U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,257.70
    -979.35 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 Per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ingredion Incorporated
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INGR
    Watchlist
Ingredion Incorporated
Ingredion Incorporated

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on July 26, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Jason Payant, 708-551-2584
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


Recommended Stories

  • Personalities of Pittsburgh: John Ciccolella, a familiar face at a familiar bank

    A veteran business banker at large financial institutions, John Ciccolella enjoys the variety of experiences and the people he works with as BofA's Pittsburgh president.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • It May Be a Bear Market, But It’s Not a Panic. That’s Worrisome

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been hard to watch, impossible to predict and a nightmare to trade. But has the S&P 500’s slide been an unqualified panic to date? By some measures no, and that might bode poorly for equities in the near term. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapApple Shows AR/VR Headset

  • Yes, Nvidia Stock is Expensive — But Oppenheimer Says It’s Worth the Price

    In less than week -- Wednesday, May 25 -- Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Analysts on average are optimistic about the report itself, and also about the guidance Nvidia might give, predicting Nvidia will report 43% growth to $1.30 per share this quarter, and promise investors another 31% worth of growth ($1.36 per share) next quarter. And one analyst thinks Nvidia could do even better than that. Previewing next Wednesday's earnings report, Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer reiterat

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Is It Too Late to Buy IBM Stock?

    The veteran tech giant just completed a multi-year turnaround. Here's the investment opportunity with the new IBM.

  • ‘Robinhood’ investors are ‘going to get their heads handed to them,’ as stocks on verge of bear market, says ‘Godfather’ of chart analysis

    A bear market for the S&P 500? The stage certainly appears to be set for one, as equity benchmarks added to ugly weekly declines on Friday.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped, Then Dropped, Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares began trading on the main board of the Singapore stock exchange today prior to the opening of the U.S. markets. After initially popping 20% early, the new shares ended up closing in Singapore about 2.4% higher, according to Barron's.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Why Rivian, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Got Wrecked on Friday

    In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.

  • Why Shopify Gave Up Yesterday's Gains Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were plunging today just one day after its share price soared by double digits. Today's drop was caused by ongoing fears about high inflation and upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had slid 2.5% and Shopify's stock had tumbled 10.8% as of 2:44 p.m. ET.

  • Tesla stock’s very bad week gets worse after the allegations against Musk

    Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.

  • Warning to Bargain Hunters: 6 Stocks That Aren’t as Cheap as They Look

    Stocks have tumbled this year. But buying the dip doesn’t work in a bear market, and neither does simply scooping up shares of beaten-down companies.