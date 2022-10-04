U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

Ingenico Launches as Independent Company Following Acquisition by Apollo Private Equity Funds

·2 min read

  • Following closing of the acquisition of Ingenico by the investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (the "Apollo Funds"), Ingenico is pleased to announce the appointment of new members of the Supervisory Board.

  • Under the leadership of Matthieu Destot and with the support of the Supervisory Board and new shareholders, Ingenico is well positioned to successfully execute on its transformational journey

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following successful completion of its acquisition by Apollo Funds, Ingenico, the global leader in payments acceptance solutions, today announced that it has begun operating as an independent company, appointing a new Supervisory Board to help management drive its ambitious business strategy and transformation.

Ownership by the Apollo Funds marks a new era for Ingenico as an independent company with a strong leadership team and clear strategy focused on delivering best-in-class services to our customers. Ingenico expects to accelerate its business transformation as a payments ecosystem enabler, utilising its largest global installed base, R&D capabilities, and talent to innovate its range of products and services.

Ingenico also plans to strengthen its existing offering and accelerate transition towards a greater mix of software and cloud-based services, leveraging its latest range of Android OS-based platform (AXIUM™), Terminal as a Service (TaaS) offering, and Payments Platform as a Service (PPaaS™) platform. The strategy is designed to help secure long-term development for the business and serve in the best interests of Ingenico's customers, employees and shareholders.

Matthieu Destot will continue leading the execution of Ingenico's strategy as a Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member. Matthieu will be supported by a new, high quality diversified Supervisory Board.

Catherine Guillouard has been appointed as Chairwoman of the Ingenico Supervisory Board. Catherine brings extensive business experience, transformation management and an impeccable track record of leadership for global businesses. Rolf Stangl, Gerrard Schmid, and Laurence Stoclet, three talented executives with strong execution, business transformation and industry experience, and a track record of value creation, will also join the Supervisory Board as non-executive directors. Finally, the Apollo Funds will be represented by an experienced global team, including Michele Rabà, Partner, Robert Kalsow-Ramos, Partner, Christopher Harwood, Operating Partner, and Yulia Shakhova, Principal.

"I am thrilled to start our new journey and welcome the new directors of the Ingenico Supervisory Board. Ingenico team has an ambitious strategy and a longstanding, committed management team to execute on it. I strongly believe that the new Supervisory Board members will add tremendous value to the Ingenico growth with each of them bringing a unique set of skills, expertise, vision and perspectives," said Matthieu Destot, CEO of Ingenico.

Ingenico is ready for its journey as a standalone company, with a driven Management team and most of the carve-out activities from Worldline already completed.

Matthieu Destot continued to say: "During this ownership transition, we will continue to keep the highest level of customer service and satisfaction without any disruptions. The entire Ingenico team is very excited about the future, as we aim to become a better, stronger, and more agile partner for our valued customers and partners globally."

About INGENICO

Ingenico is the global leader in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators and Fintech customers our world-class terminals, solutions and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico's approach and culture, inspiring our large and diverse community of experts who anticipate and help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide. At Ingenico, trust and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do.

SOURCE Ingenico

