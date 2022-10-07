U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Ingalls Shipbuilding Successfully Completes Acceptance Trials for Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
·2 min read
Guided missile destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123)

HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has successfully completed the acceptance trials for guided missile destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding has successfully completed the acceptance trials for guided missile destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division completed acceptance trials for Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).

“Completing a successful sea trial is always a significant accomplishment for our combined Ingalls and Navy team, and DDG 123 performed well,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We are committed to this partnership and look forward to our next opportunity to demonstrate it during our next trial events for our first Flight III destroyer.”

DDG 123 is the second destroyer to be named in honor of Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee, the first woman to receive the Navy Cross. Higbee joined the Navy in October 1908 as part of the newly established Navy Nurse Corps, a group of women who would become known as “The Sacred Twenty,” and became the second superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps in January 1911.

Ingalls has built 33 destroyers for the U.S. Navy, with five currently under construction including DDG 123, Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), Ted Stevens (DDG 128), Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) and George M. Neal (DDG 131). DDG 123 will be the final Flight IIA destroyer Ingalls will deliver as the Navy transitions to Flight III destroyers.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/ingalls-shipbuilding-acceptance-trials-lenah-sutcliffe-higbee-ddg-123.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships that can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. These ships contain a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard
Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com
(228) 935-6821

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb1b6924-325c-4b0e-8082-fc53f1c75b3d


