U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,901.25
    -9.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,090.00
    -76.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,996.75
    -22.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.20
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.76
    -1.12 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.40
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    17.94
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9907
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.91
    +0.92 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1500
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9720
    +1.2150 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,792.74
    -1,110.11 (-5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.22
    -29.28 (-6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,241.05
    -59.39 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Inivata and Collaborators to Present New Data to Support the Application of RaDaR™ MRD Assay Across Tumor Types at ESMO Congress 2022

Inivata
·4 min read
Inivata
Inivata


Inivata and Collaborators to Present New Data to Support the Application of RaDaR MRD Assay Across Tumor Types at ESMO Congress 2022

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 7 September 2022 -- Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, alongside collaborators, will present new data on its RaDaR™ assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place on 9-13 September 2022. Inivata and NeoGenomics, Inivata’s parent company, will host a joint booth in the exhibition hall at the conference.

Data will be presented from the single-center prospective cohort ‘LIONESS’ study in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients receiving primary surgery with curative intent. The study demonstrated that the RaDaR assay was able to detect ctDNA in 100% of cases with confirmed clinical recurrences, highlighting the significant potential of the assay to guide treatment decisions and improve disease outcome.

Inivata and collaborators will also present updated follow-up data and biomarker analysis from a study investigating administration of pre-operative ipilimumab and nivolumab for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer. In the updated study, the RaDaR assay was used to confirm the association of pre-operative plasma ctDNA detection with pathological response that was observed in the earlier analysis. Results from the complete cohort will be presented at the ESMO Congress.

Vishal Sikri, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Inivata, and President, Pharma Services, NeoGenomics, said: The data from these latest studies further highlight the potential role of RaDaR in guiding treatment decisions, with applicability across different tumor types. We believe that the assay has the potential to transform cancer care as we progress towards broad-scale commercialization.”

Abstracts are now available on the ESMO website and accompanying posters will be available to view during the conference, via the ESMO e-poster site, together with audio description.

Details of the abstracts are as follows:

Title: Liquid biopsy for detection of molecular residual disease and recurrence in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
Abstract No: 684P
Speaker: Susanne Flach

Date and Time: Sunday, 11 September 2022, Poster session 10, 2:00 PM-3:00 PM CEST

Title: Updated follow-up data and biomarker analysis of pre-operative ipilimumab and nivolumab in locoregional advanced urothelial cancer (NABUCCO)
Abstract No: 1770P
Speaker: Chantal F. Stockem
Date and Time: Monday, 12 September 2022, Poster session 18, 3:00 PM-4:00 PM CEST

Ends

About Inivata
Inivata is the liquid biopsy focused subsidiary of NeoGenomics Laboratories (NASDAQ: NEO). Inivata’s proven InVision™ liquid biopsy platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw which may be used by clinicians to guide personalized cancer treatment, to monitor response to treatment and to detect relapse. The commercially available InVisionFirst™-Lung test offers highly sensitive testing and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata’s personalized RaDaR™ assay allows the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence in certain cancers and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.   Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial entities in early through late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. The InVisionFirst-Lung test and RaDaR assay are laboratory developed tests (LDTs) performed by Inivata’s CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA. Inivata also has R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge.

About the RaDaRassay
Inivata’s RaDaR™ assay is a personalized, tumor-informed, highly sensitive technology that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) within a cancer patient’s blood plasma. Built on Inivata’s proven InVision™ platform, the personalized RaDaR assay has been designed to detect MRD following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early signs of relapse, and has been validated for clinical use in lung, head and neck, and breast cancers. The RaDaR assay is a laboratory-developed test (LDT) which has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA for use in the detection of MRD in early-stage cancer patients and has received the CE mark for the detection of MRD and recurrence.

Media Contacts:
Consilium Strategic Communications
Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Genevieve Wilson/Lucie Foster
Alix Floyd (US)
inivata@consilium-comms.com +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Karen Chandler-Smith
karen.chandler-smith@inivata.com+44 (0)7900 430235


Recommended Stories

  • Covid Is Likely to Require Yearly Booster Like Flu Shot, Fauci Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccines will largely become an annual vaccination akin to the flu shot, President Joe Biden said Tuesday as his administration urged Americans to seek out newly authorized booster shots tailored to fight the omicron subvariants that are now dominant.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says

  • AstraZeneca receives expanded FDA approval for multibillion-dollar cancer treatment

    AstraZeneca's cancer immunotherapy Imfinzi received a thirdapproval from the Food and Drug Administration. The drug, already approved to treat non-small and small cell lung cancer, received marketing clearance Monday as a treatment with chemotherapy for advanced biliary tract cancers. Biliary tract cancers are a group of rare and aggressive cancers that occur in the bile ducts and gallbladder.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • U.S. Plans Shift to Annual Covid Shots as New Boosters Roll Out

    Health authorities expect to recommend that people get boosters once a year, starting with the new shots now rolling out, a shift from their current practice of issuing new advice every several months.

  • 5 Biotechs With Cash Runways Into 2025

    If you think tech stocks have it rough right now, sneak a peek at biotech stocks. Here's how a back-to-the-basics approach and a focus on companies' cash runways -- their ability to fund themselves -- might help individual investors find stable biotech stocks for 2023 and beyond. Many investors were besides themselves earlier this year when biotech companies began trading at valuations less than their cash balances.

  • Scientists urged the Biden administration to launch an ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to develop inhaled COVID vaccines. China beat the U.S. to the punch

    It might be time for “operation nasal immunity.”

  • U.S. eyes annual shots as updated COVID vaccines roll out

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is likely to start recommending COVID-19 vaccines annually, health officials said on Tuesday, as new boosters designed to fight currently circulating variants of the coronavirus roll out. By the end of this week, 90% of Americans will live within five miles (8 km) of sites carrying updated vaccines, U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra said at a White House briefing. President Joe Biden said separately in a statement that for most Americans, "that means one COVID-19 shot, once a year, each fall."

  • Your Post-Period Cramps Could Indicate a Bigger Problem

    Having cramps after your period that last longer than a few days isn't normal. If you're wondering, "Why am I having cramps after my period?" here's what to do.

  • AstraZeneca (AZN) Imfinzi Gets FDA Nod for Biliary Tract Cancer

    AstraZeneca's (AZN) Imfinzi plus chemotherapy becomes the first immunotherapy combination to get approval in the United States to treat advanced biliary tract cancer

  • Terrified Nurses Build Barricade After Patient Threatened Them, Police Say

    Terrified nurses were forced to barricade themselves in a hospital room after an out-of-control patient ran amok through the facility and threatened to kill them. The incident happened in Grand Island, Nebraska, around 8 pm on August 31. Officers who responded to the 911 call were also attacked by the rampaging patient, who managed to destroy several thousand dollars worth of property by the time he was apprehended. Here's what happened to the nurses, and how the man was finally caught. 1 Runnin

  • Justin Bieber Announces Break from Touring

    Justin Bieber announced Tuesday he is taking a break from touring as he prioritizes his health following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

  • Inside the rare disease that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's hearing, vision and balance for a year

    The star revealed last month that the year-long effects from a rare autoimmune disease had him wondering if he'd ever be able to live normally again.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • CVS Health Expands Home Healthcare Portfolio With $8B Signify Health Acquisition

    CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has agreed to acquire Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY) for $30.50 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Signify Health offers Health Risk Assessments, value-based care, and provider enablement via a network of over 10,000 clinicians across all 50 states. In 2022, Signify Health's clinicians expect to connect with nearly 2.5 million unique members in the home, both in-person and virtually. On average, they spend 2.5 times

  • The FDA Is Giving Amylyx Another Chance on Its ALS Drug. What to Expect.

    The decision to give the treatment a second hearing may be a positive sign for the drug's eventual approval.

  • Australia Tightens Meat Import Rules for Foot-and-Mouth Disease

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has banned imports of meat products for personal use from all countries with foot-and-mouth disease, a step that the government said was unprecedented to keep the country free of the virus. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaStocks End Well Off L

  • Woman, 46, Gives Birth To Identical Triplets

    At 41, Audrey Tiberius unsuccessfully went through three rounds of IVF. At 46, the mom of four got pregnant naturally ... and had triplets.

  • Omicron booster shots in California: Am I eligible? Where can I get it? How quickly?

    The CDC recommends people ages 12 and older get the new shots, which target the latest Omicron subvariants as well as the original coronavirus strain.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Jab Gets Approval in Switzerland

    Novavax (NVAX) receives expanded temporary authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine, in Switzerland for adolescents aged 12 to 17 and as a booster in adults aged 18 years and above.

  • Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill

    A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in the bill. The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through a series of votes to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy.