without any blind sector.

Leonardo Spa - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is designed and developed to satisfy the more demanding requirements of 5th generation fighter aircraft with an embedded solution where it comprises two Line Replaceable Units, a Sensor Head Unit, and a Processor Unit.

Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is used to detect and track airborne threats with weapon-quality accuracy, increasing pilot reaction time and improving survivability.

Northrop Grumman Corp. - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that provides a 360-degree, protective sphere of situational awareness and warns of incoming aircraft and missile threats, as well as provides day and night vision.

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist infrared search and track (IRST) system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the infrared search and track (IRST) system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the infrared search and track (IRST) system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared search and track (IRST) system market vendors

Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 879.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ASELSAN AS

10.4 HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS

10.5 Leonardo Spa

10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.9 Rheinmetall AG

10.10 Safran SA

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

