New initiative to help Veterans access education

·3 min read

Launch of the Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Each year, thousands of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, supported by their families, make the transition to civilian life. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that all Veterans find meaningful employment upon release from the CAF, to build on the skills and qualifications acquired during service, and to improve recognition of qualifications.

CAF members, Veterans and their families will now have easier access to information about post-secondary educational supports, thanks to a new "connected campus" group. The Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium (CMVF3C) will help facilitate a coordinated approach to obtain college and university educations for four key groups:

  • Current serving military members who want to increase their education and knowledge while continuing to serve

  • Current serving military members who are transitioning out of the military

  • Veterans

  • Families of these groups seeking to pursue further education and training

The project began with military and Veteran communities connecting with post-secondary partners, including the University of Alberta, and the CAF. Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) is proud to play a supporting role through its programs, including the Education and Training Benefit, Career Transition Services, and Vocational Rehabilitation offerings. The goal of the CMVF3C is to be a one-stop shop for Veterans to help them navigate and access educational resources and opportunities. More post-secondary institutions are showing interest in joining this new initiative.

CAF members, Veterans, and their families have served our country with pride and many seek to advance their education. Helping them find the right resources to do so is vitally important. All Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campuses will provide a place for these individuals to meet their personal, academic, and professional goals.

Quotes

"We are forever grateful to Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans and military families for their service. The Family Connected Campus Consortium will provide the military community with crucial post-secondary education and training supports, so that they can reach their personal, academic and professional goals. This consortium will expand CAF training resources, help Veterans transition to new careers, and empower military families with further educational opportunities."
The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

"The Government of Canada strongly believes in the importance of equipping Veterans with all the tools they need to find a post-military career that suits them. The Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium will help serving members, Veterans and their families transition to the civilian labour market with updated and in-demand skills. It's the kind of partnership that can make a real difference."
The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) collaboration as a key stakeholder in the Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium will contribute to strategic priorities, enhancing ongoing recruitment and retention efforts, increasing opportunities for in-service training and professional development, supporting the well-being of CAF members as they transition to civilian life, while also providing valuable educational opportunities for the families of serving members and veterans."
Commodore Daniel Bouchard, Commander of CAF Transition Group

Quick Facts

  • The CMVF3C is a first-of-its-kind project in Canada.

  • The project seeks to support recruitment and retention efforts underway across the CAF by improving training and education opportunities.

  • Educational support for Veterans or soon-to-retire CAF members contributes directly to greater professional opportunities for these individuals.

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

