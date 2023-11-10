Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Ingevity is for revenues of US$1.6b in 2024, implying an uneasy 8.7% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to be US$3.49, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.21 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

See our latest analysis for Ingevity

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 8.9% to US$53.29.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 7.0% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.9% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.3% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Ingevity is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Ingevity. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Ingevity.

Story continues

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Ingevity, given its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.