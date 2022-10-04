Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Cost-Effective IT Infrastructure Driving Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market size reached US$ 66.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 279.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.2% during 2021-2027.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a cloud computing service through which infrastructural tools and services are provided to enterprises using the cloud and the internet. It gives access to the servers across geographical locations and eliminates the need for an on-site data center.

It enables automated deployment of servers, processing power, networking and storage. IaaS is commonly used for the test and development of web-based applications, website hosting, storage, backup and recovery, big-data analysis and high-performance computing. It also offers various benefits, such as minimal costs of operation, rapid innovation and enhanced stability, reliability and supportability.

The emerging trend of digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-computing services, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for cost-effective information technology (IT) infrastructure and faster data accessibility by various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and telecommunications, is also providing a boost to the market growth.

The market is further driven by the widespread utilization of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS) by organizations to protect their sensitive data and restore it effectively in case of a natural or man-made disaster. Additionally, the increasing deployment of hybrid cloud that is an integration of both private and public cloud is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This enables the organizations to process data at high-speed, share large amounts of information over the cloud and minimize the overall operational costs. Other factors, including various technological developments in the IT sector, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of wireless technology, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Solution:

Managed Hosting

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Storage as a Service

Colocation

Network Management

Content Delivery

High Performance Computing as a Service

Others

Breakup by End-User:

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market

6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7 Market Breakup by Solution

8 Market Breakup by End-User

9 Market Breakup by Vertical

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Web Services

Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Google LLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Profitbricks

Rackspace Technology Global Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Redcentric plc

VMware Inc.

