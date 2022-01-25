U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.78
    -61.35 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.79
    -265.71 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,585.08
    -270.05 (-1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.92
    -43.60 (-2.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.37
    +1.06 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.30
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0160 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    +0.0200 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,625.04
    +2,414.82 (+7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.87
    +12.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,365.15
    +68.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

The infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 11,018.84 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,475.10 million by 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Infusion Pumps Market Report. The infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 11,018. 84 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,475.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infusion Pump Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903751/?utm_source=GNW
10 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

INFUSION PUMPS MARKET OVERVIEW

Major factors boosting the growth global infusion pumps market worldwide are rising healthcare concerns, the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology diseases, and pain management. New infusion pump product development with smart technologies triggered the growth of the market. New product launches and technology advancements help to reduce drugs administration errors. Some manufacturers offer infusion pumps with software, which helps in drug analysis and infusion rate programs that drive the demand in the market.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infusion pumps market

• Increasing Use of Smart Infusion Pumps
• New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps Offers Wide Range of Diseases Treatments
• New Products Developments & Technology
• Growth of Alternative Site & Home-Based Healthcare
• Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Services
• Increasing Need for Connected System & Data Analytics
• Increasing Surgical Procedure & Chemotherapies

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present infusion pumps market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

INFUSION PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTS

The infusion pumps market research report has the following segmentation

• Products
• Technology
• Usage
• Application
• End Users
• Geography

INFUSION PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTATION
• Increasing expenditure on diabetes care from the geriatric population and acceptance of insulin infusion pumps from adolescents drive insulin infusion pump penetration rate. It helps to reduce the multiple dosages of insulin injection and provides continuous delivery of insulin in the human body. Wearable insulin infusion pumps support maintaining the sugar level in the human body. These are the major factors creating a demand for insulin infusion pumps.
• Increasing demand for insulin infusion pumps for insulin administration in type 1 diabetes fuels the acceptance rate of specialty infusion pumps. Specialty infusion pumps can read drugs barcode, connect with the drug library, and dose error reduction software as it gives better medication and infusion rate of drugs. All these factors are going to drive the demand for specialty infusion pumps and accessories market.

Market segmentation by Products

• Insulin Infusion Pump
• Large Volume Infusion Pump
• Syringe Infusion Pump
• Enteral Feeding Pump
• Others

Market segmentation by Technology

• Traditional Infusion Pumps
• Speciality Infusion Pump

Market segmentation by Usage

• Stationary Infusion Pump
• Ambulatory Infusion Pump

Market segmentation by Application

• Diabetes
• Oncology
• Gastroenterology
• Pediatric & Neonatology
• Pain Management
• Others

Market segmentation by End-Users

• Hospital
• Home Healthcare
• Nursing Home
• Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• Europe: Apart from usual reasons, the increasing prevalence of gastroenterology and colorectal cancer greatly impact the demand for infusion pumps. Technology advancement is one more factor that gives a new opportunity for market growth. Changing preference from hospitals to home healthcare services creates a lucrative growth opportunity for ambulatory infusion pumps.

Market segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
• APAC
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
• Middle East and Africa
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• The key players in the infusion pumps market are BD (Becton Dickinson), Baxter international, B Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Micrel Medical Devices, Moog, Smiths Medical, and Arcomed AG.

Key Vendors

• BD (Becton Dickinson)
• Baxter International
• B Braun Melsungen
• Fresenius Kabi
• ICU Medical
• Medtronic
• Micrel Medical Devices
• Moog Inc
• Smiths Medical
• Arcomed AG

Other Prominent Vendors

• Alcor Scientific
• Allied Medical
• Akas Infusion
• Avanos Medical
• BTC health
• Cardinal Health
• Chemyx
• Comen
• Eitan Medical
• Flowonix Medical company
• Go medical
• Insulet
• I-Flow
• Ivenix
• JMS
• Leventon
• Lifepump Meditech
• Mahusaca
• Med Captain
• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
• Nestlé
• PFM medical
• Q-Core Medical
• Trivitron Healthcare
• F. Hoffman. LA. Roche
• Samtronic
• Smitek
• Summit Medical Products
• Teleflex
• Ypsomed
• Terumo
• Tandem Diabetes Care
• Tricumed Medizintechnik
• Vicentra
• Vygon
• Zyno Medical
• HF MED
• Wellead
• Ace Medical
• Angel Electronic
• Danone Nutricia
• Erenlar Medical
• Heka
• Mircel Medical Devices
• Nipro

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the size of the global infusion pumps market?
2. Who are the key players in the infusion pumps market?
3. What are the latest trends in the infusion pumps market?
4. Which region has the highest share in infusion pumps market?
5. What are the applications of the infusion pumps market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903751/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Blackstone's REIT Buying Binge Continues as It Agrees to a $3.7 Billion Apartment REIT Deal

    Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) is at it again. The private-equity giant is buying another real estate investment trust (REIT). This time, it's paying $3.7 billion to acquire Resource REIT, a non-traded REIT focused on owning apartment buildings.

  • ‘Product of USA’ on Foreign Meat Becomes Biden Antitrust Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hamburger or a steak marked “Product of the USA” may contain beef from cattle raised as far away as Australia, a loose labeling practice that has grabbed President Joe Biden’s attention as he and anti-trust regulators set their sights on giant meatpacking conglomerates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHon

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Landmark Mall is no more. The site is being rebranded, and 'Landmark' is not part of it.

    Foulger-Pratt is moving on from Landmark Mall. Jay Kelly, Foulger-Pratt’s vice president of development, announced last week that the 4.2 million-square-foot redevelopment of the 52-acre Landmark Mall property, to include a new Inova Alexandria hospital, is to be branded “West End.” It’s not a coincidence — Landmark Mall is, after all, located in Alexandria’s West End community.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • Oil Price Rise Blamed in Part on OPEC, Russian Output Shortfalls

    Instead of curbing prices, the producers’ inability to increase production as promised has become a reason for traders to bet on higher prices.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • Halliburton Lifts Payout for the First Time in More Than 7 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale-oil companies are using almost all of the fracking equipment and crews available as exploration expands, accelerating cost inflation and pointing to worsening supply-chain disruptions across the industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreHong K

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As The Oil Major Promises Net-Zero Emissions By 2050?

    Exxon Mobil followed other oil majors in promising to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Texas Upstream Sector Jobs Increase For Eight Month In A Row

    The updated employment figures for the Texas upstream sector have risen for the eighth month straight.

  • Oil prices inch higher as traders weigh supply worries against financial market volatility

    Oil futures inch higher on Tuesday, underpinned by global supply concerns, against a background of volatility in global equity markets as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting, while tensions remain between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.

  • Bitmain-Backed Crypto Miner Seeks U.S. Listing in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- FinFront Holding Co., a crypto mining platform backed by Bitmain Technologies Ltd., is planning to list in the U.S. through a merger with blank-check firm Arisz Acquisition Corp. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fort

  • Additional Results from the 2021 Drill Program at the Arctic Project; Two More High-Grade Infill Holes Intersected Within the Heart of Arctic

    Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic Project, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

  • Oil stable as tight supply counters falling U.S. markets

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as bullish signals from a tight supply picture were countered by falling Wall Street equities and possible increase to U.S. interest rates, which could weigh on oil. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $86.57 a barrel by 1425 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were virtually flat with a gain of 3 cents to $83.34.

  • Kazakh Crypto Miners Cut Off From Electricity Supply Until End of January

    Kazakhstan's energy problem worsened on Tuesday when a major transmission line was disconnected.

  • Who Was John D. Rockefeller? What Is He Known For?

    More than 80years after his death, Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller remains one of the greatest figures of Wall Street.