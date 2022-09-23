Ingestible Sensors Market 2026, Witnesses Emergence of AdhereTech LLC and Atmo Biosciences Ltd as Key Market Contributors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ingestible sensors market, operating in the health care industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 782.49 million, at a CAGR of 19.01% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ingestible Sensors Market 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global ingestible sensors market as a part of the global healthcare technology market within the global healthcare market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the ingestible sensors market throughout the forecast period.

Ingestible Sensors Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the internet and direct marketing retail market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AdhereTech LLC, Atmo Biosciences Ltd, CapsoVision Inc., CheckCap Ltd, etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medidata Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and RF Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, Stringent government regulations might hamper the market growth.

Ingestible Sensors Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 40% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, the sensor category led the growth under the component segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Component

Geography

Ingestible Sensors Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ingestible sensors market report covers the following areas:

Ingestible Sensors Market Size

Ingestible Sensors Market Trends

Ingestible Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for sensor-enabled pills as one of the prime reasons driving the Ingestible Sensors Market growth during the next few years.

Ingestible Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.01% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 782.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdhereTech LLC, Atmo Biosciences Ltd, CapsoVision Inc., CheckCap Ltd, etectRx, General Electric Co., HQ Inc, IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medidata Solutions Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and RF Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Data recorders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atmo Biosciences Ltd

10.4 CapsoVision Inc.

10.5 CheckCap Ltd

10.6 HQ Inc

10.7 IntroMedic Co. Ltd.

10.8 Jinshan Science and Technology Group Co. Ltd.

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Olympus Corp.

10.11 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.12 RF Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

