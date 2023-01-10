U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Inherent Biosciences Partners With Posterity Health to Accelerate the Path to Parenthood by Elevating the Standard of Care in Male Reproductive Health

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inherent Biosciences, the first Utah company commercializing a diagnostic in the emerging biotech field of epigenetics, has teamed up with Posterity Health, the only virtual Male Fertility Center of Excellence that offers personalized care, educational resources, and effective treatments to address male fertility.

  • Partnership enables Inherent to offer its Path Fertility branded Sperm Quality Test (SpermQTTM) directly to consumers

  • SpermQT is a new epigenetic sperm quality test that looks inside the head of the sperm to examine gene function

1 in 8 couples experience infertility and up to 50% of infertility is due to male factors. Many men go undiagnosed and when men go undiagnosed, women are put through procedures that will not work. Inherent and Posterity are elevating the standard of care and improving access to care for men, shifting some of the burden of infertility from women. Together the companies offer a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment offering now available directly to male patients trying to conceive.

Patients can order SpermQT and receive a virtual telehealth consultation from the male fertility specialists at Posterity Health so they can understand their test results and determine the best path forward. In addition, patients can order the comprehensive IUI Assessment which includes a semen analysis, SpermQT and telehealth consultation to predict the likelihood of success with intrauterine insemination (IUI).

"Inherent Biosciences is pioneering innovation in male reproductive health," said Pam Pure, CEO of Posterity Health. "We are committed to evaluating and incorporating cutting edge technologies like SpermQT into our clinical services to offer patients the most comprehensive, technology enabled care and accelerate their path to parenthood."

Unlike Sperm DNA Fragmentation testing, which measures physical breaks in one or both of the DNA strands of the chromosomes contained within the sperm, SpermQT leverages epigenetic technology to assess gene function. Epigenetics is the study of how behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way genes work and does not involve alterations in the DNA sequence or DNA strands.

"Semen analysis alone, as well as DNA fragmentation testing have limitations," said Kristin Brogaard, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Inherent Biosciences. "DNA fragmentation testing is primarily recommended when there are recurrent miscarriages. SpermQT captures a subset of men with subfertility who are missed by semen analysis alone or DNA fragmentation testing. We are thrilled to partner with Posterity to make SpermQT more accessible to patients."

About Inherent Biosciences - Inherent Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering epigenetic medicine for complex diseases. Gene dysregulation, a hallmark of complex disease, has been difficult to detect and treat, until now. The company's epigenetic platform detects dysregulation across multiple genes and related pathways to pioneer a new category of diagnostics and therapeutics that leverage epigenetics, biology's inherent mechanism for gene regulation, to radically transform how we diagnose and treat complex diseases like infertility. Learn more at www.inherentbio.com or connect on LinkedIn.


About Posterity Health - Posterity Health is the only Male Fertility Center of Excellence. The company provides an extensive portfolio of technology-enabled male fertility services, including at-home diagnostics, virtual visits and in-person consults focused on improving a man's fertility status. The company seeks to educate, engage and treat men, shifting the burden of conceiving from solely the woman and creating a unifying experience for the couple. Posterity Health is committed to making male fertility management a core part of men's health. To learn more, visit www.posterityhealth.com.

Contact Information:
Andy Olson
CEO
andy@inherentbio.com
(509) 496-1204

