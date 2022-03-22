Infusion Group Announces Retirement of Ellen Charlebois, Senior Partner

SOUTH LYON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / In a momentous announcement, Infusion Group congratulates Ellen Charlebois, Senior Partner on her retirement.

Charlebois, a founding member of the firm has been an important part of Infusion Group's long-term plan, vision, and success. The firm has grown every year since its inception, and currently helps clients throughout the entire U.S.

Jessica Richardson-Isenegger, Senior Partner and a founding member of the firm, commented, "Ellen has been a wonderful leader and partner. We will all miss Ellen's daily presence, but her legacy endures in the mission and values of the firm she has helped to build. We wish her only the best as she starts this new chapter in her life."

Ellen looks forward to continued community service work. She has been involved in many projects and activities and feels strongly that giving back to others is essential to her wellbeing. She is the current chair of the Bay Area Community Foundation Board of Trustees and serves as chair of the Northern Bay County Fund committee. She is also active as president of the Pinconning Arts Council, board secretary of the Friends of the Pinconning Community Center, and is the past president on the Pinconning and Linwood Area Chamber of Commerce board. She and her husband are avid kayakers, so more time on the water is planned.

"It has been a wonderful experience to be a part of this growing company," said Charlebois. "I have worked with so many great people and good organizations over the years. I am grateful for the opportunities they have given us, as their success has also been ours. I can confidently retire knowing that In-Fusion Group is in capable hands. Jessica is backed by some exceptional talent, and I know that she is looking forward to continuing to serve existing and new clients."

About Infusion Group

Founded in 2009, Infusion Group is a Michigan-based consulting firm. The company focuses on strategy, communication, marketing, leadership, and people/culture. Infusion Group prides itself on being a vested partner in the execution of organizational initiatives and goals. They provide macro-level organizational consulting and then help with micro-level execution. Infusion Group is operated by a core group of experienced executive leaders along with a team of specialized people who bring a variety of skills and expertise to their clients. To learn more visit www.in-fusiongroup.com .

