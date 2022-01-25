In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Infusion Pumps Market Report. The infusion pumps market size was valued at USD 11,018. 84 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18,475.

10 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



INFUSION PUMPS MARKET OVERVIEW



Major factors boosting the growth global infusion pumps market worldwide are rising healthcare concerns, the prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology diseases, and pain management. New infusion pump product development with smart technologies triggered the growth of the market. New product launches and technology advancements help to reduce drugs administration errors. Some manufacturers offer infusion pumps with software, which helps in drug analysis and infusion rate programs that drive the demand in the market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infusion pumps market



• Increasing Use of Smart Infusion Pumps

• New Multipurpose Infusion Pumps Offers Wide Range of Diseases Treatments

• New Products Developments & Technology

• Growth of Alternative Site & Home-Based Healthcare

• Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Services

• Increasing Need for Connected System & Data Analytics

• Increasing Surgical Procedure & Chemotherapies



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present infusion pumps market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



INFUSION PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTS



The infusion pumps market research report has the following segmentation



• Products

• Technology

• Usage

• Application

• End Users

• Geography



INFUSION PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Increasing expenditure on diabetes care from the geriatric population and acceptance of insulin infusion pumps from adolescents drive insulin infusion pump penetration rate. It helps to reduce the multiple dosages of insulin injection and provides continuous delivery of insulin in the human body. Wearable insulin infusion pumps support maintaining the sugar level in the human body. These are the major factors creating a demand for insulin infusion pumps.

• Increasing demand for insulin infusion pumps for insulin administration in type 1 diabetes fuels the acceptance rate of specialty infusion pumps. Specialty infusion pumps can read drugs barcode, connect with the drug library, and dose error reduction software as it gives better medication and infusion rate of drugs. All these factors are going to drive the demand for specialty infusion pumps and accessories market.



Market segmentation by Products



• Insulin Infusion Pump

• Large Volume Infusion Pump

• Syringe Infusion Pump

• Enteral Feeding Pump

• Others



Market segmentation by Technology



• Traditional Infusion Pumps

• Speciality Infusion Pump



Market segmentation by Usage



• Stationary Infusion Pump

• Ambulatory Infusion Pump



Market segmentation by Application



• Diabetes

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Pediatric & Neonatology

• Pain Management

• Others



Market segmentation by End-Users



• Hospital

• Home Healthcare

• Nursing Home

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Europe: Apart from usual reasons, the increasing prevalence of gastroenterology and colorectal cancer greatly impact the demand for infusion pumps. Technology advancement is one more factor that gives a new opportunity for market growth. Changing preference from hospitals to home healthcare services creates a lucrative growth opportunity for ambulatory infusion pumps.



Market segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the infusion pumps market are BD (Becton Dickinson), Baxter international, B Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Micrel Medical Devices, Moog, Smiths Medical, and Arcomed AG.



Key Vendors



• BD (Becton Dickinson)

• Baxter International

• B Braun Melsungen

• Fresenius Kabi

• ICU Medical

• Medtronic

• Micrel Medical Devices

• Moog Inc

• Smiths Medical

• Arcomed AG



Other Prominent Vendors



• Alcor Scientific

• Allied Medical

• Akas Infusion

• Avanos Medical

• BTC health

• Cardinal Health

• Chemyx

• Comen

• Eitan Medical

• Flowonix Medical company

• Go medical

• Insulet

• I-Flow

• Ivenix

• JMS

• Leventon

• Lifepump Meditech

• Mahusaca

• Med Captain

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

• Nestlé

• PFM medical

• Q-Core Medical

• Trivitron Healthcare

• F. Hoffman. LA. Roche

• Samtronic

• Smitek

• Summit Medical Products

• Teleflex

• Ypsomed

• Terumo

• Tandem Diabetes Care

• Tricumed Medizintechnik

• Vicentra

• Vygon

• Zyno Medical

• HF MED

• Wellead

• Ace Medical

• Angel Electronic

• Danone Nutricia

• Erenlar Medical

• Heka

• Mircel Medical Devices

• Nipro



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size of the global infusion pumps market?

2. Who are the key players in the infusion pumps market?

3. What are the latest trends in the infusion pumps market?

4. Which region has the highest share in infusion pumps market?

5. What are the applications of the infusion pumps market?

