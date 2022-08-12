U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

Infrastructure as Code Market worth $2.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period, to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027 from USD 0.8 billion in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. In most cases, adopting infrastructure as code will be a part of a broader organizational transformation to the cloud and devops techniques. Embracing infrastructure as code is essential for updating business strategy to developing and maintaining software.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=115458264

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infrastructure as Code Market"
261 – Tables
45 – Figures
252 – Pages

As per verticals, the healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Infrastructure as Code Market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, IT and ITeS, telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, transportation and logistics, and other verticals, such as travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and education. As per verticals, the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare and life sciences, as an industry, is growing at a good pace and is expected to contribute significantly to the globally integrated cloud management platform market. The healthcare industry mainly deals with an enormous amount of personal data daily. The implementation of IT infrastructure in the healthcare vertical helps manage information in computerized systems. These systems need to be robust as their failure can lead to loss of patient information or worse. Value-based care, healthcare consumerism, the Triple Aim, and socioeconomic and other external influences on patients are some of the forces driving healthcare provider organizations to reassess their legacy enterprise architecture and consider moving to a multi-cloud environment and automated infrastructure.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=115458264

Cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per deployment mode, cloud Segment to grow at the highest CAGR for the Infrastructure as Code Market during the forecast period. The Infrastructure as Code Market by deployment mode is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Through a global network of data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, a service provider offers enterprises cloud IaC services in the form of virtual and augmented servers, storage, communications, and managed application services. When opposed to a single hosting, one of the main benefits of a cloud IaC service is that the infrastructure can be installed more effectively and affordably. Key Players

Some of the major Infrastructure as Code Market vendors are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Hashicorp Terraform (US), Google (US), Alibaba Group (China), Dell (US), Rackspace Technology (US), HPE (US), ServiceNow (US), Broadcom (US), Pulumi (US), Puppet (US), Progress Software (US), NetApp (UK), Northern.tech (US), Canonical (UK), Alpacked (Ukraine), Jenkins (US), Gitlab (US), Github (US), Crossplane (US), and Docker (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=115458264

Browse Adjacent Market: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market by Service Model (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)), Deployment Model (Public and Private), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Type (APaaS, IPaaS, DBPaaS), Deployment (Public and Private), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing), and Region (2022 - 2026)


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


