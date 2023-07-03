init innovation in traffic systems SE's (ETR:IXX) largest shareholders are retail investors with 46% ownership, insiders own 39%

Key Insights

Significant control over init innovation in traffic systems by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 13 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

39% of init innovation in traffic systems is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls init innovation in traffic systems SE (ETR:IXX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 39% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about init innovation in traffic systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About init innovation in traffic systems?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in init innovation in traffic systems. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see init innovation in traffic systems' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in init innovation in traffic systems. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Gottfried Greschner with 34% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 3.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of init innovation in traffic systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of init innovation in traffic systems SE. Insiders own €115m worth of shares in the €294m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 46% stake in init innovation in traffic systems. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

