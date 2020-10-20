U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,436.50
    +13.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,217.00
    +117.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.75
    +32.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,621.20
    +9.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.31
    -0.52 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.80
    -6.90 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.7910
    +0.0300 (+3.94%)
     

  • Vix

    28.76
    +1.35 (+4.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2928
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6880
    +0.2580 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    11,846.20
    +789.19 (+7.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    238.57
    +4.90 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,910.08
    +25.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,567.04
    -104.09 (-0.44%)
     

ING says Brexit deal will be done but no deal risk uncomfortably high

·1 min read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dutch bank ING said on Tuesday that it thought there would be a Brexit trade deal but that time was ticking and the risk of a no deal was uncomfortably high.

"Our house view is that there will be a deal agreed, but time is running out and both sides realistically have until the middle of November," ING said in a note to clients.

"That means there is still time for things to go wrong, and the risk of there being no deal, or only a wafer-thin agreement, are uncomfortably high," it said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

  • Diesel Inventories Have Done Something In The U.S. Not Seen In At Least 30 Years

    Data was reported last week by the federal government on diesel inventories that was historic in the magnitude of the change from the prior week. It could mark a shift in the weak diesel market that has benefited carriers and drivers for several months. Ultimately, the price of diesel will be set primarily by the price of crude. But the spread between crude and diesel is also an important factor in the final pump price. That spread has been trending near historic lows for months.The primary reason has been refiners making too much non-jet fuel distillate relative to demand. Diesel is a distillate; so is jet fuel. The result has been that distillate/diesel inventories in the U.S. and the world have been at historically high levels. (Other products besides diesel in the category would include heating oil.)That appears to have shifted. The most transparent and immediate numbers are the weekly Energy Information Administration statistics, released each Wednesday for the week that ended the prior Friday. And the numbers that came out last week (Thursday, actually, due to the Columbus Day holiday) were eye-popping when it comes to diesel.The most easily understood inventory number is "days cover." That number is reached by taking daily consumption, dividing it into inventories and the result is the number of days of consumption that could be covered by existing stocks.For distillate inventories that don't include jet fuel, that number tends to run in the range of 28-35 days. But earlier this year, as diesel inventories began to soar due to changes being made by refiners seeking survival — more on that later — the days cover figure broke above 50 days. In the history of the EIA series going back to 1991, the days cover figure broke above 50 only a handful of times. It was never sustained above that level.This year, the days cover figure broke through 50 days in late May and stayed above it for nine out of the next 10 weeks. The growth in inventories was unprecedented. It dropped below 50 days in early August but stayed in the 47 to 49 days' range all through September and into October. That was unprecedented.But last week, that number plummeted to 42 days, a drop of 6.1 days. It was easily the biggest one-week decline in the history of the series. It meant that in one week, six days of distillate/diesel inventory cover disappeared. That had never happened before.Why? There were two major contributors to that decline.The first is that demand for distillate/diesel soared. The fact that it had been lagging was somewhat of a mystery, given the strong trucking market. The "product supplied" figure for distillate/diesel rose to 4.175 million barrels/day in the week ending Oct. 9, the first time it had been above 4 million b/d since the second week of March. A year ago at this time, it was 4.36 million b/d.Second, refiners made a lot less of it. Since the collapse in air travel, refiners have been doing everything they can to not make too much jet fuel. They've largely succeeded; days cover for jet fuel had gotten up to more than 70 days but now is less than 40, which is even lower than distillate/diesel. But to get to that level, refiners needed to shift their distillate output away from jet and toward other distillates. Refiners have been trying through various means to not only reduce jet output but also to cut back distillate output as well. They succeeded in the first task. The second is harder. Put a barrel of crude through a refinery and you will get some level of distillate molecules. Cutting back on it can be a challenge.There was another fuel that refiners didn't want to make during the pandemic: gasoline. As a result, even during the height of the pandemic, distillate output topped 5 million b/d as every effort was made to reduce gasoline output when people weren't driving. That 5 million b/d figure for distillate is not a crazy high number normally but it is in the middle of a sharp economic contraction. However, the push to cut back on distillate output has succeeded. U.S. refiners in the week ended Oct. 9 produced 4.279 million b/d of distillates. That's the lowest number since 2013. It wasn't easy, but refiners took the steps to start making less distillate, as they already had done to make less jet fuel and less gasoline earlier. (With people driving again, refiners are back to making gasoline.)The end result: the six-day drop in U.S. days cover, created by a drop in inventories on the back of less output, and a decline in demand. But it is not just the U.S. In its latest monthly report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said middle distillate inventories in Europe in September rose just 500,000 b/d. The five-year average is 9.3 million b/d. The result is a graph that showed that inventories are still above the five-year average but are no longer at historical highs. They've gotten down to levels closer to earlier highs, still excessive but not chart-busting.  Source: International Energy AgencyIn Asia, the IEA reported that middle distillate inventories rose with historic norms. (Autumn tends to be a time in oil markets of inventory building as the world prepares for winter.)Although the decline in distillate inventories in the U.S. may have been historic, it hasn't yet resulted in a significant price reaction. The price of crude has bounced around in the last weeks but ultimately gone nowhere. Brent crude, the world's benchmark and the more relevant marker for comparison with diesel, was $43.15/barrel on Sept. 17. Last Friday, it settled at $43.32./bDuring that time, the front-month price of ultra low sulfur diesel on CME rose to $1.1791/gallon from $1.1598/g. That increased the spread of ULSD over Brent to 14.09 cts/ga from 12.8 cts g on Sept. 17.But by point of comparison, to show how much all that diesel inventory had held down prices relative to crude, the spread a year ago was about 53 cts/gallon. The current diesel to Brent spreads aren't sustainable. Diesel has not entered a permanent, long-term realignment against crude. If the move toward normalcy is going to start anytime soon, it could be that last week's numbers were the signal that it has begun.More articles by John KingstonGood news for diesel consumers, tough news for oil patch drivers in federal reportLabor Day, Roadcheck one-offs catch diesel traders by surpriseOOIDA scoffs at high cost estimates for broker transparencySee more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * FreightWaves CEO Interviewed On "The Business Of Content" Podcast * News Alert: US, Canada, Mexico Border Closures Extended To Nov. 21(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hyundai Motor shares dive after engine woes prompt third-quarter profit warning

    Shares in South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS> and affiliate Kia Motors Corp <000270.KS> tumbled as much as 6% on Tuesday after warning third-quarter earnings would be hit by a further $3 billion in charges related to engine problems. Hyundai and Kia said quality-related costs of a combined 3.36 trillion won ($2.95 billion) related to the years-long quality problem that has tarnished their credibility, taking the total costs to nearly $5 billion. "The amount of provisions Hyundai and Kia are declaring is getting bigger each year passed and that is worrisome," said Kevin Yoo, an analyst at eBEST Investment & Securities.

  • What to Know About Withdrawing Money From a Traditional IRA

    Individual retirement accounts, commonly known as IRAs, are retirement fund staples for many people. Traditional IRAs let workers take a tax deduction when they deposit money into their account and then pay taxes when they make a withdrawal. It sounds straightforward, but exactly when you withdraw that money can make a big difference in how much you end up paying the government in taxes and fees.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Stimulus Deal Progress After Stock Market Rally Sell-Off; Apple's Flawed New Buy Point

    Futures rose on stimulus deal hopes after stocks sold off on stimulus deal pessimism. Yep. Also, Apple has a new buy point, but with flaws. Several other giants are forging handles.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets thrive on risk, but risk is hard to talk about. It’s easy to fall back on cliches – buy low and sell high, or the bulls and bears make money while the pigs get slaughtered – but those cliches have drifted into common parlance for a reason. They have a grain of truth.Buying low and selling high has always been known as the way to make a profit, from the earliest days of human barter. And whether the market is moving up or down, whether investors follow a bullish or a bearish strategy, it’s possible to turn that profit.So, let’s talk about buying low. While the overall market has recovered nicely from the pandemic swoon of mid-winter, many stocks are still struggling with a depressed share value. Some of them are fundamentally sound – and Wall Street’s analysts have taking note.Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed three such stocks. Each is down at least 60% so far this year, but each also has a Strong Buy consensus rating and at least 40% upside potential for the coming months.Diamondback Energy (FANG)First up is Diamondback Energy, a Texas oil company that has been part of the Permian Basin boom which put Texas once again at the forefront of the North American oil industry. Diamondback is a smaller player in its industry and its operations are entirely within the Permian, where it is producing some 170,000 barrels of oil daily. While this number is up 40,000 barrels from the springtime, Diamondback has been hit hard by low oil prices in recent months and the stock is down 68% year-to-date.The low prices on the open oil market have impacted Diamondback’s bottom line, and earnings have been falling steadily from their $1.93 per share peak in 4Q19. The 1Q20 EPS was $1.45, while Q2 earnings came in at just 15 cents. The company is set to release third quarter figures on November 3, and the outlook calls for 37 cents – an improvement, but still down. However, it’s important to note here that Diamondback has beaten the earnings forecasts in the last three quarters.On a more positive note, company management points out that despite recent low earnings, FANG was able to end Q3 without touching its revolving credit facility – and that the company has over $2 billion in liquid assets available. Combined with rising production, this gives the company a solid footing.JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram, looking at the Texas oil sector and Diamondback’s place in it, sees the company as well-positioned to survive in a low-price environment. “We have consistently viewed FANG as one of the top-tier operators in the industry, and given the recent weakness in oil prices, the mgmt. team has made the prudent decision to sharply reduce activity levels. Given a focus on continuous cost reduction, we believe the company has the inventory depth and balance sheet strength to be a relative outperformer through the downturn,” Jayaram wrote.Jayaram rates FANG shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $48 price target suggests a 68% upside potential by next year. (To watch Jayaram’s track record, click here)Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on FANG is based on 11 recent Buys against a single Hold. The stock is selling for $28.58 per share, and its $52.10 average price target is even more bullish than Jayaram’s, implying an upside of 82%. (See FANG stock analysis on TipRanks)ChampionX Corporation (CHX)Next up is ChampionX, an oilfield technology company acquired its current name this past summer, through the merger of Apergy Corporation and ChampionX Holdings. The combined company kept Apergy’s trading history, and took on the new ticker, CHX. This is a midstream company with operations in the drilling, production, pipeline, and water technology segments of the oil industry. It’s a diversified portfolio of operations that gives ChampionX plenty of room to maneuver in a bearish oil market.ChampionX may need all of that maneuvering room, as the shares are down 76% this year. As with Diamondback, the chief culprit is low oil prices cutting into profit margins. Even though, as a midstream and service company, ChampionX does not directly pull the oil out of the ground and sell it, its operations are tied to the end users’ purchase price. In 2Q20, EPS turned sharply negative with a 43-cent per share net loss. This comes even as revenues rose in Q2, to $298 million.Scotiabank analyst Vaibhav Vaishnav sees CHX in a good place after improving its positioning as a services company.“With the merger with Ecolab’s Upstream business, CHX is now among the top two players in the production chemicals business. This business is relatively very stable as it focuses on production rather than drilling and completions activity. Essentially, daily U.S. or international oil production is the primary driver," Vaishnav opined. To this end, Vaishnav rates CHX an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. He gives the stock a $12 price target, indicating confidence in 48% upside growth for the coming year. (To watch Vaishnav’s track record, click here)Overall, CHX has 6 Buys and 1 Hold supporting its Strong Buy consensus rating. With a bullish average price target of $14.09, Wall Street’s analysts see a 73% upside potential from the current share price of $8.11. (See CHX stock analysis on TipRanks)Gol Linhas (GOL)From the oil industry, we move to the airline industry. It should come as no surprise that an airline, even a budget carrier, would face serious difficulties in the current environment of social distancing, trade and travel restrictions and disruptions, and economic shutdowns. Gol Linhas is Brazil’s premier low-cost air carrier, and the country’s third-largest airline. The difficulties facing the airline industry are apparent in GOL’s 62% share price decline since the start of the year.The hit Gol Linhas has taken is clear from the revenues and earnings. At the top line, the 17% sequential revenue drop in Q1 deepened to 88% in Q2, when the company brought in just $357 million. Quarterly revenues for GOL were above $3.8 billion before the corona crisis.The drop in revenue brought a serious loss in earnings. The company typically sees a drop off from Q4 to Q1 in earnings, and this year was no exception. The bright spot was, Q1 beat the forecast and beat the year-ago number. Q2, however, was disastrous, with an 81-cent EPS net loss. While not as deep as the $1.10 expected, it was a serious hit for the company. The outlook for Q3 is no better, at minus 80 cents.The long-term, however, looks better for this budget carrier. Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg sees GOL with several paths forward – although he believes that real returns will not come in until after 2021. "As we believe 2020 and 2021 will not be representative of GOL’s normal earnings potential, we are basing our 12-month PT on our 2022 forecast as GOL and the global airline industry begin to recover from the effects of COVID-19," the 5-star analyst noted.In line with this long-term optimism, Linenberg sets a $10 price target, implying an upside of 40% over the next 12 months. Accordingly, he rates the stock a Buy. (To watch Linenberg’s track record, click here)Wall Street agrees with Linenberg on the long-term potential here, and GOL’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 5 Buys. (See GOL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Pfizer: The Pace of COVID-19 Vaccine Development Is Remarkable, Says Analyst

    The recent coronavirus vaccine race has been fraught with setbacks. Both Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson recently halted their respective COVID-19 vaccine programs due to a participant’s unexplained reactions.There appears to be no such trouble right now for a fellow pharma heavyweight seeking to be first to market with a viable solution.On Friday, Pfizer (PFE) said that based on interim data, by the end of October it hopes to find out whether its COVID-19 vaccine – developed in collaboration with BioNTech (BNTX) - is effective or not.Moreover, by mid-November it hopes to have enough safety and manufacturing data available to present to the FDA an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application.Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan calls the pace of Pfizer’s vaccine development “remarkable.”“We commend the management team for their transparency during this accelerated development program,” Divan said. “Overall, things appear very much on track and the speed in potentially getting this vaccine to market is much faster than we would have expected when the pandemic started... The speed with which Pfizer has moved to develop this vaccine candidate is encouraging to us, and suggests Pfizer may be able to meet its stated objectives of being a faster moving, more nimble biopharmaceutical company, especially once the pending sale of their Upjohn division is completed.”Divan estimates the vaccine could generate sales of $2 billion in 2020-2021 combined, before sales decrease to between $550-600 million from 2024 onwards.However, with various deals similar to the one with the US government in place with several developed countries, pending regulatory approval, sales could actually exceed $8.5 billion between 2020-2021.The additional sales, Divan notes, “would still be meaningful even to a company of Pfizer's size and would provide Pfizer with additional options in terms of investing in their business, pursuing acquisition or licensing opportunities, or returning cash to shareholders.”Overall, Divan has a Buy rating on PFE shares alongside a $43 price target. What’s in it for investors? A ~14% upside from current levels. (To watch Divan’s track record, click here)Overall, based on 3 Buys and 8 Holds, the analyst consensus rates the stock a Moderate Buy. With an average price target of $41.21, the analysts except shares to add 9% in the months ahead. (See Pfizer stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GM Expected To Announce Expanded Electric Vehicle Production

    General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is planning to announce major investments that will lead to an expansion in the production of electric vehicles at its plant at Spring Hill, Tennessee plant and elsewhere, Reuters reported Monday.What Happened: The investment announcements will come on Tuesday at a virtual event that commences at 11 a.m. ET, according to the automaker. The Mary Barra-led company plans to build its Cadillac Lyriq electric SUVs at the Tennessee plant, the Detroit News reported Monday, as per Reuters.The Lyriq is expected to be brought into production beginning late 2022 and the company could move manufacturing to other plants, resulting in an inflow of investments in other locations, AutoForecast Solutions, a provider of production forecasting information, told Reuters.Why It Matters: Barra has made public plans to invest $20 billion by 2025 in EVs as well as electric vehicle battery technology, noted Reuters.The Michigan-based automaker reportedly has plans to spend $2.5 billion in overhauling and retooling its Detroit-Hamtramck plant to build a GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, a robotaxi as well as other vehicles.The company already manufactures its Chevrolet Bolt vehicles in Detroit, as per Reuters.Rival Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has plans to commence production of its ID.4 EV SUVs in Tennessee, as per CNN.Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is building its latest Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which will produce the company's all-electric pickup vehicle, the Cybertruck.GM and embattled EV startup Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) failed to close a manufacturing partnership last month.The two companies have until December to finalize the deal. Price Action: GM shares traded 1.2% higher to $33.75 in after-hours trading on Monday after closing 0.3% lower.Photo Courtesy of WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Tesla Accounts For Majority Of EV Sales In South Korea This Year: Report * Tesla Battery Supplier LG Chem Says Exploring Joint Ventures With 'Couple' Of Automakers(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Kodak CEO Says Moving Forward On Generic Drug Ingredients Venture, With or Without Federal Loan

    Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) CEO Jim Continenza said Monday that the company would push ahead with making generic drug ingredients, irrespective of whether it receives government assistance or not, the Wall Street Journal reports.What Happened: "It was put on hold but we are still going forward and we are cooperating in every way," Continenza said at the WSJ Tech Live conference on the stalled $765 million loan deal with the United States government.The executive defended the speed at which the deal was put together, pointing towards the U.S. dependence on foreign countries for drugs. "It came together quickly, but I think it also needs to," said Continenza. He attributed Kodak's handling of the deal to understaffing caused by the pandemic. "About two to three days into it, it started running amok," the Kodak CEO said at the WSJ event.Why It Matters: Kodak is facing an investigation from the Securities and Exchange Commission on how it disclosed the federal loan for making generic drugs, which led to a spike in its share in late July.In August, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, which was due to extend the loan, decided to not "proceed any further" until the company was cleared of allegations.Last month, a special committee appointed by the company's board concluded there were no violations of the law but flagged concerns related to corporate governance.Kodak executives, including Continenza, received 1.75 million stock options a day before it was disclosed to the public, the Journal reported earlier.When asked at the conference about the grant of the options, Continenza maintained that he had not sold any shares and that the grants "shouldn't be the focus."Price Action: Kodak shares gained almost 2% in the after-hours trading at $9.06 on Monday after closing 1% lower at $8.88.Photo courtesy: El Grafo via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Kodak 5M Loan Deal Under Scanner Of Federal Agency That Put It Together(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

