What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at init innovation in traffic systems (ETR:IXX) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for init innovation in traffic systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €22m ÷ (€246m - €74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, init innovation in traffic systems has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Software industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for init innovation in traffic systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering init innovation in traffic systems here for free.

So How Is init innovation in traffic systems' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at init innovation in traffic systems are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 59%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at init innovation in traffic systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On init innovation in traffic systems' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what init innovation in traffic systems has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 67% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with init innovation in traffic systems and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

