ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.756

ING Groep N.V.'s (AMS:INGA) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.756 on 3rd of May. This makes the dividend yield 9.1%, which is above the industry average.

ING Groep's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

ING Groep has a good history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at 9 years. Based on ING Groep's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 51%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.0%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 50% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

ING Groep's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that ING Groep has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The annual payment during the last 9 years was €0.12 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.11. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 28% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that ING Groep has grown earnings per share at 13% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

ING Groep Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for ING Groep you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is ING Groep not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

