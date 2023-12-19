init innovation in traffic systems SE's (ETR:IXX) largest shareholders are individual investors with 44% ownership, insiders own 39%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in init innovation in traffic systems indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

Insiders own 39% of init innovation in traffic systems

Every investor in init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 39% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about init innovation in traffic systems.

XTRA:IXX Ownership Breakdown December 19th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About init innovation in traffic systems?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that init innovation in traffic systems does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of init innovation in traffic systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:IXX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2023

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in init innovation in traffic systems. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Gottfried Greschner with 34% of shares outstanding. Christina Greschner is the second largest shareholder owning 3.8% of common stock, and Universal Investment GmbH holds about 2.9% of the company stock.

Story continues

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of init innovation in traffic systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of init innovation in traffic systems SE. Insiders have a €118m stake in this €302m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 44% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

