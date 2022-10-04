U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.00
    +58.75 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,926.00
    +388.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,512.00
    +226.25 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.80
    +30.90 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.32
    +0.69 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.10
    +16.10 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.37 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0053 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.21
    -2.41 (-7.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7320
    +0.1120 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,939.40
    +768.85 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.12
    +17.76 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.36
    +129.60 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Cost-Effective IT Infrastructure Driving Sector

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market size reached US$ 66.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 279.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.2% during 2021-2027.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service through which infrastructural tools and services are provided to enterprises using the cloud and the internet. It gives access to the servers across geographical locations and eliminates the need for an on-site data center.

It enables automated deployment of servers, processing power, networking and storage. IaaS is commonly used for the test and development of web-based applications, website hosting, storage, backup and recovery, big-data analysis and high-performance computing. It also offers various benefits, such as minimal costs of operation, rapid innovation and enhanced stability, reliability and supportability.

The emerging trend of digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure and faster data accessibility by various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations to protect their sensitive data and restore it effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster. Additionally, the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud that is an integration of both private and public cloud is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This enables the organizations to process data at high-speed, share large amounts of information over the cloud and minimize the overall operational costs. Other factors, including various technological developments in the IT sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of wireless technology, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Deployment Type:

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

  • Managed Hosting

  • Disaster Recovery as a Service

  • Storage as a Service

  • Colocation

  • Network Management

  • Content Delivery

  • High Performance Computing as a Service

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • SMBs

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

  • IT and Telecom

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Healthcare

  • Retail and E-commerce

  • Government and Defense

  • Energy and Utilities

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market

6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7 Market Breakup by Solution

8 Market Breakup by End-User

9 Market Breakup by Vertical

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Inc

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • DXC Technology Company

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • Google LLC

  • International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Profitbricks

  • Rackspace Technology Global Inc.

  • Red Hat Inc.

  • Redcentric plc

  • VMware Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sa5gx5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infrastructure-as-a-service-iaas-market-report-2022-growing-demand-for-cost-effective-it-infrastructure-driving-sector-301639887.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of large-cap oil and gas producers Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) were in rally mode today, up 5%, 5.4%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 11:24 a.m. ET. While many stocks were higher today, oil and gas stocks were particularly strong ahead of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this week. Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported OPEC+ participants would discuss production cuts at the upcoming meeting to offset falling prices, with the potential for a surprisingly large cut in the offing.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Dow Jones Surges 765 Points To Start New Stock Market Rally Attempt, What To Do Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. A new stock market rally attempt started Monday, as the Dow Jones industrials surged.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Tesla After Stock Plunges on Deliveries Miss

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund purchased 108,380 Tesla shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 23,833 shares, according to a trade notification.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Stocks, Bonds Rally as Peak-Rate Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in global markets extended into a second day, lifting US index futures and European stocks, as investors wagered central banks will have to slow the pace of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day.

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 3.2%, semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped as much as 3.7%, and streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 4.3%. The latest report on manufacturing data provided investors with the excuse they were looking for to buy shares of beaten-down technology stocks. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.9%, down from 52.8% in August.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $20.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session.