iniBurger Announces Upcoming Franchising Opportunities

iniBurger
·2 min read
iniBurger
iniBurger

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iniBurger, the Bay Area’s 100% Halal, fast casual burger restaurant, announced it has received approval to offer iniBurger franchises in California and across the US. The announcement comes after iniBurger saw strong and continued interest from parties all over the US wanting to bring an iniBurger location near them.

iniBurger was founded with the mission of bringing gourmet 100% Halal Burgers, Fries, Wings and more to the masses through partnerships with strategic and experienced franchisees who come from the communities in which iniBurgers operate.

iniBurger brings a tech enabled 100% Halal, fast casual restaurant experience to a market that currently ignores one of the fastest growing food segments in the US: Halal consumers. The Halal Food Market is expected to grow by $9.33 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period according to a recent research report from Infiniti Research.

“Since our launch in 2020, we continue to see tremendous excitement around our concept of bringing high quality, gourmet Halal burgers to the fast casual restaurant market,” says founder Abdul Popal. “We have built iniBurger with a strong technical foundation, making it easy for franchise partners to quickly launch profitable locations while ensuring high quality experiences. With our online ordering platform, native iOS and Android apps and our new loyalty program, we are excited about continuing our strong same store growth rates while expanding into new markets with strategic franchise partners.”

With its recent addition of 100% Halal Chicken Wings and Loaded Fries through the iniWings subrand, iniBurger sees continued excitement around the gourmet Halal food category.

For more information about iniBurger franchising opportunities, visit https://www.iniburger.com/franchising or email franchise@iniburger.com.

About iniBurger

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger operates on three core values: Gourmet Your Way, Fresh, and Community. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preference. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, natural and 100% Halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, iniBurger Gourmet, Your Way boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com.


CONTACT: Contact: Leeza Popal 925-405-6089 franchise@iniburger.com


  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • Charles River Labs Is Still Facing a Downward Current

    Charles River Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy and cell therapy services. The cutting-edge Massachusetts-based company has been upgraded to a fundamental "buy" recommendation by a sell-side firm with a $240 price target. In the daily bar chart of CRL, below, we can see that the shares have been in a steady downtrend the past 12 months.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

    Oil markets were relatively unscathed by Hurricane Ian, but another bullish catalyst is already looming over oil prices

  • Ford, Rivian, GM: Concern About Outlook for Carmakers Piles Up

    Life for the car manufacturers is becoming tougher as the economic slowdown worsens. Demand for cars is likely to sharply slow as consumers delay buying a new vehicles. "This is in keeping with our macroeconomic board's reduced forecast for 2.5% global GDP growth this year and 2.1% in 2023 ... on the back of substantial inflation, and higher interest rates meant to tame it," Moody's explained.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Oil Price Remains High

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Inside Shell Polymers' vision for an Appalachian hydrogen hub

    Shell wants to expand, and in August announced a nonexclusive partnership with Equinor and United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) to develop a potential hydrogen hub.

  • Mesa Air's pilot program can 'break the pipeline' clogged by new legislation: CEO

    Mesa Air Group Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the ongoing pilot shortage and how his airline's pilot program may be able to provide a solution.

  • CarMax’s Huge Earnings Miss Points to Trouble Ahead for New-Car Market

    (Bloomberg) -- New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles -- which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday -- suggests trouble ahead for automakers.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After

  • India’s Manufacturing Push Is Working. Apple’s iPhone 14 Is the Newest Prize.

    India’s long-promised initiative to lure more manufacturing is gaining traction in industries from cellphones to auto components to pharmaceutical chemicals.

  • Maersk to slow pace of ships to save fuel as demand loses steam

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk will begin to slow the pace of its container ships to lower fuel costs after sailing at full speed to keep up with demand during the pandemic, its chief executive said on Thursday. Copenhagen-based Maersk, a barometer for global trade, expects ocean freight volumes to be flat or lower this year, its CEO Soren Skou said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview, pointing to U.S. consumers buying less and confidence dented by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As one of the world's biggest shipping companies, Maersk benefited from soaring freight rates following a surge in consumer demand during the pandemic which led to jams at ports.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft and Meta Lost $260Bn in 24 Hours

    Concerns over demand for Apple products and services caused an ugly day for Big Tech on Wall Street.

  • Toyota CEO Says Moving to All EVs Would Leave Some Customers Behind

    The comments by Akio Toyoda come as Toyota faces pressure to show it isn’t falling behind in the industry’s electric-vehicle race.

  • Lithium Demand From EVs Is Strong. Shortages Will Keep Prices High.

    Battery applications for electric vehicles and grid energy storage are driving much of lithium demand.

  • Oil Set for First Quarterly Drop Since 2020 as Outlook Darkens

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Pl

  • Oil falls but heads for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Friday in choppy trading but were on track for their first weekly gain in five on Friday, underpinned by the possibility that OPEC+ will agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.34, or 1.7%, to $79.88. Both contracts rose by more than $1 earlier in the session but dropped on news that OPEC's oil output rose in September to its highest since 2020, surpassing a pledged hike for the month, according to Reuters survey on Friday.