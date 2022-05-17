U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.25
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,615.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,570.00
    +9.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.17
    +1.77 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3600
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,590.45
    +602.15 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.96
    +446.28 (+183.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,020.22
    +360.47 (+1.35%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Infusion Pump Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth of USD 21.85 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Fior Market Research LLP
·4 min read
Fior Market Research LLP
Fior Market Research LLP

Infusion Pump Market by Type (Traditional and Speciality), Application (Cancer, Diabetes and Others), By Product (Consumables, Devices and Accessories), End Users (Hospitals, Home Care and Other), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast To 2027

Newark, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global infusion pump market is expected to grow from USD 12.66 billion in 2019 to USD 21.85 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.06% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America valued for the most substantial share of the infusion pumps market. The large portion of this region can mostly be assigned to the high adoption of speciality infusion pumps for the treatment of chronic diseases, increasing predominance of chronic diseases, increasing aged population and the number of many large hospitals in the region. Moreover, a considerable number of primary global professionals are based in the US, owing to which the US is a hub for discovery in the infusion pumps market. European region is the second-largest market of the infusion pump market due to rising aged population, increasing diabetic patients. However, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest CAGR among all the regions. Growing healthcare awareness, developing economies and increasing disposable income of the population. The MEA region is the most potential market of among the region because the market is at the developing stage and would be the emerging market in forecasted years.

Get Free Sample Copy: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418413/request-sample

CareFusion Corporation, Smiths Medical, Fresenius Kabi AG, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic, Inc, Hospira Inc, BTerumo Corporation Nipro Corporation, Raun Melsungen AG, and Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. are the leading players of the global infusion pump market. They are mostly focussed on bringing the new technologies & expanding their territories to grab the significant market share in the future.

Based on products, the market is segmented into accessories & consumables and devices. The accessories & consumables segment is foreseen to increase at the most substantial rate during the estimate period. The large share and growth of this segment can be associated with the repeated application of accessories & consumables and the growing selection of infusion pumps for the delivery of prescriptions in a settled manner. Based on the application, the market is segmented as cancer, diabetes, pain management, haematology and other application. However, the diabetes segment has the largest share in the market. And they are rising with higher CAGR. Because the diabetes equipments are used in hospitals and home, so the demand for diabetes segment observed to be growing. The end-user segment includes hospitals, home care, research institutes, etc. The hospital segment accounted most substantial share among other sub-segment. However, demand for the home care segment has been rising with high CAGR.

Read Complete Report with TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/infusion-pump-market-by-type-traditional-and-speciality-418413.html

About the report:

The global infusion pump market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418413

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-201-465-4211
Email: sales@fiormarkets.com
Web: www.fiormarkets.com





To know more market research reports and industry analysis, visit our associate website: https://www.mrinsights.biz/

Related Reports

Gene Editing Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/gene-editing-market-by-application-clinical-engineering-genetic-419711.html
Sinus Dilation Devices Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/sinus-dilation-devices-market-by-product-sinus-implants-419718.html
Coronary Stents Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/coronary-stents-market-by-product-drug-eluting-stents-419729.html
Clinical Trial Management System Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/clinical-trial-management-system-market-size-by-component-419695.html


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to extend gains after Powell comments

    U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday afternoon after rallying during the regular trading day, as investors took in reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to Proc

  • Walmart Gets Hammered by Worst Drop Since 1987 on Forecast Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. tumbled the most in almost 35 years after cutting its full-year profit forecast due to inflationary pressures, especially in food and fuel.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain E

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 13% higher at 9:40 a.m. ET today before giving up those gains and trading about 1% higher as of 10:26 a.m. The company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 last night. Nu in the quarter also generated record revenue of $887 million, which smoked analyst estimates of only $624 million. Importantly, Nu continued to grow average monthly revenue per active user (ARPAC), which increased to $6.70 on average and to $19 for some of the bank's most mature cohorts.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer at This Price

    Despite inflation and supply chain challenges, the stock is trading at an ideal level for long-term investors.

  • Why Rivian Is Helping Drive Electric Vehicle Stocks Higher Today

    Shares of several U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) companies are moving higher today and investors can probably thank Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) for that. Shares of Rivian jumped as much as 11.2% in early trading today, and that helped the stocks of other EV names, including Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), to also move higher by 6% and 6.8%, respectively. After the entire EV sector has seen recent stock declines driven by manufacturing and cost headwinds, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe injected some new confidence with a filing yesterday showing he just bought more than $1 million in his company's stock.