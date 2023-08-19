Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.10

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of October to A$0.10. This takes the annual payment to 4.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Inghams Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. The last payment made up 89% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 84.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Inghams Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Inghams Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 6 years was A$0.052 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.145. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 12% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Inghams Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Inghams Group will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Inghams Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is Inghams Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

