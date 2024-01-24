Has Ingersoll Rand Inc.'s (NYSE:IR) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Ingersoll Rand's (NYSE:IR) stock is up by a considerable 33% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ingersoll Rand's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ingersoll Rand is:

7.9% = US$758m ÷ US$9.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Ingersoll Rand's Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Ingersoll Rand's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Ingersoll Rand grew its net income at a significant rate of 33% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Ingersoll Rand's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.8%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is IR fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ingersoll Rand Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ingersoll Rand's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 3.6% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (96%) of its profits. So it looks like Ingersoll Rand is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Ingersoll Rand only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 2.9% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Ingersoll Rand is predicted to rise to 12% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Ingersoll Rand has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

