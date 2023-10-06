init innovation in traffic systems (ETR:IXX) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, init innovation in traffic systems (ETR:IXX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for init innovation in traffic systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €21m ÷ (€259m - €82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, init innovation in traffic systems has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for init innovation in traffic systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for init innovation in traffic systems.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at init innovation in traffic systems are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 68%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at init innovation in traffic systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From init innovation in traffic systems' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that init innovation in traffic systems can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 62% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing init innovation in traffic systems, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While init innovation in traffic systems isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

