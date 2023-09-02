Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.10

Inghams Group Limited's (ASX:ING) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.10 on 5th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 4.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Inghams Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last payment made up 89% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 86.1% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 47% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Inghams Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Inghams Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was A$0.052, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.145. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 19% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Inghams Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 12% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Inghams Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Inghams Group's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Inghams Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

