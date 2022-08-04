U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market Size to Grow by USD 879.44 million, ASELSAN AS and HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The infrared search and track (IRST) system market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The infrared search and track (IRST) system market size is expected to grow by USD 879.44 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Scope

The infrared search and track (IRST) system market report covers the following areas:

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • ASELSAN AS - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is designed for maritime platforms in order to passively detect and track multiple air and surface vehicles and missiles with its staring sensors.

  • Thales Group - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that provides a permanent 360-degree panoramic day and night air and surface surveillance without any blind sector.

  • Leonardo Spa - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is designed and developed to satisfy the more demanding requirements of 5th generation fighter aircraft with an embedded solution where it comprises two Line Replaceable Units, a Sensor Head Unit, and a Processor Unit.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp. - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that is used to detect and track airborne threats with weapon-quality accuracy, increasing pilot reaction time and improving survivability.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp. - The company offers an infrared search and track (IRST) system that provides a 360-degree, protective sphere of situational awareness and warns of incoming aircraft and missile threats, as well as provides day and night vision.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist infrared search and track (IRST) system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the infrared search and track (IRST) system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the infrared search and track (IRST) system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of infrared search and track (IRST) system market vendors

Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 879.44 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASELSAN AS, Excelitas Technologies Corp., HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Civil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ASELSAN AS

  • 10.4 HGH Systemes Infrarouges SAS

  • 10.5 Leonardo Spa

  • 10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 10.7 Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • 10.8 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.9 Rheinmetall AG

  • 10.10 Safran SA

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infrared-search-and-track-irst-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-879-44-million-aselsan-as-and-hgh-systemes-infrarouges-sas-among-key-vendors--technavio-301599090.html

SOURCE Technavio

