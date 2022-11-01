U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.75
    +13.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,878.00
    +103.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,486.75
    +39.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.90
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.15
    +0.62 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    +0.29 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9908
    +0.0021 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    -4.0100 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    -25.75 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1505
    +0.0038 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3810
    -0.3330 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,478.77
    -38.26 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.34
    +1.13 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,627.89
    +40.43 (+0.15%)
     

New Initiative Launches to Address Neglected Global Health Crisis of Alcohol Harms

·5 min read

$15 million philanthropic award doubles existing global funding; RESET Alcohol will work in fifteen countries primarily in Latin America, Africa, Asia

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol consumption is a top-ten driver of death, illness and injury, with wide-ranging social and economic harms. Many of the harms related to alcohol disproportionately affect young adults, and surveys from multiple countries suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic has further increased drinking. Today, Vital Strategies announced RESET Alcohol – a groundbreaking new $15 million initiative to reduce alcohol-related harms in hard-hit countries through policy change.

Vital Strategies (PRNewsfoto/Vital Strategies)
Vital Strategies (PRNewsfoto/Vital Strategies)

$15 million philanthropic award doubles existing global funding; RESET Alcohol will work in fifteen countries.

Public health work on alcohol is vastly underfunded relative to the issue's burden, and the philanthropic award that founds RESET Alcohol roughly doubles existing global funding. Over three years, the initiative will support 15 or more countries to develop policies including raising the price of alcohol via taxation, regulating availability, and restricting alcohol marketing.

"Every year, alcohol use cuts millions of lives short and causes even more widespread suffering," said Adam Karpati, Senior Vice President, Public Health Programs at Vital Strategies. "The onus can't be on individuals. We must reset from an environment where the alcohol industry is empowered to push alcohol into nearly every aspect of our lives, including schools, sports, and media. We need policies that protect kids, make healthy choices the easy choices, and check industry's influence. RESET Alcohol will do just that through strong partnerships with government and civil society leaders who are committed to action."

RESET Alcohol is a collaboration of six global organizations: Vital Strategies, which is leading the initiative; Movendi International; the University of Illinois Chicago; the Global Alcohol Policy Alliance (GAPA); the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Alliance; and World Health Organization (WHO). RESET Alcohol will support countries, primarily in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, with an emphasis on high-population, high-burden countries. RESET Alcohol's approach builds on partners' success in similar consortia addressing tobacco and other harmful commodities, including contributing to 18.5% relative reduction in tobacco use in Bangladesh (2009-17) and 17% in India (2010-17).

Per capita alcohol consumption among drinkers has increased in nearly all regions of the world consistently since 2005. Alcohol consumption is related to more than 60 different conditions, including cancers, heart disease, liver disease, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS; injuries and trauma including suicide, homicide, assault, falls, intimate partner violence, and vehicle crashes. Alcohol consumption is also associated with adverse economic impacts, from medical care costs to lost productivity.

"Failure to act has led to millions of preventable deaths and suffering from alcohol," said Jacqui Drope, Director, RESET Alcohol. "It's time governments treat it like the public health crisis that it is. When governments take up policies proven to reduce alcohol-related harms, population health and economies will benefit."

RESET Alcohol's objective is to advance policies as recommended by the World Health Organization's Global Alcohol Action Plan and the SAFER technical package, especially taxes on alcohol and regulations on marketing and availability. RESET Alcohol will provide technical support to governments, improve national research and data collection, resource advocacy for policy change, and mount communications campaigns.

"For governments, tax increases on alcohol are a win-win, especially given the sluggish global economy," said Jeffrey Drope, Research Professor at UIC. "Effective alcohol taxation reduces affordability, consumption and alcohol related disease and premature death. This means lower health care costs and increased productivity from a healthier population. Taxes also create revenue for governments to fund health programs or other social priorities."

Funding for RESET Alcohol was awarded via a grant directed to Vital Strategies from GiveWell, a nonprofit dedicated to finding outstanding giving opportunities and publishing the full details of its analysis to help donors decide where to give. GiveWell recommends high-impact, cost-effective charities backed by evidence and rigorous analysis.

"Alcohol is a major obstacle to development," said Kristína Šperková, President, Movendi International. "It's not only an obvious health crisis but also a major social justice issue. RESET Alcohol can support governments in advancing proven alcohol policy solutions, which will protect millions of people from harm caused by alcohol companies and promote the health of the most neglected and marginalized people and communities."

"Science-based policies independent of commercial interests are key to reduce harm from alcohol worldwide," said Sally Casswell, Chairperson at Global Alcohol Policy Alliance. "We look forward to supporting the adaptation of best practice policies to new countries around the world and learning about local innovations. We are honored to be a part of RESET Alcohol and its promising mission to see millions of fewer deaths and injury from alcohol."

"We urgently need a public health reset with smart policies to get death and disease caused by alcohol under control", said Katie Dain, CEO of the NCD Alliance. "We are proud to be part of RESET Alcohol, working to bring communities, national governments, and research partners together to drive change through alcohol policies that count."

Learn more about RESET Alcohol here: https://www.vitalstrategies.org/programs/alcohol-policy/

About RESET Alcohol

RESET Alcohol brings together national governments, civil society, and global leaders to advance policies from the World Health Organization's SAFER package for reducing the health, social and economic harms of alcohol. RESET Alcohol activities include financial and technical support to governments, civil society organizations, and technical policy institutions. The initiative is led by Vital Strategies in collaboration with Movendi International; The Tobacconomics Team, based at the University of Illinois Chicago; Global Alcohol Policy Alliance (GAPA); The NCD Alliance; and World Health Organization (WHO).

To learn more visit: https://www.vitalstrategies.org/programs/alcohol-policy/

Collaborators

Vital Strategies: www.vitalstrategies.org
Movendi Internationalwww.movendi.ngo
Tobacconomics: https://tobacconomics.org
GAPAwww.globalgapa.org
NCD Alliance: https://ncdalliance.org
WHO led Global SAFER initiative: https://www.who.int/initiatives/SAFER

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-initiative-launches-to-address-neglected-global-health-crisis-of-alcohol-harms-301664022.html

SOURCE Vital Strategies

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares Of CRISPR-Focused Verve Therapeutics Just Took A Grim Turn

    Verve Therapeutics announced disappointing lab results for its CRISPR gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, and VERV stock skidded.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2022.

  • 5 Genius Ways to Pay for Assisted Living

    As people age, it can be more challenging to live by yourself and handle your basic needs. Assisted living facilities and care workers provide additional help for seniors to live independently in a safe environment. Paying for assisted living can … Continue reading → The post Is Assisted Living Tax Deductible? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drugmakers Fight Over Lucrative Pneumonia Vaccines

    The growing $7 billion market is currently dominated by Pfizer, and rivals’ interest in winning more of the business shows the pharmaceutical industry’s renewed focus on vaccines.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. CDC director experiences COVID rebound after taking Pfizer's Paxlovid

    The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, experienced a COVID-19 rebound after completing a course of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 pill, the agency said on Monday. Walensky had experienced mild COVID-19 symptoms less than ten days ago. After completing a course of Pfizer's Paxlovid, and a period of isolation, she had tested negative for the virus, but on Sunday, she tested positive again, CDC added.

  • 2 On-Fire Biotech Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market

    The biotech sector is down this year, but these two biopharmaceutical stocks have delivered strong returns.

  • Why Moderna Stock Soared Last Week

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) popped 18% last week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were encouraged by news of several potential catalysts that could boost the pharmaceutical company's sales and profits. Moderna came into the week with some positive momentum after fellow drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced plans to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine next year to as much as $130 per shot.

  • BCTX: Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BCTX READ THE FULL BCTX RESEARCH REPORT Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Operational and Financial Results On October 28 th 2022, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) published fiscal year 2022 financial and operational results in its first Form 10-K filing with the SEC as it no longer qualifies as a foreign private issuer. BriaCell has most recently entered

  • Walgreens-Backed VillageMD Said to Explore Deal for Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., is exploring a deal to merge with Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilThree Top B

  • The girl whose T cells beat cancer

    When Emily Whitehead was six years old, she became the first child ever to receive genetically-modified T cells, an experimental treatment for her leukemia. It cured her, and helped launch the field of cellular medicine. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh talks with Emily, and her parents, Kari and Tom Whitehead, about how they defeated her cancer; and with Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, a leading cancer specialist and author of the new book, "The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human."

  • This Is What Happens When You Take Ibuprofen 30 Days in a Row, According to Doctors

    Motrin, Midol, Advil, and Addaprin—these are all brand names of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) ibuprofen, and many of us keep a bottle or two of this medicine in the bathroom cabinet in case of headaches, cramps, or other minor discomforts. In addition to the over-the-counter (OTC) version that can be grabbed off the shelf, prescription ibuprofen was also the 38th most prescribed drug in the U.S. as of 2020, so a lot of us are taking it. But just because it's popular and easy to

  • Doing This at Night Spikes Your Risk of Diabetes and Heart Disease, New Study Says

    Some people love getting up at the crack of dawn, finding that those quiet early morning hours are the best time to be productive and get grounded for the day ahead. Others get a burst of energy in the evening, reaching their peak creative state as the day winds down. But whether you're an early riser or a night owl, your sleep habits can significantly impact your health—for better or worse.A study published in the Sept. 2022 edition of Experimental Physiology found that your preferred bedtime c

  • 15 Countries That Produce The Most Alcohol

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 countries that produce the most alcohol. If you want to learn about similar countries, you can also take a look at 5 Countries That Produce The Most Alcohol. The Alcohol Industry: An Analysis The alcoholic beverages industry is a lucrative one and is in for further secular […]

  • Officials with COVID who take Paxlovid keep getting rebound positives. It’s now happened with Biden, Fauci, and the head of the CDC

    Walensky joins prominent U.S. pandemic figures, including President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who have had rebound cases of COVID after taking the popular pills.

  • Health-Care Stocks Rally to Best Month Since 2020 on Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Health care stocks posted their best monthly gain since April 2020 as investors seek shelter in a weakening economy.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets

  • Modified pig-to-human heart transplant had unexpected changes in heart's conduction system

    Research Highlights: Electrocardiogram (ECG) measures taken after the Jan. 2022 pig-to-human heart transplant found significantly different electrical conduction characteristics compared to those seen in native pig hearts (pig heart in a pig body). ...

  • Do you have breast self-awareness? It could save your life

    According to the American Cancer Society, a person has a 99 percent chance of surviving breast cancer if it is […] The post Do you have breast self-awareness? It could save your life appeared first on TheGrio.

  • This Black Founder Was Gaslit by Her Doctor During Pregnancy. The Experience Drove Her To Create a Community for Expectant Moms

    Here are three lessons a Black founder learned while building her groundbreaking app, Expectful, after facing struggles with breastfeeding

  • Flu season more aggressive now compared to the last decade

    The number of positive flu tests so far this season, according to the CDC, is the highest it's been in 13 years. After two flu seasons spent in various stages of lockdown and restrictions due to the pandemic, doctors worry the 2022 flu season will be aggressive. The CDC is reporting flu-related hospitalizations have risen dramatically in the past several weeks.

  • Walking Dead Syndrome and other rare conditions that baffle doctors and researchers

    Here are three strange and rare medical conditions that baffle doctors, along with case studies: Walking Dead Syndrome, Alice in Wonderland Syndrome and Foreign Accent Syndrome.