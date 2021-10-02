inGen Dynamics Acquires Magnus - A Robotics and AI Automation Blockchain Company

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2021 / Today, inGen Dynamics announced that it acquired Magnus, a Robotics and AI Automation Blockchain Company. It looks to tap the incredible advantages of leveraging Blockchain as part of its collective set of emerging technologies.

InGen Dynamics views the acquisition as strategic to its plans for delivering autonomous orchestration of its AI-Enabled Robots. The Magnus Robotics and AI Automation decentralized network will become a core component of the inGen Dynamics Origami PlatformTM.

"We are excited to be incorporating the power and benefits of Blockchain into inGen Dynamics solutions," said Eric Egnet, inGen Dynamics Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "The addition of Magnus, and its intelligent smart contract technology, is right in line with our strategic growth plans. Magnus is an incredibly advanced Robotics and AI Automation platform that will enable the orchestration and hyper-automation of our AI-Enabled Robots worldwide."

Magnus is the first truly decentralized Blockchain platform that enables the communication of AI Agents, Robots, Sensors, and more, along with human interactions, creating an interoperable global ecosystem for robotic-enabled activities and tasks. inGen Dynamics will modularly incorporate the Magnus decentralized network into their revolutionary and next generational Origami Platform™.

The Origami Platform™ serves as an artificial brain, neural process orchestrator, and central nervous system that intelligently enables all inGen Dynamics products and AI-Based Robots. The platform's groundbreaking design leverages a framework of AI and robotics components, deep learning & machine learning algorithms, software and hardware interfaces, communication protocols, and internal robotic sub-systems that have been engineered and advanced since the company's inception.

"Orchestrating the complex interdependencies between technology, business processes, and human input requires identifying the right combinations of emerging technology to achieve the desired outcome," stated Founder and CEO Arshad Hisham . "The inclusion of Magnus Blockchain technology within The Origami Platform™ will deliver exponential benefits, capabilities, and tremendous opportunities to enhance our global product lines."

Three business factors that are driving the company's sustained technology advancement and product innovation:

The Origami Platform™ has been production operational and has clocked over 500-Thousand hours in client deployments worldwide. inGen Dynamics, with its growing portfolio of solutions, is looking ahead at new milestones beyond the 225-million-dollar valuation in 2021. The Origami Platform™ is predicted to enable, power, and deliver an estimated 25-billion-dollars of robotic industry business in years to come.

On July 26th, 2021, inGen Dynamics announced a $50 Million investment commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (‘GEM') , the $3.4 Billion, Luxembourg based, private alternative investment group with offices in Paris, Nassau (Bahamas), New York, and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 440 transactions in 72 countries.

"The recent round of funding brings the total funding commitment to $54 Million at the most recent valuation of $225 Million", said Jawad Farooq, Co-Founder, and CFO. "We are committed to growth and innovation as we strive to introduce new technological breakthroughs that deliver true value and advantages in the marketplace. The Magnus acquisition is an excellent example of this as we look to introduce the power of Blockchain to The Origami Platform™".

About inGen Dynamics

inGen Dynamics is an AI and Robotics company dedicated to positively influencing the world's perception of intelligent machines. We create intelligent, innovative solutions that simplify the complexities of life. Our passion is about bringing together state-of-the-art technology with everyday living. Bridging the gap between science fiction and reality, we deliver intelligent, innovative products that solve real-world problems and enhance lifestyles.

inGen Dynamics and its products have been showcased and featured in major global research reports on security & home robotics and VentureBeat, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, IEEE, Fortune, PopSci, Forbes, BCG, Discovery, Mashable, and the Edison Awards.

Media Contact:

Company: inGen Dynamics Inc.

Contact: Janice Carlson

E-mail: janice.carlson@getaido.com

Address: 2345 Yale St, Palo Alto, CA 94306, USA

Website: http://www.getaido.com/

