Ingenico, a Worldline brand, and DataMesh partner to offer advanced payment and commerce services to Australian merchants and retailers

SYDNEY and PARIS and SINGAPORE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMesh group, the Sydney-based payment services software company and Ingenico, a Worldline brand today announces a strategic partnership to support DataMesh's growth strategy within the Australian payment ecosystem. As a part of the partnership, Ingenico has rolled out its latest Axium range of Android Smart Point Of Sale (POS) terminals to DataMesh's merchant and retailer network across Australia .

In combination with Ingenico's DX8000 Android-based terminals and DataMesh's payment solution software, merchants iare offereda state-of-the-art frictionless payment solution, focusing on real-time transactions while maintaining the highest security levels, enabling acquirers to focus on the relationship with the merchants.

For Ingenico, this partnership furthers its strategy to enable seamless payments and to continue to support the highly dynamic Australian market further cementing its position as an ecosystem enabler empowering commerce and retailers across all channels, simplifying payments and delivering innovative customer journeys.

Commenting on the successful pilot between DataMesh and Ingenico, Anushka Weeratunga, Managing Director for Ingenico Pacific said: "We are delighted to form this long-term strategic partnership with DataMesh into the highly dynamic Australian market as well as support Datamesh with the full set of Ingenico's market leading capabilities. This is one of many milestones we look forward to delivering into the region in partnership with Datamesh."

The partnership with Ingenico is bolstering DataMesh's ability to offer new capabilities to merchants as well as take away the burden put on acquiring banks processing transactions.

DataMesh founder and CEO, Mark Nagy says of the partnership: "Ingenico is trusted amongst merchants and acquirers globally, so naturally this partnership helps us expand our offering and confidently seed our payments technology into new markets. At DataMesh, we are determined to make elegant and seamless solutions for all parties involved in financial payments, and we believe Ingenico shares this belief. We look forward to working with them over the course of this partnership."

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is a global leader in the payments industry and the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and acquirers. Powered by 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and innovative solutions fostering their growth. Services offered by Worldline include instore and online commercial acquiring, highly secure payment transaction processing and numerous digital services. In 2021, Worldline generated a proforma revenue close to 4 billion euros.

ABOUT DATAMESH

DataMesh Group is an Australian based technology company with deep payments experience that has been focussed on revolutionising the current payment systems available to banks, acquirers, and merchants across the globe. DataMesh delivers next generation, fully integrated payment capabilities as well as a suite of unique, valuable customer insights and integration tools through its proprietary EMV compliant financial switching platform (UnifyTM). Unify is the world's most modern and powerful cloud and terrestrial-based financial switching solution available in the market today. The company has commenced its global roll out of its platform, creating a world-wide, interconnected network of processing capabilities that will be offered under an own or SAAS model. The systems are fully certified and PCI compliant.

