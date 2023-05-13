init innovation in traffic systems' (ETR:IXX) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

init innovation in traffic systems SE's (ETR:IXX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.70 on 31st of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

init innovation in traffic systems' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, init innovation in traffic systems was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 58.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 32%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.80 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.60. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.8% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. init innovation in traffic systems has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

init innovation in traffic systems Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for init innovation in traffic systems that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

