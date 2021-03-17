U.S. markets open in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,962.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,876.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,125.00
    -26.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,307.40
    -9.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.37
    -0.43 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.70
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.18
    +0.15 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0700
    +0.0820 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,159.38
    -811.31 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.59
    +18.49 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,778.56
    -25.05 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

InfuSystem Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
InfuSystem Holdings Inc.
·21 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Full Year 2020 vs. Full Year 2019:
Net Revenues: $97.4 million, a 20% increase
Net Income: $17.3 million, a 15.9 million increase,
Adjusted EBITDA: $26.2 million, a 44% increase, and
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%, a 4.4% increase

Company Reaffirms Full Year 2021 Guidance:
Net Revenues of $107 million - $110 million,
Adjusted EBITDA of $29 million - $30 million, and
Operating Cash Flow of $21 million - $23 million.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Net revenues were $24.7 million, an increase of 14% vs. prior year.

  • Gross profit was $15.0 million, an increase of 16% vs. prior year.

  • Gross margin was 60.7%, an improvement of 1.1% vs. prior year.

  • Net income of $10.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an improvement of $9.9 million compared to the net income of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, during the prior year.

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) (non-GAAP) was $6.2 million, an increase of 14% vs. prior year.

Full Year Highlights:

  • Net revenues were $97.4 million, an increase of 20% vs. prior year.

  • Gross profit was $58.8 million, an increase of 25% vs. prior year.

  • Gross margin was 60.3%, an improvement of 2.5% vs. prior year.

  • Net income of $17.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, an improvement of $15.9 million compared to the net income of $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, during the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.2 million, an increase of 44% vs. prior year.

  • Operating cash flow was $20.3 million, an increase of 46% vs. prior year.

Management Discussion

Richard DiIorio, chief executive officer of InfuSystem, said, “Full year 2020 was a record year for InfuSystem, characterized by net revenue growth of 20%, net income growth of $15.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 44%. Despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, our business continued to exhibit strength and serves as a testament of our team’s commitment and dedication to get the job done under difficult market conditions. I am extremely proud of their exceptional accomplishments made during the year.”

“The strength of our two operating platforms – Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME) – allowed us to successfully navigate the Company through these unprecedented times. The growing importance of home health care was clearly demonstrated in 2020 as our services allow patients to leave the hospital and other medical facilities to continue their medical treatment at home in a safe environment. Our pain management therapy continues to gain traction as we treated a record number of patients in 2020 despite limited access to medical facilities and the broad postponement of elective surgeries during the year. I believe our business model positions InfuSystem for long-term success. Looking ahead, our goal for pain management is to double revenues in each of the next two years and to capture 5% to 10% of the estimated $600 million negative pressure home health care market opportunity in the next three to five years.”

Mr. DiIorio continued, “We have a very strong and experienced team in place to continue to successfully execute on our strategic business plan. The financial condition of the Company is as strong as it has ever been and was recently improved with a new $75 million credit facility, that enables us to effectively capitalize on strategic growth opportunities as they become available. Our goal is to add and successfully launch a fourth therapy in 2021. Our service platforms are device agnostic and I believe we are operating in a position of strength as we scale up our two platforms with new therapies and products for the coming years.”

“Looking forward, I am reaffirming our full year 2021 guidance with net revenues to be with the ranges of $107 million to $110 million; Adjusted EBITDA to be within the range of $29 million to $30 million; and operating cash flow between the range of $21 million to $23 million. Our guidance reflects our best estimates given the current market conditions. I am confident InfuSystem is well positioned to meet the rising demand for in-home health care services as we focus on the successful execution of our growth strategy to expand our two operating platforms with new therapies and improving patient outcomes in 2021 and beyond, concluded Mr. DiIorio.”

2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Review

Results of operations

Net revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $24.7 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 14%, compared to $21.7 million for the prior year fourth quarter. The increase was due to continued market penetration in Oncology, a strong market demand for infusion pumps in the DME Services segment and growth in both pain management and the new Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (“NPWT”).

ITS net revenue, of $15.7 million during the 2020 fourth quarter increased $1.3 million, or 9.4%, as compared to the same prior year period. This increase was primarily due to favorable changes in the competitive environment for oncology services. The increase in net revenues for pain management and net revenue for NPWT, which was not offered in the prior year fourth quarter, modestly contributed to the overall growth in net revenue but were significant on a percentage basis. On a combined basis these therapies added an additional $0.4 million in revenue, during the 2020 fourth quarter, and grew by over 56% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

DME Services net revenue during the fourth quarter of 2020 of $9.0 million increased $1.7 million, or 23%, as compared to the same prior year period. This performance was driven by strong market demand for infusion pumps attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, expansion of our market share with national home infusion service providers and the addition of new devices to our product offerings stemming from new partnerships with certain device manufacturers. During the 2020 fourth quarter these activities mainly benefited rental revenues, which increased by $1.1 million as compared to the same prior year period. Sales of new and pre-owned medical equipment increased by $0.4 million during the 2020 fourth quarter as compared to the 2019 fourth quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $15.0 million increased $2.0 million, or 16%, from $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin increased to 60.7%, during this period as compared to 59.6% during the prior year fourth quarter, an increase of 1.1%. These improvements were driven by the increase in net revenues, improved operating leverage and favorable revenue mix. Both operating segments contributed to these improvements.

ITS gross profit was $10.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.7 million, or 7.4%, compared to the same prior year period. ITS gross margin decreased to 65.5%, a decrease of 1.2% from the same prior year period, mainly due to pump repair costs and partially offset by improved collection thruput.

DME Services gross profit during the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.7 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 40%, over the same prior year period. The DME gross margin increased to 52.2%, compared to 45.8%, an increase of 6.4%, from the same prior year period. The improvement was primarily due to the increase in proportionally higher net revenues from equipment rentals, which typically have higher margins than other types of DME revenue such as sales of new medical equipment.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $10.2 million, an increase of 27% from $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase of $2.2 million was largely due to an increase in employee compensation reflecting higher staff levels supporting the growth in revenue volumes over the past 12 months, increases in short and long-term incentive compensation and annual inflation.

During the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company recorded a tax benefit totaling $9.9 million. This included a benefit associated with the reversal of a deferred tax valuation allowance totaling $11.2 million resulting from management’s conclusion that the allowance was no longer needed since, as of December 31, 2020, the Company had generated significant pre-tax income on a three-year cumulative basis prompting management to assess available positive and negative evidence regarding the recovery of our net deferred tax assets. Due to this assessment, it was determined that it is more likely than not that the Company will recognize the benefits of its federal and state net deferred tax assets. Without the valuation allowance reversal, the Company would have recorded a provision for income taxes of $1.5 million which would have represented an effective tax rate of 19.4%. This adjusted effective tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate mainly due to permanent differences in the amounts of equity compensation expense recognized for book versus tax purposes.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $10.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an improvement of $9.9 million compared to the same prior year period, which included the favorable benefit of the deferred tax valuation allowance reversal discussed above. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.2 million, or 24.9% of net revenue, and increased by $0.8 million or 14% over Adjusted EBITDA for the same prior year quarter of $5.4 million, or 24.9% of prior period net revenue.

Balance sheet, cash flows and liquidity

During the fourth quarter of 2020, operating cash flow increased to $7.6 million, a 75% increase over the prior year fourth quarter. The increase was primarily a result of a significant increase in net income, as adjusted for noncash items, and a reduction in working capital during the 2020 fourth quarter as compared to an increase during the same prior year period. Similar to the trend during the 2020 third quarter, working capital decreased during the 2020 fourth quarter to return to normal operating levels after having increased during the first half of 2020 as a result of our COVID-19 preparedness initiatives. Our capital expenditures, which include purchases of medical devices, totaled $4.1 million during the 2020 fourth quarter representing a $2.1 million reduction as compared to the same prior year period.

The favorable cash flow during the fourth quarter of 2020 increased our available liquidity. Our net debt, a non-GAAP measure (calculated as total debt of $38.8 million less cash and cash equivalents of $9.6 million) as of December 31, 2020 was $29.2 million representing a reduction of $3.7 million during the 2020 fourth quarter as compared with the end of the 2020 third quarter amount.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

InfuSystem is reaffirming its annual guidance for the full year 2021 with net revenues estimated to be within the range of $107.0 million to $110.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA estimated to be within the range of $29.0 million to $30.0 million; and operating cash flow projected to be within the range of $21.0 million to $23.0 million. The Company is forecasting Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) to be 27% for the year. Additionally, the Company is providing guidance on investing cash flows, which includes cash used to purchase medical devices and other capital expenditures and cash provided by the sale of used equipment, for the full year 2021 to be within the range of $12 million to $15 million.

The full year 2021 guidance reflects management’s current expectation for operational performance, given the current market conditions, as well as various COVID-19 pandemic-related uncertainties. The Company cannot predict the degree to which the COVID-19 pandemic will ultimately, negatively or positively, impact future business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. It may also heighten other risks to which the Company is subject, including risks discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

Conference Call

The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested investors on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. The call will include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters.

To participate in this call, please dial (833) 366-1127 or (412) 902-6773, or listen via a live webcast, which is available in the investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.infusystem.com/. A replay of the call will be available by visiting https://ir.infusystem.com/ for the next 90 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10152717, through March 24, 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and net debt. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because they allow them to understand and compare the Company's operating results during the current periods to the prior year periods in a more consistent manner. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and similarly titled non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently by other companies. The Company calculates those non-GAAP measures by adjusting for non-recurring or non-core items that are not part of the normal course of business and that the Company’s management does not believe will have similar comparable year-over-year items or for non-operating items. A reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying schedule, titled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" below. Future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the accompanying schedule below. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated changes, expenses or gains or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, and Wound Therapy businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payor clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payor rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary results, which are not final until the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 is filed. In addition, certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements relating to future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects, future operating or financial performance and guidance. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” variations of such words, and other similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our dependence on estimates of collectible revenue, potential litigation, changes in third-party reimbursement processes, changes in law and other risk factors disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.


CONTACT:

Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz & Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net revenues

$

24,711

$

21,710

$

97,388

$

81,115

Cost of revenues

9,715

8,763

38,629

34,233

Gross profit

14,996

12,947

58,759

46,882

Selling, general and administrative expenses:

Provision for doubtful accounts

257

67

791

37

Amortization of intangibles

1,060

1,076

4,285

4,402

Selling and marketing

2,398

2,452

9,661

9,932

General and administrative

10,246

8,041

35,195

28,986

Total selling, general and administrative

13,961

11,636

49,932

43,357

Operating income

1,035

1,311

8,827

3,525

Other expense:

Interest expense

(237

)

(468

)

(1,255

)

(1,904

)

Other expense

(9

)

(26

)

(29

)

(97

)

Income before income taxes

789

817

7,543

1,524

Provision for income taxes

9,881

(12

)

9,789

(163

)

Net income

$

10,670

$

805

$

17,332

$

1,361

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.53

$

0.04

$

0.86

$

0.07

Diluted

0.49

0.04

0.80

0.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

20,245,500

19,852,450

20,106,940

19,731,498

Diluted

21,729,440

21,321,415

21,717,216

20,839,396

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
SEGMENT REPORTING

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Better/

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2020

2019

(Worse)

Net revenues:

ITS

$

15,703

$

14,358

$

1,345

DME Services (inclusive of inter-segment revenues)

10,423

8,351

2,072

Less: elimination of inter-segment revenues

(1,415

)

(999

)

(416

)

Total

24,711

21,710

3,001

Gross profit (exclusive of certain inter-segment allocations):

ITS

11,708

10,580

1,128

DME Services

3,288

2,367

921

Total

14,996

12,947

2,049

Gross profit (inclusive of certain inter-segment allocations) (a):

ITS

10,293

9,581

712

DME Services

4,703

3,366

1,337

Total

14,996

12,947

2,049

(a) Inter-segment allocations are for cleaning and repair services performed on medical equipment.


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

Better/

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2020

2019

(Worse)

Net revenues:

ITS

$

61,072

$

51,540

$

9,532

DME Services (inclusive of inter-segment revenues)

41,686

33,363

8,323

Less: elimination of inter-segment revenues

(5,370

)

(3,788

)

(1,582

)

Total

97,388

81,115

16,273

Gross profit (exclusive of certain inter-segment allocations):

ITS

45,143

36,851

8,292

DME Services

13,616

10,031

3,585

Total

58,759

46,882

11,877

Gross profit (inclusive of certain inter-segment allocations) (a):

ITS

39,773

33,063

6,710

DME Services

18,986

13,819

5,167

Total

58,759

46,882

11,877

(a) Inter-segment allocations are for cleaning and repair services performed on medical equipment.

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2019

GAAP net income

10,670

-

805

17,332

-

1,361

Adjustments:

Interest expense

237

468

1,255

1,904

Income tax provision

(9,881

)

12

(9,789

)

163

Depreciation

2,473

2,213

9,740

7,940

Amortization

1,060

1,076

4,285

4,402

Non-GAAP EBITDA

$

4,559

$

4,574

$

22,823

$

15,770

Stock compensation costs

1,388

217

2,610

997

Expense in connection with the corporate office lease

72

-

252

Office move expenses

-

216

17

258

Early termination fees for capital leases

-

-

-

190

Shareholder costs

-

-

30

23

Management reorganization/transition costs

116

24

521

76

Fees to integrate business of other provider

-

11

-

163

Certain other non-recurring costs

97

296

220

491

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,160

$

5,410

$

26,221

$

18,220

GAAP Net Revenues

$

24,711

$

21,710

$

97,388

$

81,115

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24.9

%

24.9

%

26.9

%

22.5

%

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP Net Revenues.

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2018

2017

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,318

$

3,469

Accounts receivable, net

$6,514 at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

10,033

11,385

Inventories

2,254

1,764

Other current assets

932

1,049

Total current assets

17,537

17,667

Medical equipment held for sale or rental

1,601

1,567

Medical equipment in rental service, net of accumulated depreciation

23,488

23,369

Property & equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

1,445

1,633

Intangible assets, net

19,865

24,514

Other assets

137

131

Total assets

$

64,073

$

68,881

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS� EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

7,091

$

5,516

Capital lease liability, current

33

505

Current portion of long-term debt

4,903

3,039

Other current liabilities

2,763

3,414

Total current liabilities

14,790

12,474

Long-term debt, net of current portion

28,842

25,352

Capital lease liability, long-term

-

33

Deferred income taxes

-

62

Other long-term liabilities

-

7

Total liabilities

$

43,632

$

37,928

Stockholders equity:

Preferred stock, $.0001 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares; none issued

-

-

Common stock, $.0001 par value: authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

23,095,513 and 19,577,024, as of December 31, 2018, respectively, and issued and

outstanding 22,978,398 and 22,780,738, as of December 31, 2017, respectively.

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

83,167

92,584

Retained deficit

(62,728

)

(61,633

)

Total stockholders equity

20,441

30,953

Total liabilities and stockholders equity

$

64,073

$

68,881

INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2020

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$

17,332

$

1,361

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Provision for doubtful accounts

791

37

Depreciation

9,740

7,940

Loss on disposal of medical equipment and other assets

418

638

Gain on sale of medical equipment

(3,577

)

(1,453

)

Amortization of intangible assets

4,285

4,402

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

17

37

Stock-based compensation

2,610

997

Deferred income taxes

(10,071

)

104

Changes in Assets - Increase:

Accounts receivable

(2,631

)

(1,560

)

Inventories

(102

)

(645

)

Other current assets

(740

)

(290

)

Other assets

(186

)

(129

)

Changes in Liabilities - Increase:

Accounts payable and other liabilities

2,394

2,436

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

20,280

13,875

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of medical equipment

(15,820

)

(19,669

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,094

)

(2,926

)

Proceeds from sale of medical equipment, property and equipment

4,752

2,952

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(12,162

)

(19,643

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Principal payments on term loans, equipment line, revolving credit facility and other financing

(37,180

)

(4,868

)

Cash proceeds from 2019 equipment line, equipment line, revolving credit facility and other financing

37,587

9,436

Debt issuance costs

-

(6

)

Common stock repurchased to satisfy statutory withholding on employee stock-based

compensation plans

(1,714

)

(717

)

Cash proceeds from stock plans

190

252

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(1,117

)

4,097

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

7,001

(1,671

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,647

4,318

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

9,648

$

2,647


Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England Breaks From ECB’s Effort to Curb Market Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market’s little guys are going toe-to-toe with the big banks as Bitcoin continues to surge to new highs, data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggest.Using Square and Paypal data as a proxy, retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 205,000 last quarter, strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Friday report. Meanwhile, institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that time frame -- as gathered by Bitcoin futures, fund flows and company announcements -- after buying nearly 307,000 in the last quarter of 2020.While far from bulletproof, the stats suggest that flows into Bitcoin are becoming more balanced after institutions dominated late last year. Wall Street’s embrace of crypto was cited a key reason for Bitcoin’s run-up in 2020, with banks and asset managers alike unveiling plans in the space. Now, with the Reddit-fueled meme stock craze cooling and novelties such as digital artwork setting records, retail traders -- some now armed with $1,400 stimulus checks -- are taking control.“For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic. Meme stock trading volatility burnt many, but Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”Bitcoin climbed above $60,000 for the first time this weekend after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, but dropped below that mark Monday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged roughly 990% over the past year.Those staggering gains can become self-fulfilling as individuals on the sidelines want to get in on the action, according to Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.“When institutions started to get more into the space, that shows market leadership and helps to show validation for something and then individual investors also want to participate,” Vendig said. “As you see something taking off, that creates an impulse where you want to participate -- that balancing act tilting more to the greed side or the fear of missing out, I’m sure that’s a component to it as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Protests outside Posco's India steel plant to be called off

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Protests by townspeople outside South Korean steelmaker Posco's plant in western India will be called off because the company has agreed to meet some demands, a local politician leading the agitation told Reuters on Monday, paving the way for Posco to resume shipments to automakers. Operations at Posco's plant in Maharashtra state have been disrupted since early March. This has hit the supply chain for automakers and caused fears of production halts for some companies.

  • Ackman Has Given Away $1.3 Billion in Coupang After Early Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman gave away shares worth more than $1 billion of Coupang Inc., the e-commerce giant behind the biggest U.S. initial public offering since Uber Technologies Inc.The billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management donated 26.5 million shares to the Pershing Square Foundation, a donor-advised fund and another non-profit, he said in a tweet. The stake is worth about $1.3 billion, based on Coupang’s closing price on Friday.Coupang shares rose 41% in its trading debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc., and while it’s still losing money, revenue almost doubled last year as the pandemic boosted online shopping.The company priced its share offering last week above a marketed range, raising $4.6 billion and valuing the company at approximately $60 billion. Coupang’s valuation is now about $87 billion giving founder Bom Kim a stake worth more than $8 billion.One of the biggest winners is SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son. His company owns the largest slice of Coupang, while Neil Mehta’s Greenoaks Capital is the second-largest shareholder. Rose Park Advisors, a venture capital firm co-founded by late Harvard professor Clayton Christensen and his son, Matt, also owns a stake.Ackman has a net worth of $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since he established the Pershing Square Foundation in 2006, it has committed more than $400 million in grants and social investments. Ackman and his wife Neri Oxman have served as co-trustees of the Foundation since 2019. At the end of September 2019, it reported $238 million in assets, according to a filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Dot Plot May Back Up Powell’s Patience: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised to maintain aggressive support of the U.S. economy, the central bank’s quarterly economic forecasts will show how many of his colleagues share his commitment.The Federal Open Market Committee is all but certain to hold interest rates near zero at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and repeat a vow to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace. The panel will release a statement and its forecasts at 2 p.m. in Washington and Powell will hold a press briefing 30 minutes later.Check out the Bloomberg Quicktake on the inflation debateExpectations of a strong recovery from the Covid-19 slump are putting an intense focus on Fed officials’ projections for interest rates displayed in their “dot plot.” Two-thirds of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect policy makers to continue to signal no liftoff from near-zero rates through 2023, though more of the 18 central bankers could drift their dots higher. In December, one policy maker predicted a 2022 hike and five saw at least one move by end-2023.“The first thing I and most people will look at is whether we have one rate hike in 2023 -- that is the main risk,” said Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist at Pictet Wealth Management. “That would represent an unraveling of the dovish line held by Powell up to now.”New Governor Christopher Waller, a former St. Louis Fed research director and a likely policy dove, has joined the committee since the release of its December Summary of Economic Projections.Here are some of the things to watch out for in the FOMC statement and Powell press conference on Wednesday:Upgraded ForecastsU.S. Treasury yields have risen in the past month as the economic outlook has improved. Private forecasters have sharply upgraded their estimates for growth, inflation and unemployment amid accelerating vaccinations and a fresh $1.9 trillion in fiscal stimulus, while investors have increased odds that the Fed will raise rates earlier than it previously signaled.Policy makers will probably upgrade their projections for expansion in gross domestic product this year to about 6% to reflect the additional fiscal aid and improving outlook, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Fed members may tweak inflation forecasts higher and leave the labor-market outlook little changed, according to the survey.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Monetary policy makers remain firmly committed to the policy glide path they instituted in 2020 for both interest rates and asset purchases, even though the economic outlook has improved of late, particularly in response to the latest round of fiscal stimulus. Recent public comments signaled a willingness among Fed officials to tolerate a moderate rebound in interest rates as evidence of more optimistic economic sentiment among market participants.”--Carl J. Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click here“The Fed is set to give us a substantial upward revision for the economy,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc in New York. “You will hear the same message from Powell of how far we have to go with the labor market. The employment gap is still quite large.”The inflation forecasts could give an indication of whether some committee members are embracing the FOMC’s strategy of overshooting 2% price gains, based on whether they pencil in projections north of that number.FOMC StatementWhile the statement will acknowledge an improving outlook, it’s unlikely to change the guidance on interest rates or asset purchases, economists said. The committee is likely to continue to describe financial conditions as “accommodative,” reflecting the view that rising yields are in response to a strengthening economy.One possible change would be saying inflation “remains low but is expected to rise in the coming months due to higher energy prices and other transitory factors related to the recovery in demand,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. That would be dovish as “they want to see a sustained upward move in inflation, which will take time to assess as the economy reopens.”Press ConferencePowell may push back gently against the rise in yields, repeating his view that he would be concerned by disorderly trading of Treasuries or a broader tightening in financial conditions. He may also downplay the significance of the dots, especially if they drift to show more officials are forecasting rate hikes.“The chairman has an opportunity to expand on the Fed’s perception of recent market volatility and whether it is yet seen as disorderly -- and if so, what the Fed plans to do about it,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist with Stifel Nicolaus & Co. in Chicago.Powell’s handling of the recovery may be parsed not only by markets but by the White House. His term as chair ends in February, and he’s declined to say whether he is open to serving a second stint. Most economists expect President Joe Biden will make him the offer, according to the Bloomberg survey.IOER Move?Economists say it’s possible the Fed could tweak its interest rate on excess reserves, currently 0.10%. But such a move would be a technical adjustment that has no monetary-policy implications. Rather, it would be designed to help policy makers keep their benchmark federal funds rate within the target range. Most economists expect no move this meeting, however.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, manufacturing production

    U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households. The setback is probably temporary, with the strongest economic growth since 1984 anticipated this year, thanks to massive fiscal stimulus and an acceleration in the pace of vaccines, which should allow for broader economic re-engagement, even as new COVID-19 cases are starting to creep up. Federal Reserve officials, who started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, are likely to focus on the underlying economic strength, expectations of higher inflation and a steadily recovering labor market.

  • China Mobile Considers A-Share Listing After U.S. Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd. is considering an A-share listing after the country’s largest wireless carrier was removed from the New York Stock Exchange under a Donald Trump-era investment ban, according to people familiar with the matter.The state-owned firm has discussed the potential offering with advisers as it looks for new avenues to fund its 5G network development, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Deliberations are at an early stage and China Mobile hasn’t decided the size and timeline of the listing, the people said.A representative for China Mobile said the company has been monitoring policies relating to A-share listings of red-chip companies, and that if there is any progress, it will make announcements when appropriate. Mainland companies listed in Hong Kong and incorporated internationally are often referred to as red-chip companies.Shares in China Mobile were up 3.3% in Hong Kong trading, after rising as much as 3.8%. They have climbed nearly 22% this year, giving the company a market value of more than $140 billion.The NYSE in January delisted the three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. -- to comply with an executive order by former president Donald Trump barring U.S. investments in Chinese firms deemed as having links with the military. The firms are appealing the NYSE’s moves.The company’s American depositary receipts accounted for less than 18 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) worth of shares, according to a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission in January. All three carriers’ U.S. shares were illiquid and thinly traded, and the delisting would have a limited impact, the Chinese regulator said.China Mobile raised $4.2 billion in an initial public offering in 1997 with its shares listed in both Hong Kong and New York, according to its website. The company had explored a listing on the mainland in 2007 but it didn’t come to fruition in the end.A revival of the planned domestic share sale by the country’s largest carrier would follow that of China Telecom, which announced last week that it’s planning a second listing in Shanghai. The offering will help China Telecom tap diversified financing channels in both domestic and overseas capital markets, the company has said.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph and share price in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba-Backed Robo Adviser Seeks to Tame China Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kelvin Lei and Don Huang spent several months huddled in a corner of a Hong Kong university library, but they weren’t cramming for any exam. Back in 2015, the former DBS Bank Ltd. colleagues were looking to launch their robo-advisory startup and wanted to scrimp on office costs.“We were in the library for nine months,” Lei said in an interview from Hong Kong. “We didn’t have any money.”Today, the robo-services company they developed has more than 130 employees. Aqumon helps people build portfolios of global assets using data science and artificial intelligence. The startup is seeking to raise around $50 million in a Series B financing round this year from investors including banks, venture-capital firms and even sovereign funds.The firm, which offers its services through an app and also via financial institutions, is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that will value it at at least $1 billion within three to five years, said Lei, the chief executive officer of Magnum Research Ltd., the company behind Aqumon.The entrepreneurs are also planning to further expand beyond Hong Kong into the vast but potentially challenging mainland Chinese market, where automated financial services are still in their infancy. There are no major independent robo advisers in China, according to Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy that tracks China’s asset-management industry. About 15 fund companies, banks and brokerages, and a handful of fintech firms including Ant Group Co., offer the services, it says.Vanguard Group has abandoned plans to seek a mutual fund license in China and will instead focus on building out the robo-adviser platform that it rolled out with Ant last year, it said in a statement.Aqumon’s model of offering longer-term investment strategies tailored to different levels of risk tolerance aligns with the Chinese government’s goals, Lei said. They include avoiding the kind of frenetic trading that led to boom-and-bust cycles like the one in 2015. The app doesn’t provide margin loans.It remains to be seen whether Aqumon’s offering would appeal to Chinese investors. They’ve tended to focus on short-term returns, preferring to trade for themselves based on information gained from media reports, research notes, stock websites and social media rather than entrusting money to professional advisers. Trading accounts held by Chinese individuals reached more than 181 million as of February, more than 99% of all accounts, according to China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.At the same time, the fate of robo-advisers in the U.S. and Europe sounds a warning. Many services struggled after being all the rage among Wall Street banks just several years earlier. UBS Group AG shut down its SmartWealth robo adviser in 2018, while Investec Plc closed its service a year later. Like other big players, UBS now offers a robo-human hybrid service.Those that have tasted success include Betterment in the U.S., which has about $21 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Those with the biggest user bases, like Intuit Inc.’s budget tracker and planner Mint, often focus on general education rather than investment advice.China’s crackdown on the fintech industry is another potential headwind. Regulators have been clamping down on smaller companies to reduce financial risk as well as larger ones like Jack Ma’s Ant.Still, Lei said recent talks with regulators in Hong Kong and China have left him feeling optimistic. Aqumon has applied for a fund investment advisory license to operate in China, he said. It plans to increase the number of employees to 200 by the end of 2022, while opening a Shanghai office this month and a Beijing one later this year.The company -- which Lei refers to as “Quant Monster” after Japanese media franchise Pokemon, which is short for Pocket Monsters -- will cater to China’s general public rather than just the wealthiest individuals, he said. It’s particularly targeting people aged 25 to 40.Nicole Wong, a lawyer in Hong Kong, downloaded the app in January. After assessing her risk level as moderate, it recommended five equity exchange-traded funds and three bond ETFs. Her portfolio rose as much as 5% before fluctuating amid the recent market volatility.“They provided a gateway for people to jump on the investment train,” Wong said. “They simplified something that could be quite complicated for the general public.”Aqumon, which counts the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund as one of its largest shareholders, charges advisory fees on client assets, usually from 0.4% to 0.8%, and commissions on securities trading.In the short term, the biggest challenge is getting the license, Lei said. “But in the longer term it’s still client education,” he said. “They need to learn about asset allocation, passive investment and they need to raise their tolerance of volatility.”The global stock market surge last year sent many first-time traders flocking to apps operated by Futu Holdings Ltd., Up Fintech Holding Ltd. and Webull Financial, created by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alumnus Wang Anquan.But investors may shift away from active equity strategies in the turbulent market this year, leaving an opportunity for robo advisers, said Ivan Shi, head of research at Z-Ben. The CSI 300 Index’s recent slump, dragged down by losses for once-high-flying stocks like Kweichow Moutai Co., has taken the benchmark gauge down more than 12% from a February high.“People are not really able to tell if a robo-advisory portfolio has any long-term benefits,” he said. “If this year we see continued or larger volatility in the market, then different types of robo-advisory portfolios can probably deliver better returns.”But Shi noted that robo advisers underperformed active equity strategies last year in a pilot program by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.Still, Lei says Aqumon aims to increase its assets under management to 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) over the next three to five years. The company declined to provide its current AUM, saying it’s sensitive information for a startup. The market for robo advisers in China could have over $660 billion in assets under management next year from more than 100 million users, Accenture Plc estimated in a report.It’s the ideal timing for us to “promote our best strategies to investors in China,” Lei said. The regulators “want to make the market become more healthy and more regulated. I think we’re in a very good position.”(Updates with Vanguard plan to focus on building out robo-adviser joint venture in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Brazil’s Bleeding Real Needs Big Rate Hike, Not Just a Band-Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The central bank’s aggressive intervention last week saved Brazil’s real from its lowest point in almost a year. But for the currency to have any chance of avoiding a fresh drop to a record low, policy makers may need to go big and bold at their interest-rate decision this week.Central bankers are staring down a weakening currency that’s fueling faster inflation, but also mindful that being too aggressive with their first interest-rate hike in six years could curb desperately needed economic growth. Last week, they pumped the equivalent of $3.2 billion into the market and, to traders’ surprise, did so when the currency was already gaining on the day. That’s a change of tack for policy makers who historically only step in to curb outsized losses in a bid to avoid inflation.The strategy worked, helping the real break a four-week losing streak, while also fueling a debate on whether the interventions were aimed at easing pressure for a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes.While most analysts predict a 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, currency traders say it would take a full percentage point to really bolster the real, already among the worst performers in emerging markets this year. The decision is one of the biggest tests thus far for central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.“The best course of action would be to start with an aggressive 100 basis point hike,” said Alvaro Vivanco, a strategist at NatWest Markets. But “these interventions increase the chance of only 50 basis points.”Brazil is poised to become the first major central bank in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era, a sharp contrast to developed markets where policy makers are busy reassuring investors that borrowing costs will stay suppressed for the foreseeable future. But economists say Brazil’s unique situation means the central bank has little choice at this point.The real has been hit from all sides this year -- battered by the government’s spending frenzy, fears of a comeback for a former president who has turned decidedly more left wing, and a Covid toll that’s one of the worst in the world.But investors’ desire for a rate hike isn’t only motivated by the real’s slump. If anything, its underperformance is just a glimmer of the slew of bad news that could justify higher borrowing costs.Brazil’s inflation surged to a four-year high of 5.2% last month and bond-market forecasts for price increases are nearing the upper-bound of the central bank’s target range. The government is set to boost consumption through another round of cash handouts of as much as 44 billion reais ($7.9 billion), after doling out $57 billion last year, threatening more price pressure. This has led economists to bet on a weaker currency, faster inflation and higher interest rates, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.Politics aren’t helping. President Jair Bolsonaro scared off investors after replacing the chief executive officer of state-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a spat on fuel prices, raising fears of interventionism. A few weeks later, a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening room for him to run for office next year.The Lula episode sent the real to the weakest level in 10 months before the rout eased as U.S. Treasury yields came of their highs. The central bank took advantage of investors’ increased appetite for risk assets and sold dollars even as the real was already gaining, fueling a 4.8% two-day rally in the currency. It ended the week slightly stronger at 5.56 per dollar.The interventions provided temporary relief, but traders say they need meaningfully higher rates to really buttress the real. NatWest’s Vivanco estimates a half-point increase will lead the real to weaken 1.2%, while a 75 basis point move would trigger a small gain of 0.3% and a full percentage point hike would boost the currency by 2.9%.“If the central bank hadn’t intervened and then delivered just 50 basis points, the real would easily reach 6 per dollar,” said Italo Abucater, the Sao Paulo-based head of foreign-exchange trading at Tullett Prebon Brasil. “Ideally, we should end the year with interest rates around 6%, but honestly I don’t believe this will happen.”Abucater, who also says only a hike to 3% this week would boost the real, expects the central bank to increase rates to 4.5% or 5% by the end of the year. This will likely “frustrate the market” and send the real to 6.3 or even 6.5 per dollar, he predicts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the currency at 5.14 per dollar by the end of the year.The real is down 7.9% this year against the dollar, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Both local and foreign investors have been increasing their short positions since the start of the year, according to local exchange B3 data. Swap rates imply a 64 basis point hike this week, up from a prediction of 32 basis points a month ago and 4 basis points at the end of last year.The central bank “is likely to find it difficult to meet the wide-ranging rate hike expectations without jeopardizing the economic recovery,” said Melanie Fischinger, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “So in the near term, the big bailout for the Brazilian real is unlikely to materialize.”(Adds central bank survey in ninth paragraph, updates Bloomberg survey forecast in third to last paragraph and the Brazilian real and swap rates pricing in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wells Fargo: 2 Compelling Stocks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    The analysts at Wells Fargo have been scrutinizing the market, or more specifically, scrutinizing the winners and the losers of the current market conditions. In a recently published note, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey writes, “Risk-on and small-cap outperformance has turned this equity market into a stock picker's paradise.” Obviously, then, Harvey sees small-cap stocks doing well right now, with plenty of options for investors to choose from. While small caps generally amount to a riskier investment, one distinct advantage they hold over larger names is in the possibility for bigger returns. This is where the risk/reward paradigm comes into play. Following up on Harvey’s note, the firm has been making a slew of recommendations, finding small-cap equities on the cusp of growth and ones that promise 70% or greater returns in the coming year. We ran two of them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have in mind. Ping Identity Holding (PING) Starting in the tech sector, the first Wells Fargo pick we’re looking at is Ping Identity Holding Corp, which specializes in identity management. The company offers a range of products which allow customers to control login and access to networks and databases. While it has been in business for almost 20 years, Ping Identity has been a public company only for the last year and a half. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Ping reported mixed results and saw shares decline 20% in the immediate aftermath. EPS was a net loss of 4 cents per share. Top-line revenues, at $63.2 million, were down 7% year-over-year, but were up 5.5% sequentially and marked the second-highest quarterly top line the company has seen since going public. For the full year, total revenue hit $243.6 million, a result with was driven by a 15% yoy increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which hit $259.1 million. The company reported a 34% increase in customers with more than $1 million in ARR, a solid gain in an important metric. Covering the stock for Wells Fargo, analyst Philip Winslow was particularly impressed with the ARR gain. “Ping reported solid Q4 results with ARR ahead of expectations. ARR growth of 15% year-over-year was ahead of consensus estimates of $256.1 million driven by continued adoption of SaaS solutions which accelerated more than anticipated and represents +15% of total ARR,” the 5-star analyst wrote. Winslow added, “The company is experiencing continued signs of pent-up demand as customers phase in purchases as projects previously put on hold due to COVID-related budgetary pressures are emerging in the pipeline, with enterprises modernizing legacy systems whose shortcomings of were exposed over the past year.” To this end, Winslow rates PING an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and has a $40 price target that indicates potential for 76% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Winslow’s track record, click here) Winslow is not an outlier in his bullish stance, but there is some division on Wall Street regarding Ping. The analyst consensus view is a Moderate Buy, based on a dozen reviews breaking down to 7 Buys and 5 Holds. The shares are priced at $22.59 and their $33.71 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 49%. (See PING stock analysis on TipRanks) Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Let’s switch gears and look at the biosciences sector. Sangamo is a biotechnology company with a focus on creating genomic medicine therapies in the treatment of genetic diseases. The company’s pipeline includes 17 different programs in various stages of development, targeting a range of conditions including IBD, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and hemophilia A. Back in December, the company reported an update from its ongoing collaboration with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec. This is a gene therapy product in development as a treatment for hemophilia A, and follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study showed the drug was well-tolerated and safe in the small cohort of patients tested. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec is now starting the patient dosing phase of the Phase 3 AFFINE trial. In February, Sangamo reported that it has begun a global collaboration with Biogen on the development and commercialization of new gene regulation therapies. The therapies under consideration will target Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological diseases. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Yanan Zhu, who writes of the big picture: “Overall, we continue to see significant upside potential in the company's genomic medicines pipeline programs and platforms, in particular the regulatory T (Treg) cell therapy platform, which may address a broad range of autoimmune diseases, and the ZFP-TF gene regulation platform, which may address certain difficult-to-target neurological indications…” In light of these comments, Zhu reiterates the firm’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and set the price target at $29, suggesting a robust upside of 158% (To watch Zhu’s track record, click here) Overall, SGMO has drawn optimism mixed with caution when it comes to consensus opinion among sell-side analysts. Out of 5 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 2 are bullish on the stock, while 3 remain sidelined. Yet, the bulls have the edge as the average price target stands at $19.40 and indicates a 72% upside. (See SGMO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Rate-Hike Bets Offer Cushion After Emerging-Market Currency Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies could catch a breather following their biggest four-week slide in more than a year as investors bet on a more hawkish tone from central banks in the developing world.Turkey and Brazil may deliver the Group of 20’s first rate hikes in 2021 this week, potentially lending support to two currencies caught in the crosshairs amid surging U.S. Treasury yields. In Washington, the Federal Reserve is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged, though traders will parse any comments that may suggest concern over the recent bond-market volatility.An MSCI Inc. gauge of developing-nation currencies extended its longest weekly slump since August 2019. Meantime, dollar-denominated debt declined for a fifth week, representing the worst retreat in more than five years. Still, emerging-market equities rebounded from their selloff after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus bill into law and the biggest exchange-traded funds dedicated to emerging-market stocks and bonds led another week of inflows to the asset class.The current backdrop has parallels to 2010, when the global economy recovered from a deep crisis, commodity prices improved and the Fed stayed on hold, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In that episode, central banks in the developing world started hiking rates to the benefit of their currencies.“Simple historical analogues suggest that tighter monetary policy should support EM currency performance relative to peers,” Goldman’s London-based strategists Kamakshya Trivedi and Davide Crosilla wrote in a report.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Rising U.S. Yields; Central Bank MeetingsCentral Bank WatchPolicy makers in Indonesia and Taiwan will announce rate decisions on Thursday, just hours after the Fed. Both are expected to stick to the status quo amid recent market volatilityBank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 3.5% at its last meeting in February amid concern a resurgence of Covid-19 cases would slow the economic recovery. The rupiah is one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia in the past monthFebruary’s rate cut is likely to mark the end of BI’s easing cycle, United Overseas Bank said in a reportTaiwan’s central bank, which meets quarterly, last lowered its benchmark rate in March 2020 by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.125%. The Taiwanese dollar is Asia’s best performer this yearTaiwan’s policy makers will keep their key rate unchanged as a recovery is underway and domestic liquidity conditions are already supportive, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.Policy makers in Turkey are expected to boost the key rate by 100 basis points on Thursday to rein in inflation, according to almost all of the economists surveyed by BloombergTurkish inflation accelerated for a fifth month in February amid a rally in oil pricesThe lira has the second-highest one-week implied volatility among emerging-market peersBrazil’s central bank will probably begin a tightening cycle as inflation accelerates. Swap rates price in a half-percentage-point rate hike and some traders are betting on a 75 basis-point moveIt would be the first rate increase since 2015. The decision will be key for the real, which policy makers have been propping up through market interventionsInvestors will also watch for updates on fresh emergency cash handouts as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates and local governments reimpose some restrictionsThe Bank of Russia is expected to hold its key rate unchanged on Friday, according to the majority of economists surveyed by BloombergStill, the monetary regulator is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussionsThe ruble is the best-performing emerging-market currency this month to dateThe Central Bank of Egypt is expected to hold its deposit rate unchanged on ThursdayU.S.-China MeetingU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks with China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi, in AnchorageThe Biden administration has signaled it will maintain the tough U.S. stance toward China. At the same time, officials have said they want to cooperate on issues such as climate change. Blinken has said the U.S. approach to China will be “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be”Other Key DataChina data released Monday show eye-popping growth rates of more than 30% for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, though the data were distorted by comparisons from a year ago when the economy was virtually shut downThe yuan has been comparatively stable this year, with a gain of about 0.4%Also on Monday, China’s central bank announced the rate for its medium-term lending facility, a major open-market operation tool, remains unchanged. It last cut the level in March 2020, to 2.95% from 3.15%Indonesia reported trade statistics on Monday, showing exports jumped a better-than-forecast 8.6% in February and the trade surplus widenedIndia’s trade deficit narrowed more than economists expected in FebruaryThe Philippines released January data on Monday showing overseas workers’ remittances fell 1.7% from a year earler, a smaller decline than economists estimated. The pandemic saw the amount repatriated fall last year for the first time since 2001The government will publish balance-of-payments figures for February on FridaySouth Korea will post February unemployment data Wednesday after the jobless rate jumped to a 21-year high of 5.4% the prior monthA reading of Chile’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled for Thursday, will be watched for fresh information on how the economy is emerging from the pandemic. The nation’s vaccine rollout is the fastest in Latin America, though its success has been marred by a spike in casesColombia posted January retail sales figures on Monday, offering money managers a fresh look at activity; the nation will also release industrial production dataUruguay is expected to release its fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, which may show some recovery from a steep contraction earlier in the pandemicFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No stimulus check yet? Here are 7 possible reasons for your wait

    If you're still waiting for the cash to show up in your account, you're among millions.