Infrastructure Engineering Inc. appoints Kashif Khan, PE as President

·3 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Engineering Inc. (IEI) announces the appointment of Kashif Khan, PE, as President of IEI, succeeding Michael Sutton, PE, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since purchasing the company in 1997. Mr. Sutton will retain the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Infrastructure Engineering Inc. Announces Appointment of Kashif Khan, PE as President of the Firm
Infrastructure Engineering Inc. Announces Appointment of Kashif Khan, PE as President of the Firm

"I am honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve as IEI President," commented Mr. Khan. "IEI is a purpose-driven civil engineering firm that is poised for continued growth. We have an unparalleled diverse workforce of over 100 staff members who are committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients and creating value for all our stakeholders. This transition would not have been possible without the hard work of our team, the partnerships that we have with our clients, and the leadership of Michael Sutton. I have worked beside Michael for more than 15 years, and I personally understand how significant his contributions have been. His dedicated leadership of the business and the passion with which he lives IEI values provide an example for all of us. I am delighted that Michael will remain part of IEI to continue to help guide the firm during these exciting times in our industry and I look forward to working with him on the firm's strategic initiatives."

"Leading IEI and its people since the company's founding has been an absolute honor and privilege," said Mr. Sutton. "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved in establishing and then transforming ourselves into the solid company we are today. Even so, there is so much more ahead for us to achieve. Building on our firm foundation, IEI has a bright future with strong growth opportunities, and no one is better suited to lead us into this future than Kashif Khan. Kashif has been a true partner in everything we've accomplished. He is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the needs of our clients and committed to upholding the values that anchor our firm. I could not be more confident in Kashif and look forward to continuing to work with him as CEO."

Since joining IEI in 2006, Mr. Khan, PE has held key leadership roles, with project delivery, sales and business operations. He was instrumental in the launch of IEI's Indianapolis office and helped transform the location into a focused and profitable cost center. In 2011, Mr. Khan became a shareholder and a principal of the firm. As Executive Vice President, he oversaw the firm's project delivery with a focus on improving operational efficiencies and client satisfaction. As President, Mr. Khan has oversight of all key functional areas of the firm and will manage day-to-day operational matters. He brings to this role, great technical and managerial experience accompanied by a strong belief in corporate responsibility. Mr. Khan received his Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from City University of New York, Grove School of Engineering and earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Indianapolis. He regularly volunteers his time in various professional and community organizations.

About Infrastructure Engineering, Inc.:
Infrastructure Engineering, Inc. (IEI) is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that focuses on the delivery of design engineering, program management, and construction engineering and inspection services. IEI cultivates various types of engineering projects from conception and planning through implementation. The firm's goal is to create sustainable infrastructure necessary to build and connect communities, improve quality of life, and encourage economic development. IEI is a DBE/MBE certified firm. Visit IEI's website at www.infrastructure-eng.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infrastructure-engineering-inc-appoints-kashif-khan-pe-as-president-301363926.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Engineering Inc.

