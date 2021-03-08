Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Issues 2021 Guidance
INDIANAPOLIS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
Revenue of $391.9 million, as compared to $520.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; 62.0% was attributable to the Renewables Segment and 38.0% was attributable to the Specialty Civil Segment.
Operating income of $16.5 million, or 4.2% of revenue, as compared to $31.7 million, or 6.1% of revenue, in the prior-year period.
Gross profit of $42.5 million, or 10.8% of revenue, compared to $67.0 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the prior-year period.
Selling, general and administrative expenses of $26.1 million, a significant decrease of 26.1% as compared to the prior-year period.
Net loss of $1.4 million, or ($0.10) per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.
Full Year Highlights
Record full year revenue of $1.8 billion, up 20.1% from $1.5 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019; 65.2% was attributable to the Renewables Segment and 34.8% was attributable to the Specialty Civil Segment.
Operating income of $75.4 million, or 4.3% of revenue, up 104.8%, as compared to $36.8 million, or 2.5% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Net income decreased 88.3%, or $5.5 million, to $0.7 million, as compared to $6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the prior year included a $23.1 million contingency gain.
Adjusted EBITDA of $127.9 million, up 27.0%, as compared to $100.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Diluted loss per share improved by $0.88, to $(0.09), as compared to $(0.97) for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Management Commentary
“IEA achieved record full-year 2020 revenue with consolidated revenue totaling $1.8 billion, up 20.1% year-over-year and above the high-end of our guidance expectations,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Adjusted EBITDA also exceeded our guidance expectations, totaling $127.9 million for the year, an increase of 27.0% over 2019. The expected decline in our fourth quarter 2020 financial results, as compared to the prior-year period, was due to the front loading of renewables projects into the first three quarters of 2020. Our ability to achieve such strong top- and bottom-line growth is a true testament to the strength and resiliency of our business model. Throughout 2020, we managed our costs efficiently, proactively dealt with COVID-19 challenges and reduced our overhead expenses helping maintain the stability of our business. I could not be prouder of what our entire team accomplished this past year.”
Mr. Roehm continued, “While we continue to see a lingering impact from the pandemic, we expect our business to grow in 2021, especially in the latter half of the year. Our backlog remains strong, and we are actively bidding projects. The secondary stock offering we closed in February 2021 has expanded the number of institutional holders of our stock, bringing even more long-term growth and value investors that will strengthen our shareholder base. IEA’s shares were also added to three ESG-focused stock indices in the past 12 months, and we remain committed to making environmental, social and governance (ESG) improvements. Our business focuses on enabling our country’s energy transition, facilitating environmental remediation, and improving transportation infrastructure. The extension of the existing wind production tax credit by a year and the existing solar investment tax credit by two years, as well as other political and environmental drivers, are expected to contribute to continuing growth opportunities. We have longstanding client relationships and a strong track record of performance which will help us to continue to grow our business.”
Fourth Quarter Results
Segment Revenue
Revenue by segment was as follows:
For the quarters ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Segment
Revenue
% of Total
Revenue
% of Total
Renewables
$
242,783
61.9
%
$
338,195
65.0
%
Specialty Civil
149,123
38.1
%
181,804
35.0
%
Total revenue
$
391,906
100.0
%
$
519,999
100.0
%
Revenue totaled $391.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 24.6%, or $128.1 million, compared to Q4 2019. The reduction in the fourth quarter revenue compared to the prior-year period is directly related to the timing of construction of the Company’s renewable projects. The anticipated safe harbor step down of the production tax credit (“PTC”) at the end of 2020 shifted the demand for IEA’s construction services from the fourth quarter back into the second and third quarters of 2020. Although this shift in demand diminished comparability quarter over quarter, the Company ended the year with record revenue of $1.8 billion.
Renewables Segment revenue totaled $242.8 million, a decrease of $95.4 million compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the aforementioned anticipated PTC expiration. Specialty Civil Segment revenue totaled $149.1 million, a decrease of $32.7 million year-over-year, primarily due to the delayed starts of certain projects in the rail and environmental remediation markets in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Segment Gross Profit
Gross profit by segment was as follows:
For the quarters ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Segment
Gross Profit
Gross Profit
Gross Profit
Gross Profit
Renewables
$
26,736
11.0
%
$
43,611
12.9
%
Specialty Civil
15,785
10.6
%
23,370
12.9
%
Total gross profit
$
42,521
10.8
%
$
66,981
12.9
%
Gross profit for the fourth quarter totaled $42.5 million, a decrease of 36.5%, or $24.5 million, compared to the same period in 2019. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit was 10.8% in the quarter, as compared to 12.9% in the prior-year period. For the Renewables Segment, gross profit was $26.7 million, or 11.0% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $43.6 million, or 12.9% of revenue, for the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross profit percentage for the Renewables Segment was primarily related to lower utilization of equipment and labor compared to the prior year. For the Specialty Civil Segment, gross profit was $15.8 million, or 10.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $23.4 million, or 12.9% of revenue, for the same period in 2019. This decrease in dollars and percentage was related to a greater number of heavy civil projects compared to rail and environmental projects in the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses of $26.1 million decreased 26.1%, or $9.2 million, in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses were 6.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 6.8% in the same period in 2019. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily driven by lower overall compensation expenses in 2020 compared to 2019.
Interest expense decreased by $1.0 million compared to the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by a lower effective interest rate on the Company’s term loan in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019.
Other expense decreased by $2.7 million to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $3.5 million for the same period in 2019. This decrease was primarily the result of the impact of the fair value adjustment of the Company’s warrant liability.
Provision for income taxes totaled $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rates for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were 219.7% and 13.5%, respectively. The higher effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to accrued dividends for the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock which while recorded as interest expense are not deductible for federal and state income taxes.
Net loss was $1.4 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share for the quarter, as compared to net income of $11.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $29.1 million for the quarter, as compared to $47.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. As a percentage of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA decreased to 7.4%, compared to 9.1% of revenue in the prior-year period. For a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, please see the appendix to this release.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $164.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $364.3 million, which consisted of $173.3 million outstanding under its credit facility, $5.6 million of commercial equipment loans, and $185.4 million of Series B Preferred Stock. Series B Preferred Stock is mandatorily redeemable in 2025 and therefore is categorized as long-term debt. At the end of the quarter, the Company had $67.2 million of availability under its credit facility.
Backlog
IEA defines “backlog” as the amount of revenue the Company expects to realize from the uncompleted portions of existing construction contracts, including new contracts under which work has not begun and awarded contracts for which the definitive project documentation is being prepared, as well as the impact of change orders and renewal options.
The following table summarizes the Company’s backlog by segment for December 31:
(in millions)
Segments
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Renewables
$
1,513.4
$
1,582.5
Specialty Civil
556.1
588.7
Total
$
2,069.5
$
2,171.2
The Company expects to realize approximately $1,628.9 million of its estimated backlog during 2021 and $440.6 million during 2022 and beyond.
Outlook
For the full year 2021, IEA anticipates revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.95 billion and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $130 million to $140 million. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, please see the table at the end of this release.
INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC.
Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
391,906
$
519,999
$
1,752,905
$
1,459,763
Cost of revenue
349,385
453,018
1,564,213
1,302,746
Gross profit
42,521
66,981
188,692
157,017
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,052
35,241
113,266
120,186
Income (loss) from operations
16,469
31,740
75,426
36,831
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense, net
(14,449
)
(15,438
)
(61,689
)
(51,260
)
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
—
—
—
23,082
Other expense
(857
)
(3,518
)
(429
)
(4,043
)
Income (loss) before (provision) benefit for income taxes
1,163
12,784
13,308
4,610
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
(2,555
)
(1,731
)
(12,580
)
1,621
Net income
(1,392
)
11,053
728
6,231
Less: Convertible Preferred Stock dividends
(637
)
(673
)
(2,628
)
(2,875
)
Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
—
—
—
(23,082
)
Less: Net income allocated to participating securities
—
—
—
—
Net income (loss) available for common stockholders
$
(2,029
)
$
10,380
$
(1,900
)
$
(19,726
)
Net (loss) income from continuing operations per common share - basic
(0.10
)
0.51
(0.09
)
(0.97
)
Net (loss) income from continuing operations per common share - diluted
(0.10
)
0.31
(0.09
)
(0.97
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period - basic
20,992,062
20,446,811
20,809,493
20,431,096
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period - diluted
20,992,062
35,711,512
20,809,493
20,431,096
INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
164,041
$
147,259
Accounts receivable, net
163,793
203,645
Contract assets
145,183
179,303
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,352
16,855
Total current assets
492,369
547,062
Property, plant and equipment, net
130,746
140,488
Operating lease asset
36,461
43,431
Intangible assets, net
25,434
37,272
Goodwill
37,373
37,373
Company-owned life insurance
4,250
4,752
Deferred income taxes
2,069
12,992
Other assets
438
1,551
Total assets
$
729,140
$
824,921
Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
104,960
$
177,783
Accrued liabilities
129,594
158,103
Contract liabilities
118,235
115,634
Current portion of finance lease obligations
25,423
23,183
Current portion of operating lease obligations
8,835
9,628
Current portion of long-term debt
2,506
1,946
Total current liabilities
389,553
486,277
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
32,146
41,055
Operating lease obligations, less current portion
29,154
34,572
Long-term debt, less current portion
159,225
162,901
Debt - Series B Preferred Stock
173,868
166,141
Series B Preferred Stock - warrant obligations
9,200
17,591
Deferred compensation
8,672
8,004
Total liabilities
801,818
916,541
Commitments and contingencies:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 17,483 and 17,483 shares
17,483
17,483
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 150,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized;
2
2
Treasury stock, 13,722 shares at cost at December 31, 2019
—
(76
)
Additional paid-in capital
35,305
17,167
Accumulated deficit
(125,468
)
(126,196
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(90,161
)
(109,103
)
Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
$
729,140
$
824,921
INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES, INC.
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
728
$
6,231
$
4,244
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
47,682
48,220
16,699
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment
—
(23,082
)
(46,291
)
Warrant liability fair value adjustment
828
2,262
—
Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
12,871
5,435
1,321
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
1,836
Share-based compensation expense
4,409
4,016
1,072
Deferred compensation
668
1,847
(482
)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(75
)
33
(174
)
Accrued dividends on Series B Preferred Stock
7,959
10,389
—
Deferred income taxes
11,136
(1,563
)
(12,017
)
Other, net
1,564
1,623
1,034
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
39,927
(42,312
)
(36,430
)
Contract assets
34,120
(67,222
)
(2,901
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,501
)
(4,222
)
(2,123
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(104,172
)
84,689
95,398
Contract liabilities
2,601
53,468
25,832
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,745
79,812
47,018
Cash flows from investing activities:
Company-owned life insurance
502
(898
)
396
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(9,684
)
(6,764
)
(4,230
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
6,069
8,272
690
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
—
(166,690
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(3,113
)
610
(169,834
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt and line of credit - short-term
72,000
50,400
497,272
Payments on long-term debt
(83,921
)
(217,034
)
(155,359
)
Payments on line of credit - short-term
—
—
(38,447
)
Extinguishment of debt
—
—
(53,549
)
Debt financing fees
(896
)
(22,246
)
(26,641
)
Payments on finance lease obligations
(26,184
)
(22,850
)
(7,138
)
Sale-leaseback transaction
—
24,343
—
Preferred dividends
—
—
(1,072
)
Proceeds from issuance of stock - Series B Preferred Stock
350
180,000
—
Proceeds from stock-based awards, net
801
159
—
Merger recapitalization transaction
—
2,754
(25,816
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(37,850
)
(4,474
)
189,250
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
16,782
75,948
66,434
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
147,259
71,311
4,877
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
164,041
$
147,259
$
71,311
Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
We define EBITDA as net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, for the period presented, before depreciation and amortization, interest expense and provision (benefit) for income taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus restructuring expenses, acquisition or disposition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense, and certain other non-cash charges, unusual, non-operating or non-recurring items and other items that we believe are not representative of our core business or future operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure and, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain drivers of the business, such as revenue growth and operating costs. We believe Adjusted EBITDA can be useful in providing an understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. While Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under GAAP, management uses this financial measure to evaluate and forecast business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not consider certain requirements, such as capital expenditures and depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP, and our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by others in our industry due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following table outlines the reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(1,392
)
$
11,053
$
728
$
6,231
Interest expense, net
14,449
15,438
61,689
51,260
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
2,555
1,731
12,580
(1,621
)
Depreciation and amortization
11,116
11,846
47,682
48,220
EBITDA
26,728
40,068
122,679
104,090
Non-cash stock compensation expense
1,342
1,203
4,409
4,016
Acquisition integration costs (1)
—
1,354
—
10,082
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (2)
—
—
—
(23,082
)
Series B Preferred warrant liability fair value adjustment (3)
999
2,262
828
2,262
Project settlement legal fees (4)
—
(1,186
)
—
—
Other (5)
3,370
$
3,370
Adjusted EBITDA
$
29,069
$
47,071
$
127,916
$
100,738
(1)Acquisition integration costs related include legal, consulting, personnel and other costs associated with the acquisitions of Consolidated Construction Solutions I, LLC and William Charles Construction Group.
(2)Reflects an adjustment for 2019 to the fair value of the Company’s contingent consideration incurred in connection with the Company's merger and initial public offering transactions in March 2018. The contingent consideration fair value adjustment is a mark-to-market adjustment based on the Company not anticipating reaching EBITDA requirements outlined in the original agreement.
(3)Reflects an adjustment to the fair value of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock warrant liabilities. The warrant liability fair value adjustment is a mark-to-market adjustment based on fluctuation in the Company's stock price.
(4)Project settlement legal fees reflect fees incurred by the Company seeking additional recovery of settlements related to extreme weather-related events that occurred on projects at the end of 2018.
(5)Other reflects unanticipated charges related to tax and warranty on solar projects that were previously disclosed as part of our Discontinued Operations in Canada in 2016 and gain/losses on asset sales.
The following table outlines the reconciliation from 2021 projected net income to 2021 projected Adjusted EBITDA using estimated amounts:
Guidance
For the year ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Low Estimate
High Estimate
Net income (loss)
$
5,000
$
14,000
Interest expense, net
61,000
61,000
Depreciation and amortization
50,000
50,000
Expense for income taxes
10,000
11,000
EBITDA
126,000
136,000
Non-cash stock compensation expense
4,000
4,500
Series B Preferred warrant liability fair value adjustment
—
(500
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
130,000
$
140,000