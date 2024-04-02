Advertisement
Inhibikase Therapeutics Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: US$19.0m (loss widened by 5.4% from FY 2022).

  • US$3.57 loss per share.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Inhibikase Therapeutics EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 30%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 73% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in the US.

Performance of the American Biotechs industry.

The company's shares are down 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Inhibikase Therapeutics (including 2 which are concerning).

You should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Inhibikase Therapeutics (including 2 which are concerning).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

