U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,854.50
    +13.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,997.00
    +125.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,485.25
    +39.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,820.10
    +10.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.96
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0084
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • Vix

    27.28
    -1.18 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1635
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0390
    -0.3210 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,764.14
    +610.15 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.88
    +15.29 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.53
    -49.31 (-0.18%)
     

Ingenico and Live Payments partner to offer advanced payment and commerce solutions to taxi and retailers in Australia

·2 min read

SYDNEY, PARIS and SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingenico, the most trusted technological partner in payments acceptance, and Live Payments, one of Australia's leading payment service providers and Ingenico announce a long-term strategic partnership to equip retailers and taxis with seamless, convenient payment and commerce solutions. Ingenico will roll out its AXIUM range of Android Smart POS for Live Payments' customers across Australia.

(PRNewsfoto/Ingenico)
(PRNewsfoto/Ingenico)

Live Payments, with over 15 years of experience in offering payment devices and a suite of services catered to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) across 8000 customers around Australia, has selected the Ingenico AXIUM DX8000 to offer an enhanced consumer experience, innovative commerce and payment solutions with an elevated level of security. Ingenico's AXIUM range and its flexible solutions will benefit Live Payments with the ability to build value-added applications faster and provide customised experiences for individual segments or merchants.

Reuven Barukh, CEO of Live Payments said: "By partnering with Ingenico, we are able to empower our customers with the latest payment technology, enable them with value-added services and let them focus on what they do best – running their business. All from one of the world's most trusted payment technology providers, Ingenico."

Ingenico continues to strengthen its position as the trusted partner in the world of payments acceptance in the Asia Pacific Region.

On the partnership, Anushka WEERATUNGA, Managing Director for Ingenico Pacific said: "We are delighted to announce this partnership with Live Payments to support the Australian payment ecosystem with the combination of our state-of-the-art AXIUM DX8000 and the Ingenico capabilities in terms of services and solutions. I am personally glad to be involved in this journey helping merchants to grow and reinvent their business."

Live Payments will access Ingenico's market-leading payments applications and commerce network to enable seamless payments and commerce capabilities. The company may also have the opportunity to leverage Ingenico's platform to orchestrate payments, commerce and data services from multiple service providers.

About Ingenico

Ingenico is the global leader in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators and fintech customers our world-class terminals, solutions and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico's approach and culture, inspiring our large and diverse community of experts who anticipate and help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide. At Ingenico, trust and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do.

About Live Payments

Live Payments has over 15 years' experience servicing over 8,000 Australian SME and taxi customers, offering a full suite of payment solutions aimed at helping businesses grow. We strive to simplify payments and enable our customers with leading technology and solutions.

SOURCE Ingenico

Recommended Stories

  • Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

    The Walmart-owned warehouse club has quietly made some changes that may give it an edge over its rivals.

  • Amazon on track to accept Venmo payments by Black Friday

    Tech editor Dan Howley details Amazon's timeline to be able to accept Venmo payments by this year's Black Friday shopping event.

  • 10 Side Hustles That Don’t Pay Off

    Not all side hustles are created equal. While some jobs on the side can make you rich -- or least help you earn a nice chunk of change in a reasonable amount of time -- others are notorious for doing...

  • Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe’s Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Solution

    SecurityEdge™, Business Internet and Connection Pro solutions help protect data and connected devices for Portland creative agency

  • New Global Report Demonstrates FedEx Economic Impact

    FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today released the findings from its 2022 report that analyzed the company's impact on the global economy with key regional and market-specific analyses from around the world at the conclusion of its 2022 fiscal year (FY 2022). The report, produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, for the first time analyzed the impact FedEx has on economies around the world. Over the past 49 years, Fe

  • Analyst Report: Interpublic Grp Of Cos., Inc

    Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., based in New York, is a holding company comprised of numerous advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Its major agency brands include McCann Worldgroup, FCB, and MullenLowe. IPG agencies provide traditional advertising and media services, as well as marketing services, such as communications, market intelligence, events, public relations, and sports marketing. IPG shares are included in the S&P 500 index. The company has about 5,000 clients and about 58,500 employees.

  • It’s a Tough Market. Here’s How Barron’s Hall of Fame Advisors Are Handling It.

    Uncertainty abounds, from the housing market to the Ukraine/Russia war to Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power in China. Top advisors are still finding reasons for optimism, as well as investing opportunities.

  • Shutterstock Shares Pop 11% After Clocking 10% Revenue Growth In Q3; Expands OpenAI Partnership

    Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE: SSTK) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $204.1 million in constant currencies, missing the consensus of $213.8 million. Income from operations increased 29% Y/Y to $28.7 million. Net income increased 44% Y/Y to $23.0 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the consensus of $0.89. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27.5% from 22.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow decreased 52% Y/Y to $21.4 million. Shutterstock held $76.2 mill

  • Weatherford International beats analyst expectations in Q3 results

    "The overall macro-environment for the sector continues to be supported by strong fundamentals, despite inflationary and geopolitical headwinds," President and CEO Girish Saligram said.

  • Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $88.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day.

  • TotalEnergies Buys $580 Million Stake in Brazil Wind and Solar

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE agreed to pay as much as $580 million to buy a stake in wind and solar power projects developed by Brazilian firm Casa dos Ventos, the latest move by the French oil and gas giant to expand in clean energy. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for Landlords

  • Foreign Exchange Transactions Take Center Stage in New BIS CBDC Report

    The Bank for International Settlements tested its central bank digital currency research project, mBridge, in another pilot focused on foreign exchange transactions, a new report says.

  • Ford and Mercedes-Benz Formally Exit From Russia

    Both auto makers had suspended operations in Russia in March following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dutch telecom KPN sees small rise in 2023 earnings amid inflation

    Dutch telecoms company KPN NV on Wednesday flagged a small increase in core earnings next year as it tackles inflationary pressures, knocking its shares even as it beat third-quarter expectations and confirmed its 2022 guidance. The largest telecoms provider in the Netherlands had previously said it was targetting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAAL) of more than 2.40 billion euros ($2.39 billion) this year, and more than 2.45 billion in 2023. KPN shares were down 2.9% at 0910 GMT.

  • Millions of borrowers will face 'real trauma' when the student loan freeze ends in a few short weeks

    And it's bringing serious issues with the system to light.

  • Novartis Offers Mixed Earnings Report As It Approaches A Key Spinoff

    Novartis stock was mostly unmoved Tuesday after the company's earnings beat expectations, but third-quarter sales came up short.

  • Zillow confirms more layoffs amid housing-market slowdown

    Zillow Group Inc. confirmed layoffs Wednesday, as the real-estate services company grapples with a slowdown in the housing market.

  • GM earnings: Automaker reports strong Q3 profit, reaffirms guidance in 'major step' for Detroit stalwart

    General Motors (GM) reported profit jumped in the third quarter, driven by record revenue and robust demand.

  • Australia's Fortescue quarterly iron ore shipments, costs rise

    (Reuters) -Australia's Fortescue Metals Group reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, boosted by higher production at its key operations in Western Australia, and said rising prices of diesel and labour bumped up costs. The production report from the world's No.4 iron ore miner came against the backdrop of sliding prices of the steel-making commodity as top consumer China's strict COVID-19 curbs and under-pressure property sector have slammed its economy. Last week, rival Rio Tinto forecast annual iron ore shipments at the lower end of its earlier forecast, while BHP said it expected macro-economic uncertainties to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs and labour markets in the short term.