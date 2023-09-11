Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.78

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of October to $0.78. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Ingredion's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Ingredion was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 165% of cash flows. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 14.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 32% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Ingredion Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Ingredion May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Ingredion has only grown its earnings per share at 3.8% per annum over the past five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Ingredion has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Ingredion is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ingredion (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

