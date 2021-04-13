U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,117.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,638.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,791.75
    -17.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.20
    -4.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.94
    +0.24 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.22 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7100
    +0.3340 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,576.40
    +238.89 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.61
    -0.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.12
    -26.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,810.23
    +271.50 (+0.92%)
     

NASA's Mars copter needs a software update ahead of its flight test

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

After reviewing the data from an earlier test, the team behind NASA's Ingenuity copter laid out a plan to get it ready to take flight on Mars. While a timeline for its flight test is still up in the air, the team is modifying and reinstalling the copter's flight control software to deal with a "command sequence issue." 

We've all probably had one or two software installations go wrong, and those weren't being delivered wirelessly over 174 million miles to the first vehicle that will attempt powered flight on another planet. Predictably, the team is taking their to test out the new software here first, before uploading it and hopefully setting a date for more tests next week.

Recommended Stories

  • NVIDIA's Grace, its first datacenter CPU, is another major threat to Intel

    Just like Apple did with its M1 chip, NVIDIA is taking on Intel directly with its own Arm-based CPU.

  • Domino’s starts making autonomous pizza deliveries

    Houston residents might receive their pizza from Nuro’s R2.

  • The Google Play video app will leave Roku, Vizio, LG and Samsung's TV platforms

    Google is discontinuing the Google Play Movies and TV app for Samsung, LG and Vizio smart TVs, as well as Roku devices.

  • Last-minute battery deal keeps Ford, VW electric car plans on track

    A last-minute settlement between two battery giants, LG and SK, may have saved EV production plans for Ford and VW.

  • NVIDIA and MediaTek want to bring RTX graphics to ARM laptops

    What would an ARM-based laptop look like with an RTX graphics card? That's something NVIDIA is exploring together with MediaTek, a company best known for building ARM-based chips.

  • Apple is reportedly working on a speaker with Apple TV built in

    Apple is reportedly developing two smart home devices with premium audio features.

  • There’s a secret sale for Prime members on Sony noise cancelling headphones

    If ever there was a time to upgrade your personal audio experience and pick up a pair of industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones, now is that time. These headphones retail for about $350 and people swarmed Amazon last year when they dropped to $278 on Black Friday. Today, there's a secret sale happening at Amazon that slashes the beloved Sony WH1000XM3 headphones to an all-time low price of just $228, beating Black Friday's discount by an impressive $50! The catch is that this deal is available to Amazon Prime subscribers only, so everyone else will have to pay full price. Sony's hotly-anticipated next-generation Sony WH1000XM4 headphones were finally released last year after what seemed like a wait that was going to last forever. They cost $350 and they're worth every penny. Before you order a pair, however, there are a few important things you should know. First of all, they're definitely an upgrade compared to the current-generation WH1000XM3 ANC headphones, but not necessarily in all the ways you think. Sony hasn't made any big changes like adding new drivers or changing the tuning. In fact, there aren't even any major changes to the beloved noise cancelling tech Sony uses. Instead, you get slightly tweaked ANC, support for multiple device connections, wearing detection, and 5 mics for improved voice call quality. You also get Sony's DSEE Extreme upscaling tech, which is definitely appreciated. Those are all great updates and you get them all for about the same price Sony charges for the current WH1000XM3 model. What you have to ask yourself, however, is if those upgrades are worth $120. Why? Because that's the discount Amazon is offering on the Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones right now! That's right, Amazon has slashed these class-leading wireless ANC headphones down to the lowest price of all time in its one-day Gold Box sale. WH1000XM3 headphones dropped to $278 for Black Friday last year and they flew off the shelves. They're among the best wireless ANC headphones on the planet, of course, so it's easy to see why a $70 discount would get people so excited. But today's big one-day sale cuts these awesome headphones to the lowest price ever, so you'd have to be nuts to pass up this opportunity if you've been thinking about upgrading to a pair of Sony ANC headphones. Here are the key details from the product page: DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Industry-leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience PHONE CALL: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls. VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation PERSONAL NOISE CANCELLING: Adjusts ambient sound to your activity for the best noise cancellation TOUCH CONTROLS: Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant, and take phone calls LONG BATTERY LIFE: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening COMFORTABLE TO WEAR: Ergonomically redesigned foldable earphones for easy travel/listening comfort IN THE BOX: Foldable headphone, carry case, charging cable, and audio cable for a wired connection With our new HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1, noise-canceling power is greatly enhanced. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of your music is never compromised due to processor performance.

  • As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden met with executives from major companies on Monday to discuss the global chip shortage that has hit automakers and spurred Intel Corp to announce it plans to make chips for car plants at its factories in the next six to nine months. During the meeting, Biden said he had bipartisan support for legislation to fund the semiconductor industry.

  • Add an Exercise Ball to Your Routine to Sculpt Your Core and Boost Mobility

    Also known as stability balls, Swiss balls, yoga balls, or physio balls, these large, inflatable globes can be extremely useful in helping you to reach your fitness goals (that’s why you’ve seen them at the gym or at a physical therapist’s office). What kind of workouts are exercise balls used for? An exercise ball can assist in targeting these muscles by creating some wobbliness that your body has to compensate for, says Gonzalez.

  • MIT scientists hope to talk to spiders after creating music from their webs

    Humans may soon be able to communicate with spiders, after scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) translated their webs into musical notes. They scanned a natural spider web with a laser to capture 2D cross-sections and then used computer algorithms to reconstruct the web's 3D network. Different frequencies of sound were then assigned to strands of the web, creating "notes" which they combined in patterns based on the web's 3D structure to generate melodies. Afterwards, they created a harp-like instrument and played the spider web music in several live performances around the world. The team also made a virtual reality setup that allowed people to visually and audibly "enter" the web. It is hoped the research will improve our understanding of how spiders live in webs, and therefore bring us a step closer to communicating with them. Dr Markus Buehler, who led the research, said: "The spider lives in an environment of vibrating strings. They don't see very well, so they sense their world through vibrations, which have different frequencies.

  • Microsoft will acquire speech-tech giant Nuance for $19.7 billion

    Nuance already works with Microsoft on its Healthcare Cloud, now it'll be part of Microsoft's cloud business entirely.

  • China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

    China’s exports rose 30.6% over a year ago in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders watched for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing. China's exporters have benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy while some other governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade. Exports to the United States jumped 53.6% in March to $38.7 billion despite tariff hikes still in place on Chinese goods in a trade war launched by former President Donald Trump over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

  • Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M1 falls to an all-time low on Amazon

    Amazon is currently offering the 512GB MacBook Air with Apple's latest M1 chipset for $1,149.

  • In A Script Twist, Final Draft Drops Version 12 Early

    On Monday, Final Draft released the latest update to its screenwriting software early, in a surprise move. The drop of Final Draft 12 includes automatic upgrades for anyone who purchased Final Draft 11 after February 15th of this year. “Everyone’s been through so much over the past 13 months so we wanted to make it […]

  • Police: Student shot and killed after opening fire on officers at Knoxville high school

    A student in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, opened fire on officers Monday afternoon when police responded to a report of a possible shooter on campus, authorities said. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said during a Monday night news conference that officers ordered the student to leave the bathroom, but he refused and reportedly opened fire. Police returned fire, killing the student. An officer was shot in the upper leg and was rushed into surgery, authorities said; he is expected to recover. There were no other injuries reported. "It's a sad day for Knoxville, and it's tough for Austin-East," Rausch said. It is not clear why the student brought a gun to school or fired it at officers. There has been an increase in gun violence affecting Austin-East students, with three being shot and killed less than three weeks apart earlier this year, The Associated Press reports. State Rep. Sam McKenzie (D) represents the district where Austin-East is located and also attended the school, and released a statement saying he is "at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community." He called on neighbors to "make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyThe immense untapped potential of offshore wind

  • The Morning After: Sony plans to bring its hit PlayStation series to smartphones

    Today’s headlines: Alibaba hit with $2.8 billion fine in China antitrust case, Sony plans to bring its hit PlayStation series to smartphones and NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th.

  • Replay: IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat with Star Peak Chairman and Stem CEO to Discuss Merger

    Michael Morgan, Chairman of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. and John Carrington, CEO of Stem, Inc. IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) and Stem, Inc. on Monday, April 12 at 2pm EDT to discuss their pending merger. The live event featured Michael Morgan, Chairman of Star Peak […]

  • Analysis: Chinese tech start-ups pull IPO plans as Beijing tightens scrutiny

    A growing number of Chinese tech start-ups are cancelling plans to list on Nasdaq-style markets at home with some eyeing Hong Kong share sales instead, as regulators tighten scrutiny of IPO applicants after the halting of Ant Group's $37 billion float. Over 100 companies have voluntarily withdrawn applications to list on Shanghai's STAR Market and Shenzhen's ChiNext since Ant's termination of its initial public offering (IPO) in November, according to Reuters review of exchange filings. The unprecedented withdrawals come against the backdrop of sharply intensified grilling of listing prospects by regulators, leading to IPO delays, outright rejection or even penalties, say bankers and company executives.

  • S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs ahead of earnings, inflation data

    The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs in April eased worries about higher borrowing costs, helping richly valued technology stocks gain ground and drive the S&P 500 and the Dow to record levels. Among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, technology and communication services shares were the top decliners, after the Russell 1000 Growth index outperformed the Russell 1000 Value index for the last two consecutive weeks.

  • Business Sentiment Jumps to Third-Highest Ever in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- Business sentiment rose to near record levels at the start of 2021 on an improving outlook for both domestic and foreign demand, according to the Bank of Canada.The results its latest quarterly survey of executives show business conditions continuing to improve, with many firms no longer worried about pandemic uncertainty. Managers reported stronger sales outlooks, investment intentions and accelerating inflation expectations, though they indicated capacity constraints were slightly weaker at about historical averages. The central bank also highlighted, as it has been doing throughout the recovery, the unevenness of the rebound.The Bank of Canada’s composite gauge of sentiment rose to 2.9 in the first quarter, the highest since 2018 and the third highest score in data going back to 2003. That’s up from 1.3 in the fourth quarter and a decade-low of -6.9 at the height of the pandemic last year. The indicator hit a record of 3.0 in the second quarter of 2018.“Firms reported less uncertainty related to the Covid‑19 pandemic and strengthening demand from weak levels,” the central bank said in its summary of the findings. “Still, the recovery remains uneven, with firms tied to high-contact services facing ongoing challenges.”The results of the survey will only fuel expectations the Bank of Canada will start tightening its aggressive monetary policy stance as early as its April 21 policy decision, when it could begin slowing the pace of its government bond purchases. Separately, the central bank issued its quarterly survey of consumers that also found spending expectations at a record.The interviews in the Bank of Canada business outlook survey were conducted from mid-February to early March, before new economy-wide restrictions were imposed amid a third wave of Covid-19 cases. The data, though, do show signs businesses are adapting to containment measures, including a greater capacity for online sales, according to the central bank.Other HighlightsNearly two-thirds of firms indicate sales have reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levelsStill, some businesses in high-contact sectors are hurting. One‑fifth of managers said they don’t expect sales to return to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12 months60% of firms reported improving indicators of future sales, up from 41% at the end of last yearInvestment intentions are at record highs with 59% of managers saying they plan higher spending on machinery and equipment over the next 12 months.Only 6% of companies see lower employment levels over the next 12 months. 51% expect to increase staff, slightly down from 54% at end of last yearMore than half of firms see inflation at above 2%, the first time it’s past the 50% threshold since 2018The balance of opinion for both input and output price inflation is highest on record(Updates with consumer survey results in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.