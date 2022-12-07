U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

Inizio acquires Evolution Road, bolstering Evoke's digital innovation and omnichannel offering

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio, a strategic partner for companies in health and life sciences, has today announced the acquisition of Evolution Road, a digital innovation company in life science omnichannel, digital marketing and digital health strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/Evoke)
(PRNewsfoto/Evoke)

Evolution Road will become part of Inizio's MarComms business unit, Evoke, a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. Evolution Road will enhance Evoke's commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions, and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.

Evolution Road offers a range of strategic marketing services which help clients make data-driven strategic decisions to plan, execute and measure highly effective digital and omnichannel marketing programs, meet their brand objectives and improve real-world outcomes.

Reid Connolly, Global President of Inizio MarComms and CEO of Evoke said, "We are delighted to welcome Evolution Road to Evoke. We know the fantastic team very well and have successfully worked together with them on numerous occasions to create high-impact work and drive significant growth for some of the most high-profile brands in the pharma space.

There is a high level of demand from nearly all life science organizations to not merely provide strategic counsel but to help bring their omnichannel capability to life at every aspect of the journey. The combination of Evolution Road's expertise, alongside Evoke's data, customer experience and media teams will underscore Evoke's reputation as one of the most comprehensive, forward-looking and indispensable omnichannel partners in the market."

Evolution Road's President Larry Moran commented, "We are thrilled to be joining Evoke especially as we have always shared a common vision and 'digital first' heritage. Together our combined omnichannel offering will be the most powerful in the healthcare space."

Evolution Road Founder and CEO Paul Ivans added, "Finding the right partner to help take Evolution Road to the next level was incredibly important for us - one that shared our culture, values, and our approach to client objectivity. We could not be more excited to grow our business together and find new ways to help our clients unlock their true potential."

For more information visit: inizio.health / evokegroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Daniel McIver, Senior PR Executive ramarketing: daniel.mciver@ramarketingpr.com

Lucy MacLauchlan, Global Head of Marketing, Inizio:
lucy.maclauchlan@inizio.health | +44 7917 264 626

Ashley Makuh, VP Global Marketing and Communications, Evoke:
ashley.makuh@evokegroup.com | 732-687-3242

About Inizio
Uniting the expertise and capabilities of Ashfield and Huntsworth, Inizio is a strategic partner for companies in health and life sciences. Connecting a full suite of advisory, medical, marketing, communications and patient and stakeholder engagement services across the lifecycle of a drug, Inizio supports its partners from initial assessment to loss of exclusivity.
For more information visit: www.inizio.health

About Evoke
Evoke is a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. Evoke uses data-driven insights, creativity, and applied innovation to solve the most complex of challenges in today's healthcare market. Evoke is a platform for our people, our clients, and the communities we serve to unlock their full potential.
For more information visit: www.evokegroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inizio-acquires-evolution-road-bolstering-evokes-digital-innovation-and-omnichannel-offering-301697167.html

SOURCE Evoke

