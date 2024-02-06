Ingredion Inc (INGR) Reports Notable Growth in 2023 Earnings, Expects Continued Strength in 2024

Reported and Adjusted EPS : Full-year 2023 reported EPS grew by 31% to $9.60, and adjusted EPS increased by 26% to $9.42.

Operating Income : Fourth quarter reported and adjusted operating income rose by 29% and 21% respectively, with full-year increases of 26% and 23%.

Cash Flow : Cash from operations surged to $1,057 million in 2023, up from $152 million in the previous year.

Net Sales : Full-year net sales increased by 3%, despite a 3% decline in the fourth quarter.

2024 Outlook: Projected reported EPS for 2024 is in the range of $10.20 to $11.15, with adjusted EPS expected to be between $9.15 and $9.85.

On February 6, 2024, Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) released its 8-K filing, detailing a strong performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. Ingredion, a global provider of ingredient solutions to diverse industries, has reported significant growth in its earnings, with a notable increase in both reported and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Company Overview

Ingredion is renowned for transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredients for a variety of sectors. The company's portfolio is divided into specialty and core ingredients, with the former including starch-based texturizers and plant proteins, and the latter comprising sweeteners and commodity starches.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Ingredion's financial achievements in 2023 reflect a resilient business model capable of navigating inflation and raw material volatility. The company's proactive pricing and cost-saving initiatives have led to a sixth consecutive quarter-over-quarter gross margin expansion. However, challenges such as volume headwinds due to customer destocking and inventory management could pose risks to future performance.

Key Financial Metrics

Ingredion's financial strength is evident in its operating income and cash flow. The company's operating income for the fourth quarter and full year grew significantly, driven by targeted pricing actions and cost efficiencies. Cash from operations also saw a remarkable increase, indicative of the company's robust operational performance. These metrics are crucial for Ingredion, as they demonstrate the company's ability to generate profit and maintain liquidity in the competitive Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

"Our business performed exceptionally well and remained resilient throughout 2023, delivering more than 20% operating income growth for both the fourth quarter and full year," said Jim Zallie, Ingredions president and CEO. "We continue to make significant progress strengthening our diversified and balanced portfolio of ingredients and solutions."

Financial Highlights and Outlook

Ingredion's balance sheet remains strong, with total debt decreasing and cash reserves increasing compared to the previous year. The company's effective tax rates for the fourth quarter showed an increase, primarily due to non-taxable incentives related to South America operations recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Looking ahead to 2024, Ingredion anticipates reported EPS to be impacted by the divestiture of its S. Korea business, yet expects a continued upward trend in operating income and cash flow. The company's strategic reorganization aims to better align resources with customer needs and target growth opportunities.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please visit Ingredion's Investor Relations website.

Ingredion's strong performance and positive outlook underscore its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and positioning itself for sustainable growth in the years to come.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ingredion Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

