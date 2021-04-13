NASA's Mars copter needs a software update ahead of its flight test

BGR

If ever there was a time to upgrade your personal audio experience and pick up a pair of industry-leading Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones, now is that time. These headphones retail for about $350 and people swarmed Amazon last year when they dropped to $278 on Black Friday. Today, there's a secret sale happening at Amazon that slashes the beloved Sony WH1000XM3 headphones to an all-time low price of just $228, beating Black Friday's discount by an impressive $50! The catch is that this deal is available to Amazon Prime subscribers only, so everyone else will have to pay full price. Sony's hotly-anticipated next-generation Sony WH1000XM4 headphones were finally released last year after what seemed like a wait that was going to last forever. They cost $350 and they're worth every penny. Before you order a pair, however, there are a few important things you should know. First of all, they're definitely an upgrade compared to the current-generation WH1000XM3 ANC headphones, but not necessarily in all the ways you think. Sony hasn't made any big changes like adding new drivers or changing the tuning. In fact, there aren't even any major changes to the beloved noise cancelling tech Sony uses. Instead, you get slightly tweaked ANC, support for multiple device connections, wearing detection, and 5 mics for improved voice call quality. You also get Sony's DSEE Extreme upscaling tech, which is definitely appreciated. Those are all great updates and you get them all for about the same price Sony charges for the current WH1000XM3 model. What you have to ask yourself, however, is if those upgrades are worth $120. Why? Because that's the discount Amazon is offering on the Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones right now! That's right, Amazon has slashed these class-leading wireless ANC headphones down to the lowest price of all time in its one-day Gold Box sale. WH1000XM3 headphones dropped to $278 for Black Friday last year and they flew off the shelves. They're among the best wireless ANC headphones on the planet, of course, so it's easy to see why a $70 discount would get people so excited. But today's big one-day sale cuts these awesome headphones to the lowest price ever, so you'd have to be nuts to pass up this opportunity if you've been thinking about upgrading to a pair of Sony ANC headphones. Here are the key details from the product page: DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Industry-leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience PHONE CALL: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls. VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information, and more. Activate with a simple touch QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation PERSONAL NOISE CANCELLING: Adjusts ambient sound to your activity for the best noise cancellation TOUCH CONTROLS: Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant, and take phone calls LONG BATTERY LIFE: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening COMFORTABLE TO WEAR: Ergonomically redesigned foldable earphones for easy travel/listening comfort IN THE BOX: Foldable headphone, carry case, charging cable, and audio cable for a wired connection With our new HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1, noise-canceling power is greatly enhanced. Having a dedicated NC processor also ensures the reproduction of your music is never compromised due to processor performance.