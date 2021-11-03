U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,625.24
    -5.41 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,922.01
    -130.62 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,664.78
    +15.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,385.43
    +23.57 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.22
    -2.69 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.60
    -26.80 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.31 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    +0.0170 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0470
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,229.27
    -1,512.59 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.21
    +3.67 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

The inherent tensions within venture capital

Alex Wilhelm
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, the time of the week when we niche down to a single topic. Today? The issue of venture capital expectations in certain sectors where startups may not be the best fit. And what happens when they raise a mountain of capital.

Natasha and Alex had former founder and present-day indie journalist Vincent Woo come on the show. Why? Because he's written extensively about Lambda School, one of our subjects of the day:

  • We started with Ro, and Natasha's excellent piece on the matter: Employees detail rising tensions at Ro as healthcare unicorn struggles to grow beyond first win.

  • Next we chatted about Lambda School, which has a well-documented history of raising venture capital and attracting controversy. Most recently, Woo published a piece about the coding bootcamp's misleading claims on job placement. The company is perhaps a cautionary tale of how venture-level growth can struggle in certain sectors. Education is hard and may not scale like software.

  • At the heart of conversation was a question: In this time of high valuations and easy access to large amounts of capital, how can VC incentives lead some startups into a cycle of pain? We didn't land on a single conclusion, and that was kind of the point of the episode. Venture capital isn't inherently bad or good, but the money can come with a list of demands (and pressures) that cause risk-taking founders to make mistakes. A recalibration is necessary, but, as we talk about every week, the "up and to the right" market will take its time getting there.

It was good fun to focus on a single topic, but we're back with our news roundup Friday morning! Chat soon!

Equity drops every Monday at 7:00 a.m. PST, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:00 a.m. PST, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts!

