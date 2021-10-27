U.S. markets closed

Ingersoll Rand Launches the World's Most Powerful Cordless Impact Wrench - IQV Series

·3 min read
MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is proud to introduce the world's most powerful cordless 1" impact wrenches: the W9691 & W9491. These two new tools feature the power and durability you trust from Ingersoll Rand pneumatic tools, but with the convenience and mobility provided by cordless power tools.

Ingersoll Rand cordless 1&#x00201d; impact wrenches W9000 series
Ingersoll Rand cordless 1” impact wrenches W9000 series

Alongside these two class leading cordless impact tools, our new dual bay charger provides quick simultaneous charging of (2) IQV20 20V Lithium-Ion batteries.

Both tools are offered in standalone or kit options:

  • W9691 6" Extended Anvil 1" Square Drive Cordless Impact Wrench

  • W9691-K4E Kit: 6" Extended Anvil Tool, Four 20V batteries, and Dual Bay Charger

  • W9491 Standard Anvil 1" Square Drive Cordless Impact Wrench

  • W9491-K4E Kit: Standard Anvil Tool, Four 20V batteries, and Dual Bay Charger

Key features and benefits:

Freedom to Move: Ideal for mission critical jobs and applications that require the power of a pneumatic tool but with the utmost freedom and mobility; utilizing the same IQV20 battery platform as our other 20V tools.

Pure Power: Removing rusted, painted bolts are no match for the 4000 Nm of nut busting torque that our 6" extended anvil 1" cordless impact tool promises to deliver! Each unit is also capable of providing best-in-class 3000 Nm of forward fastening torque.

Ultimate Flexibility: 3 speed and torque settings give users the flexibility to take better control of their tightening needs without worrying about stripping or overtightening.

Maximum Durability: Every component, mechanism and function of the 1" tool platform has been put through the most rigorous testing to ensure it always performs in the face of the toughest applications. Backed by an IP56 rating, these cordless tools are designed and built to last!

Streamlined Service: Several key design features, like our simple 4 bolt front housing design allow for simple and efficient servicing.

Ingersoll Rand cordless 1&#x00201d; impact wrenches W9000 series
Ingersoll Rand cordless 1” impact wrenches W9000 series

Ingersoll Rand power tools are made with superior components and backed by our worldwide parts and service organization, providing the support you need to keep your business running. Ideal for a range of applications, from vehicle service to industrial MRO job sites, the new 1" cordless tools provide the power and reliability to help you can solve a variety of problems. With 100% mobility to get everywhere you need with no air supply or air hose limitation, this cordless 1" impact wrench series reduces exposure to danger, as well as time spent on set up and maintenance, helping you to and increase your productivity, even during plant shutdowns.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our portfolio of products consists of air compressors, pumps, blowers, and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling as well as power tools. With over 16,000 employees globally, our team develops customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact: April Wu
Email: mktg.au@gardnerdenver.com

SOURCE Ingersoll Rand

