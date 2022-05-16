U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.50
    -11.39 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,203.06
    +6.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,695.89
    -109.11 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.31
    -1.36 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.72
    +2.23 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    -0.0730 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1250
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,420.78
    -653.13 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.54
    +416.86 (+171.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Initiation of a share buyback for Employee Share Purchase Programme

Scatec ASA
·2 min read
Scatec ASA
Scatec ASA

Oslo, 16 May 2022: Scatec ASA (“Scatec” or the “Company“) has decided to initiate a buyback of up to 89,200 of its own shares for a total maximum amount of NOK 13,380,000. The buyback programme may be carried out in the period from this announcement and until 24 May 2022.

The purpose of the programme is to acquire shares that can be sold to employees as part of the Company’s Employee Share Purchase Programme as announced in the stock exchange announcement published 9 May 2022 at 08.00 (CEST) in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, and as approved by the General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has engaged DNB Bank ASA to carry out the buyback. The buybacks will be made in accordance with the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2022. According to the authorisation, up to 1,131,004 shares may be purchased at a minimum of NOK 1 and a maximum of NOK 1,000 per share. The authorisation is valid until the Annual General Meeting in 2023, however no later than 30 June 2023.

All acquisitions under the buyback programme will be executed on Euronext Oslo Børs. The execution of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, the buyback programme may be discontinued at any time and the Company may resolve to terminate the buyback programme before the threshold set out above is reached.

Scatec does not hold any own shares as of the date of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com

About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Here's Why Chimerix Stock Is Imploding Today

    Investors are furious about management's plan to sell its most valuable asset in order to chase a lackluster oncology program.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), Samuel Szteinbaum, Has Just Spent US$1.1m Buying 51% More Shares

    Those following along with Corsair Gaming, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of...

  • Is It Time to Jump Back Into Ford? Here's How to Trade It

    On Friday, Ford Motor sold another 7M shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive for about $188M. Ford had sold 8M shares of RIVN earlier in the week following the expiration of that firm's IPO lockup period. Ford is still believed to be long 87M shares of Rivian.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Inf

  • Gloomy Goldman offers 20 ‘safety’ stocks with valuations below the previous 2 bear markets

    It’s tight quarters in Wall Street’s bear sleuth these days. Goldman Sachs just downgraded their 2022 U.S. growth forecast (to 2.4% from 2.6%) and 2023 (to 1.6% from 2.2%), as senior chairman Lloyd Blankfein warned of “very, very high” risks for a U.S. recession. Also one of the most bullish banks on Wall Street headed into this year, Goldman cut its end-2022 S&P 500 target to 4,300.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be