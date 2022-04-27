U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

Initiation of the Acquisition Offer for LALA shares

TORREÓN, Mexico, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LALAB) announces, upon request from BBVA Bancomer, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, in its capacity as fiduciary of Trust Number 410541-7, the initiation, as of today, in terms of Article 108 of the Securities Market Law of the Voluntary Public Acquisition Offering (the "Offer") for up to all the outstanding Company shares not owned, directly or indirectly, by the offerors nor affiliated trusts, as of this date, for a price of $17.36 pesos payable in cash, equivalent to the price offered in the tender offer that concluded in September 2021.

Grupo LALA logo
Grupo LALA logo

It is expected that, within ten business days after the initiation of the Offer, the Board of Directors of Grupo LALA will issue an opinion on the Purchase Price proposed in the Offer, after consulting with the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Board.

The information regarding the aforementioned offer is available in the information brochures available for review on the websites of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (www.bmv.com.mx), the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (www.cnbv.gob.mx), and the Company (www.lala.com.mx).

The offer is expected to expire on May 25, 2022, unless it is extended under the terms described in the aforementioned offering documents.

For more information:

Daniel Espinosa and Marco Estrada
investor.relations@grupolala.com

About LALA:

Grupo LALA, a Mexican company focused on the healthy and nutritious food industry, has more than 70 years of experience in the production, innovation and marketing of milk, dairy products and beverages under the highest quality standards. LALA operates 29 production plants and 172 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America, and is supported by more than 40,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet that exceeds 7,500 units for the distribution of its more than 600 products which reach more than 628,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri® and Vigor® stand out in their brand portfolio. Grupo LALA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LALAB".

Limitation of Liability: This press release may contain forecasts or projections which reflect our current views and expectations regarding our performance, business, and future events. Forecasts include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements and may contain words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "in our view", "will likely occur", or some other word or phrase with a similar meaning. These statements are subject to certain risks, unforeseen events, and assumptions. We caution that a significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, and intentions expressed in this report. In no event will we, nor any of our subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, executives, agents, or employees be liable to third parties (including investors) for any investment, decision or action taken in relation to the information released in this press release or for any consequential special or similar damage. For more information visit: www.lala.com.mx

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004423/Grupo_LALA_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/initiation-of-the-acquisition-offer-for-lala-shares-301534295.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.

