InGaAs Image Sensor Market to be Worth US$ 172.79 Million by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Increase in demand for foreign object inspection from government authorities and defense organizations across the world bolsters market expansion
Rise in need for networking in real-time, without any latency, from a range of end-use industries propels market growth
WILMINGTOM, Del., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global InGaAs image sensor market was valued at US$ 99.88 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over 2021 - 2031. Increase in adoption of these novel solutions in various national entry points, including sea ports, airports, and defense establishments, fuels the global market development. InGaAs imaging sensors are also prominently used in various kinds of industrial automation processes. This trend can be ascribed to increasing adoption of connected and smart electronic devices to facilitate smooth and less human labor-intensive industrial processes in production and sorting facilities. Moreover, increase in applications in surveillance and national security are anticipated to augment market progress in the next decade.
Companies operating in the global industry are focusing on developing next generation InGaAs imaging sensors that fulfil the specific requirements of end-users across various industries. They are offering sensors that offer different types of resolution for advanced imaging applications. They are also engaged in developing various types of image sensor that can effectively handle process inspection as well as industrial sorting applications. Furthermore, several leading players are developing next generation short wavelength infrared or SWIR cameras featuring compact sizes and designs.
InGaAs Image Sensor Market - Key Findings of the Report
Rise in Applications in Industrial Sorting and Spectrometry Create New Revenue Streams: Manufacturers in the global market are expanding their production capabilities for manufacturing large volumes of diverse devices. They are focusing on increasing production of new age imaging cameras and sensors that feature low dark current, higher rate for scan, and lower noise for readout. Furthermore, they are also manufacturing specific linear imaging sensors for spectrometry that offer higher dynamic range, higher speed, and higher sensitivity for end-use electronic devices.
InGaAs Image Sensor Market - Growth Drivers
Increase in utilization of InGaAs image sensing technologies in the domain of spectroscopy bolsters market expansion
Rise in demand for surveillance and security purposes drives the demand for next-generation InGaAs sensors
Surge in applications in night vision imaging, hyperspectral imaging, and industrial sorting fosters market development
InGaAs Image Sensor Market - Key Players
Leading players profiled in the market report are Ghopto, Lynred, Sensors Unlimited, Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Xenics NV, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Hamamatsu Photonics Kk, New Imaging Technologies, SORG SA, Synergy Optosystems Co. Ltd., and Teledyne e2V. Top tier players in the industry are adopting various growth and expansion strategies in a bid to increase market share. These include product innovation through research and development, launch of new products to expand product portfolio, and developing new and advanced sensor technologies. Moreover, certain market players are adopting strategic collaborations and partnerships with other companies to develop new and advanced products.
Various organizations operating in the global market are focusing on obtaining benefits from wide range of government grants for enhancing national security and surveillance. Manufacturers are focused on elevating their business growth by updating their demand planning, as well as sales activities. They are also investing in research to assess the changes in consumer behavior. Furthermore, these manufacturers are conducting extensive research and gathering analysis to better understand the exact requirements of the high-risk consumers, wherein the recovery of debt could be a serious issue.
InGaAs Image Sensor Market: Regional Growth Assessment
Based on the recent market trends, North America dominated the global market in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Manufacturers in Asia Pacific market are focused on enhancing their production capabilities in a bid to fulfil increasing demands from end-users. They are also focused on developing new suite of InGaAs sensors that feature higher sensitivity, higher scan rate, and higher speed range.
InGaAs Image Sensor Market: Segmentation
InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Type
Linear Image Sensor
Area Image Sensor
InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Pixel Resolution
320x256
640x512
Others
InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Wavelength
Visible (VIS)
Near Infrared (NIR)
Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)
InGaAs Image Sensor Market, Application
Surveillance & Security
Spectroscopy
Sorting Inspection
Optical Coherence Tomography
Fiber Optic Communication
"Others (Food Inspection, Laboratory
Measurements, etc.)
InGaAs Image Sensor Market, End-use Industry
Aerospace & Defense
Science & Research
Industrial Automation
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Food & Beverages
Others (Agriculture, Semiconductor Testing, Traffic Monitoring, Logistics & Transportation etc.)
InGaAs Image Sensor Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
