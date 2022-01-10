U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

INHOPE collaborates with ActiveFence in the fight against Online Abuse of Minors

ActiveFence
·3 min read

The company’s collaboration with the hotline network will promote wellness and resilience to its front line digital responders

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ActiveFence, the leader in the proactive approach to online integrity, trust and safety, today announced that the company is now a funding partner for INHOPE, the global network of hotlines combating online Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Today’s technology companies are responsible for mitigating risk and harm to their users by using proven trust and safety policies, practices and tools to support them. ActiveFence provides trust and safety teams and online integrity professionals at some of the largest digital platforms with the intelligence, technology and expertise to cultivate a safer online world. The company protects the public from CSAM, as well as disinformation, terror, hate speech, fraud, and other online harms.

“CSAM is a global problem that requires both public and private organizations to partner together to eradicate. ActiveFence is preventing users from being exposed to this heinous content, while working with INHOPE and their global partners to report and takedown CSAM,” said Amit Dar, Senior Director, ActiveFence. “We’re excited to collaborate with INHOPE in this fight.”

Partnerships like these are essential to eliminate CSAM online by taking a unique, proactive approach to identify harmful content before it gets to internet platforms. INHOPE and ActiveFence will join forces to promote the wellness and resiliency of digital first responders working every day on the front lines to make a difference in how society combats these issues.

“ActiveFence proactively came to us with a simple request ‘how can we help?’ This was not only to support INHOPE, but to support in the global fight against online CSAM,” said Denton Howard, Executive Director, INHOPE. “In the months and years ahead, we look forward to working with ActiveFence in pursuit of our vision of a digital environment free from CSAM.”

Do you know where to report suspected CSAM online? Discover your local hotline through INHOPE, the global network leading the fight against Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online. Interested in learning more about ActiveFence’s proactive approach to content moderation? Visit the ActiveFence website here.

About ActiveFence
ActiveFence is pioneering the proactive approach to online integrity, and empowers the world’s leading Trust and Safety teams to secure their platforms. ActiveFence protects billions of users across the world, in over 80 languages, from child abuse, disinformation, fraud, hate speech, spam and terror as well as other online harms and unwanted content. With a unique intelligence based, cross-platform approach, ActiveFence gathers multi-source data to detect threat actors and identify dangerous networks trying to abuse our partners’ services. ActiveFence is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors such as CRV and Norwest, raised $100M to date, and employs over 250 people worldwide.

About INHOPE
INHOPE is the global network combatting online Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). The Network consists of 50 hotlines in 46 countries that provide the public with a way to anonymously report illegal content online with a focus on CSAM. INHOPE is based in the Netherlands and our member Hotlines operate in all EU member states, Russia, South Africa, North & South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In a borderless digital world, CSAM has global consequences. As CSAM increases, so do our efforts and those of our partners to combat it, aided by funding from the European Commission under the Better Internet for Kids Programme.

Join us in the fight!

Media Contacts
yaelap@activefence.com and communications@inhope.org


