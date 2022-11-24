U.S. markets closed

INGOT Brokers Obtains CMA License in Kenya Shortly After Attaining the FSCA License in South Africa

INGOT Global Ltd.
·2 min read
INGOT Global Ltd.
INGOT Global Ltd.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the Republic of Kenya issued a license to INGOT Africa Ltd (INGOT Brokers) on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The license will allow INGOT Brokers to operate as a Non-Dealing Online Foreign Exchange Broker under the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485 A of the laws of Kenya) and the Capital Markets (Online Foreign Exchange Trading) Regulations, 2017. 

The CMA license further cements INGOT Brokers’ efforts to strengthen its presence in Africa and present premium trading services to all investors. Receipt of the CMA license follows the milestone achieved last September when INGOT RSA (PTY) LTD earned the official Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) license in South Africa.

INGOT Africa Ltd is dedicated to empowering youth in Kenya and surrounding countries in the cities and in rural areas by providing free education aimed at enhancing financial literacy through INGOT Academy, which is designed to teach and train young individuals on investing and trading financial markets. The academy is also focused on identifying, educating, and training Introducing Brokers (IBs) and affiliates to grow their online trading services and optimize their potential returns, where it grants them access to utilize INGOT Brokers’ facilities, such as educational materials, webinars, seminars and personal training sessions.

About INGOT Africa Ltd

INGOT Africa Ltd is a premium multi-asset brokerage firm aiming to make financial markets available and accessible to all traders. The company has fostered and sustained a world-class trading environment with the highest quality of online financial services as it provides traders with an award-winning platform, excellent training conditions, great liquidity and accessibility to financial markets. It consistently delivers a unique trading experience. These cover a variety of financial derivatives and CFD instruments, including commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs and currencies. Additionally, the INGOT Brokers team goes the extra mile in supporting clients regardless of their experience level.

For more information, contact: 
Sylvesters Munubi| Marketing Lead| INGOT Brokers Africa 
s.munubi@IngotBrokers.com  
Tel: 254707392645

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


