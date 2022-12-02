U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,054.21
    -22.36 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,286.97
    -108.04 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.87
    -87.58 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.97
    +1.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    -1.18 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.44 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0522
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5410
    +0.0120 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6390
    -0.6670 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,960.61
    +22.57 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.67
    +1.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Infusion Pump Global Market to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infusion Pump Market by Product (Accessories (Dedicated), Devices (Volumetric, Insulin, Syringe, Ambulatory, Enteral)) Technology (Traditional, Specialty) Application (Cancer, Diabetes, Pediatric) & Setting (Hospital, Home care) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The infusion pump market is expected to reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 14.7 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic diseases along with the rapid growth of the geriatric population, rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, and the growing volume of surgical procedures performed across the globe driving the growth of the infusion pumps market. However, the presence of stringent regulations for new products, medication errors associated with infusion pumps (which have resulted in product recalls), and the increasing adoption of refurbished and rental infusion pumps are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Smart pump-EMR interoperability and growing focus on specialty pumps are some of the latest trends in infusion pumps market.

Based on product type, the accessories & consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period

On the basis of products, the infusion pumps market has been segmented into accessories & consumables and devices. The accessories & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the infusion pumps market in 2021. Factors such as recurrent use of accessories & consumables and the increasing adoption of infusion pumps for the delivery of medications in a controlled manner are responsible for the large share and high growth of this segment.

Based on type of infusion pump devices, the insulin pump segment witnessed highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of infusion devices, the market is segmented into volumetric infusion pumps, insulin pumps, enteral infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, and implantable infusion pumps. Insulin pumps are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in this market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, coupled with the growing demand for smart insulin pumps and portable insulin pumps for the management of diabetes in home care settings, is expected to drive the growth of the insulin pumps market during the forecast period.

Based on technology of infusion pump devices, the specialty infusion pumps segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the infusion pump devices market has been segmented into traditional infusion pumps and specialty infusion pumps market. The specialty infusion pumps segment has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Technological advancements in infusion pump devices and the increasing adoption of specialty infusion pumps in home care settings and ambulatory care centers are driving the growth of the specialty infusion pumps segment.

Based on application, the diabetes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the infusion pumps market is segmented into chemotherapy/oncology, diabetes management, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, pediatrics/neonatology, hematology, and other applications (includes infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and diseases of the heart, kidney, lung, and liver). The diabetes management segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising demand for insulin pumps to manage diabetes in home care settings are responsible for growth in this segment.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps in Home Care Settings

  • Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Along with Rapid Growth in Geriatric Population

  • Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Performed

Market Restraints

  • Product Recalls

  • Stringent Regulatory Requirements for New Products

  • Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps

Market Opportunities

  • High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

  • Growing Adoption of Specialty Infusion Systems

Market Challenges

  • Increasing Incidence of Medication Errors and Lack of Wireless Connectivity in Most Hospitals

Industry Trends

  • Smart Pump-EMR Interoperability

  • Growing Focus on Development of Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

  • Growing Focus on Specialty Pumps and Added Advanced Features

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Infusion Pumps Market, by Product

7 Infusion Pumps Market, by Application

8 Infusion Pumps Market, by Setting

9 Infusion Pumps Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Avanos Medical, Inc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen Ag

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Codan Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Eitan Medical

  • Epic Medical

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • Icu Medical

  • Infutronix Solutions LLC

  • Insulet Corporation

  • Jms Co. Ltd.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Micrel Medical Devices Sa

  • Moog Inc.

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Shenzhen Medrena Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sooil Development Co. Ltd.

  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

  • Teleflex, Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Ypsomed Holding Ag

  • Zyno Medical LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix1hk6

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infusion-pump-global-market-to-reach-20-5-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-7-0-301692469.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Disney Proposal to Restructure, on McKinsey’s Advice, Triggered Uproar From Creative Executives

    Tension flared over plans to take control of marketing and other decisions away from content chiefs at Disney.

  • Intel Ireland Hands Out Three Months' Unpaid Leave To 40% Employees As Part Of Cost Cut Drive

    Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) Irish operation doled out three months' unpaid leave to up to 2,000 staff as part of cost-cutting measures. Intel offered the workers at its manufacturing division unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" program, the Business Post reports. "Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short-term costs and offer employees attractive time off options," Intel told Reuters, adding that manufacturing talent represents a critical element of its busin

  • OPEC+ Oil Export Cut Blunted by Surge in Russian Shipments

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC’s efforts to deliver a substantial oil-output cut are being blunted the group’s allies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatThe Organization of Petroleum Exporti

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • United Airlines Close to Deal for Dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    If completed, the deal would be worth billions of dollars in revenue and mark a victory for the U.S. plane maker over its European rival Airbus.

  • Winsome Resources Signs Binding Agreement to Purchase Hong Kong-Based Sinomine's Interests in Power Metals Corp

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Winsome Resource Limited (ASX: WR1) ("Winsome") has agreed to acquire shares in TSX-V listed Power Metals Corp. that are currently owned by Hong Kong-based Sinomine Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd ("Sinomine").

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Seeking to Capture This MultiTrillion-Dollar Opportunity

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) pays a mammoth dividend. The company should be able to keep growing its payout in the future, thanks partly to its massive backlog of expansion projects. One potentially enormous opportunity it's working to capitalize on is carbon capture and storage (CCS).

  • Total pulls investment from North Sea in response to Sunak’s windfall tax

    French oil giant TotalEnergies has become the first major North Sea operator to cut investment as a direct result of Rishi Sunak's windfall tax.

  • Oil prices could fall without further OPEC+ cut, analysts say

    OPEC+ is widely expected to stick to its latest target of reducing oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on Sunday, but some analysts believe that crude prices could fall if the group does not make further cuts. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, has switched its planned in-person meeting in Vienna on Dec. 4 to a virtual one, which sources in the group say signals the likelihood of it leaving policy unchanged. The group agreed in early October to cut its oil production target by 2 million bpd from November until the end of 2023.

  • The Biggest Wall Street Banks Are Slashing Bonuses by as Much as 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Wall Street, this year’s bleak expectations for banker bonuses are rapidly proving true, as a slump in dealmaking ends the industry’s war for talent and firms regain the upper hand in setting pay.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostAn Arizon

  • Layoffs Hit White-Collar Workers as Amazon, Walmart, Others Cut Jobs

    Demand has fallen for professionals in technology, legal, scientific and finance fields, as companies that ramped up staffing during the pandemic, including tech firms, slow down hiring or cut jobs.

  • 12 Biggest Generator Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve biggest generator companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Generator Companies in the World. The importance of electricity in the modern day world cannot be understated. Life in the 21st century is built around electricity, and power generation […]

  • Asana (ASAN) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats Revenue Estimates

    Asana's (ASAN) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefit from customer additions amid slowing economic conditions globally.

  • Nutrien Sharpens Brazil Focus After Inking $500 Million in Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest fertilizer firm is looking to do more in Brazil after a flurry of takeovers this year to bolster its retail presence within the South American nation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBlackstone’s $69

  • Gas Prices Are Dropping: Here’s How Much Lower They Might Go

    The average cost of regular unleaded gasoline fell to $3.45 a gallon on Thursday, which is among the lowest levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and a more than 30% drop from June.

  • P&G to pay $8 million to settle class-action lawsuit over benzene in Old Spice, Secret deodorant products

    Cincinnati-based P&G will pay up to $8 million to settle a class action lawsuit over benzene in some of its Secret and Old Spice deodorant products.

  • Credit Suisse Chairman on Outflows, Clients, Job Cuts

    Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann says outflows "basically have stopped" as he discusses feedback from investors and clients, the company's brand, and staffing challenges. He speaks with Francine Lacqua on "Bloomberg Markets Europe." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en