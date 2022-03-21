U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,838.46
    -55.38 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.76
    +0.64 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.50
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.12 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.5670
    +0.3970 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,157.54
    -232.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.48
    +14.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Inhance Technologies Announces its Enkase® Technology Does Not Impart LCPFACs to HDPE Packaging

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies is pleased to announce that its Enkase barrier technology does not impart long-chain perfluoroalkyl carboxylate (LCPFAC) chemical substances to high-density polyethylene (HDPE) packaging. The absence of LCPFAC chemical substances has been verified by independent and certified testing laboratories which reported LCPFACs as not detectable using both U.S. EPA and CEN, the European Committee for Standardization, testing methods*. Inhance Technologies, a leading global provider of sustainable specialty chemicals and materials technologies, remains dedicated to continuously developing and implementing innovative technologies that preserve and protect the environment.

As always, Enkase imparts a permanent barrier to HDPE packaging regardless of its shape, size or design. The technology protects the environment and product integrity by reducing ingredient loss, increasing shelf life and quality, while fully maintaining the recyclability of plastic packaging in existing recycle streams. Enkase fully recyclable barrier technology is critical for environmental protection, preventing more than 25,000 metric tons of annual chemical release to the environment that would otherwise occur due to packaging permeation. Further, Inhance Technologies treats polyethylene articles consistent with the requirements of the FDA found in 21 CFR § 177.1615(a).

Inhance Technologies has never used any poly- or per-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in any of its processes and is proud that Enkase barrier packaging is both fully recyclable and the most sustainable barrier packaging solution available when compared to multilayer or coextruded plastic, glass, and metal containers, as confirmed by lifecycle assessments through third-party resources.

* EPA method 537.1 and CEN/TS 15968:2010

About Inhance Technologies
Inhance Technologies is a global leading provider of sustainable specialty chemicals and materials technologies. For more than 40 years, Inhance Technologies has been developing innovative technologies and solutions that enable new levels of product performance, while reducing environmental impact. With operations in the Americas, Australia and Europe, Inhance Technologies is transforming specialty plastics and chemicals on a global scale and in a wide range of industries, from consumer products to healthcare, electronics to agriculture. More information can be found at www.inhancetechnologies.com.

Media Contact
Momotaz Rahman
Marketing Director
mrahman@inhancetechnologies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inhance-technologies-announces-its-enkase-technology-does-not-impart-lcpfacs-to-hdpe-packaging-301507138.html

SOURCE Inhance Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Clueless Bear Picks The Wrong Fight With The Wrong Pigs On The Wrong Day

    This is not the ending the bear had in mind.

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • Crypto Mining, the Energy Crisis and the End of ESG

    How a European war made an argument about mining moot. This op-ed is part of Mining Week.

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • Suspected deliberate fire on marshland ‘devastated’ nature reserve

    Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 6.20pm on Saturday to find a square kilometre of marshes in flames.

  • The Path Toward Sustainable 6G

    Fri, Mar 25, 2022 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM EDT

  • Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback

    A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving. Slater bugs--also known as roly-polyies, woodlice or pill bugs--are multi-legged, land-living crustaceans that can be found in moist areas across much of the world, includ

  • Ford's F-150 Lightning will offer an EPA-rated 320 miles of range (updated)

    Ford says its F-150 Lighting electric pickup truck will offer an EPA-rated 320 miles of range in some models.

  • Chemours' LaPorte, Texas Employees Clean up Armand Bayou Nature Center

    One of the few bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic has been how it has increased our collective appreciation for nature and the outdoors. For employees at our LaPorte, Texas site, one of the loca...

  • US watchdog plans to make companies reveal greenhouse-gas emissions

    Climate action rules announced by SEC chair Gary Gensler expected to face opposition from Republicans and industry groups Gary Gensler said the proposed rules would ‘would provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information’. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters The US’s top financial watchdog proposed on Monday that publicly traded companies report information on their greenhouse-gas emissions and even those of their suppliers and consumers in one of the Biden adminis

  • Ice Coats Inside of Kharkiv Store After Pipes Burst During Strikes

    Ice from burst pipes covered areas inside a shop in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after the building was hit by shelling.Video shot by Maria Avdeeva shows the destroyed interior of a sporting goods store, which she said was located in Kharkiv’s city center. Large icicles are seen hanging off a ceilings and over a stairwell, while the stairwell itself is coated in ice.Avdeeva said pipes were damaged when a strike hit the building, causing water to flood into the building and freeze in the cold temperatures.Kharkiv’s mayor has said more than 500 buildings have been destroyed in bombardments in the month since the start of the Russian attacks, Al Jazeera reported.According to The Washington Post, the death toll in Kharkiv is unconfirmed but likely in the thousands, as local authorities have said they currently lack the resources to conduct a thorough tally. Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful

  • 'Game changer' technology turns CO2 pollution 'into cash'

    A new electrochemical system can turn carbon dioxide into a useful chemical - ethylene - which is used in everything from food packaging to car tyres.

  • SEC Unveils New Rules to Combat Climate Change

    If the regulation is adopted, companies would have to disclose their own emissions of greenhouse gases, as well as indirect emissions from electricity they buy.

  • Rare snake native to Alabama may be making a comeback

    “The young snake was found yesterday and is the product of natural pairings among those purposefully released in Conecuh National Forest.”

  • Shark in Caribbean ‘hunted and killed’ after fatal attack on Italian tourist

    A 56-year-old Italian man died after being mauled by a shark on the Colombian island of San Andres

  • SEC to Require Climate-Change Risk Disclosures Under New Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies will need to reveal detailed information about their greenhouse gas pollution under a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plan, portending a major shift in how corporations must show they are dealing with climate change. Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineChina Plane Crash Update: Wrec

  • It turns out a bear is no match for two angry pot-bellied pigs

    Despite their popular image as gentle, slovenly barnyard animals, actual pigs are no joke. Over the past few years, we’ve heard of boars mugging Shakira, sacking Rome like snuffly Visigoths, and stealing laptops while runaway pigs have given Sam Neill nearly as much trouble as any pesky dinosaur.

  • New US rule requires publicly-listed firms to disclose emissions

    Publicly-traded US companies would be required to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and their approach to managing climate change risks under a proposed rule approved by Washington Monday.

  • Biden to resume federal oil and gas development under stricter rules as ‘social cost of carbon’ is battled in court

    The Biden administration will resume plans for oil and gas development on federal lands after another court maneuver, this one in its favor.