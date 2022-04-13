U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,239.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,009.00
    +64.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.50
    +9.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.92
    +0.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.50
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.79
    -0.58 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3010
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.0470
    +0.6590 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,086.44
    -122.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.70
    +14.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.05
    -5.61 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Injectable Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration Market Research Report 2022: Assess the Importance of Alliances and Partnerships on Subcutaneous Drug Product Commercialization

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Because of the ongoing need for repeat dosing posed by chronic diseases, these indications represent significant drug volume and revenue opportunities, while simultaneously challenging the industry to develop products that meet the unique needs of the non-professional caregiver.

For drugs designed to be administered by the patient, therapy-specific packaging is improving adherence and treatment outcomes. In the area of delivery, reusable injection devices designed to accept prefilled syringes or drug cartridges are improving ease-of-use and increasing the alternative device share of the growing self-injection market.

Injection Devices for Subcutaneous Self-administration- What You Will Learn

  • Provides detailed analysis of subcutaneous drug products, drug delivery and device strategies, and product development factors

  • Assesses key markets, market dynamics and market demographics

  • Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates SC drug products in nine key therapeutic segments

  • Provides market data and forecasts to 2028

  • Profiles market sector participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations

  • Assesses the importance of alliances and partnerships on subcutaneous drug product commercialization

  • Evaluates the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factor

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • The Market Opportunity

  • Delivery Market Dynamics

  • The Economics of Injectable Drugs

  • What's Driving the Growth in Injectable Devices?

  • Prefilled Syringes Proliferating

  • The Trend toward Self-Administration

Shifting Demographics

  • Innovation in Disposable Device Designs

  • Proliferation of Biological Drugs

  • Therapeutic Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Therapeutic Demand Drivers

  • Competitive Landscape

Risk Factors

  • Autoinjectors - Commercial Devices

  • Manual Injection Autoinjectors

  • Automated Injection Autoinjectors

Disposable Autoinjectors

  • Molly (SHL Medical)

  • Molly RNS (SHLMedical)

  • Bertha (SHL Medical)

  • Maggie (SHL Medical)

  • Amber (SHL Medical)

  • SafeLock (SHL Medical)

  • VSDI +NIT (SHL Medical)

  • SDI MIX +NIT (SHL Medical)

  • Syrina S (Consort Medical)

  • Syrina AS (Consort Medical)

  • AutoJect 2 (Owen Mumford)

  • SelfDose (West Pharmaceutical Services)

  • Flexi-Q PFS (Elcam Medical)

  • OTS Autoinjector (Consort Medical)

  • Pro-Ject (Aptar)

  • Consort Medical ASI

  • Ypsomed VarioJect

  • Rotaject Technology (SHL Medical)

  • Viscala Autoinjector (Consort Medical)

  • Flexi-Q HV (Elcam Medical)

  • Intevia (Becton Dickinson)

  • Antares Pharma Autoinjectors

  • Dali Medical Devices

Development-stage Autoinjectors

  • NIS Autoinjector (Midas Pharma)

  • ArQ - (Oval Medical)

  • Wirelessly Enabled Autoinjectors

  • BETACONNECT (Bayer)

  • RebiSmart (Merck Serono)

Selected Product Specific Autoinjectors

  • Alsuma/Sumatriptan Autoinjector

  • Sumatriptan (Dr. Reddy's)

  • Rebif/Rebidose (Merck Serono)

  • Aimovig (Amgen/Novartis)

  • Enbrel Mini AutoTouch (Amgen)

  • Pegasys Proclick (Genentech/Roche)

  • Otrexup (Antares Pharma)

  • Evzio (Kaleo)

Autoinjector Device Design Factors

  • Material Selection Issues

  • Part Counts and Device Cost

  • Safety Features

  • Needle Insertion Depth

  • Failsafe Activation

  • Dose Inspection/Injection Confirmation

  • Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

  • Human Engineering/Ergonomics

Pen Injectors

  • Pen Injector Design Selection Factors

Standardized Pen Platforms

  • Haselmeier

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Owen Mumford

  • Autoject2

  • Ypsomed

  • SHL Medical

  • Custom Pen Designs

  • Reusable Pens

  • Dual Chamber Pens

Commercial Pen Products

  • Genotropin Pen

  • Humatro-Pen/Humatro Pen 3

  • Norditropin

  • NordiPenmate

  • Nutropin AQ Pen

  • Omnitrope

  • One.Click

  • Lantus/Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)

  • Diapen

  • Gansulin Pen

  • Flexpen (Novo Nordisk)

  • Humalog Pen/KwikPen

  • HumaPen Memoir

  • HumaPen Luxura HD

  • NovoPen (Novo Nordisk)

  • SoloStar

  • Byetta Pen

  • Bydureon

  • SymlinPen

  • Saxenda (Liraglutide)

  • Tanzeum (Abliglutide)

  • Trulicity (Dulaglutide)

  • Victoza (Liraglutide)

  • Parathyroid Hormone

  • Forteo Pen

  • Preotact/Preos

  • Natpara

  • Reproductive Hormones

  • Follistim/Puregon Pen

  • Gonal-f

Wearable Devices - Product Analysis and Assessments

  • Libertas (Becton Dickinson)

  • Patch Pump (Sensile Medical)

  • SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)

  • Neulasta OnPro Injector (Insulet/Amgen)

  • YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

  • Electronic Semi-disposable

  • E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)

  • Mechanical Disposable

  • enFuse (Enable Injections)

  • Captive Devices

  • sc2Wear Infusor (scPharmaceuticals)

  • PatchPump (SteadyMed)

  • Wireless Data

Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis

  • Anaphylaxis/Countermeasures

  • Autoimmune Diseases

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Psoriasis

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Exenatide (Byetta)

  • Bydureon

  • Pramlinitide (Symlin)

  • Abliglutide (Tanzeum)

  • Hepatitis

  • Hormones

  • Osteoporosis

Market Factors

  • Regulatory Issues

  • Device Branding

  • Patient Adherence and Ease of Use

  • Healthcare Economics

Company Profiles

  • Amgen

  • Antares Pharma

  • Aptar

  • Bayer

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Consort Medical

  • Dr. Reddy's

  • Elcam Medical

  • Genentech

  • Kaleo

  • Merck Serono

  • Midas Pharma

  • Novartis

  • Oval Medical

  • Owen Mumford

  • Roche

  • SHL Medical

  • West Pharmaceutical Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16sh69

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In

  • Ocugen's study of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin put on hold in wake of WHO inspection of Bharat

    Ocugen said the action is tied to statements made by the World Health Organization following its inspection of Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility.

  • Myovant Sciences Collapses As FDA Holdup Snags Its Blockbuster Potential

    The future looked cloudy for Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's partnered endometriosis treatment on Tuesday, leading MYOV stock to collapse.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens

  • An experimental COVID drug was so successful that they’re shutting down trials early

    The drug, sabizabulin, halved the mortality rate for patients infected with severe cases of COVID.

  • Public company moves US headquarters out of South Florida

    This technology firm is moving its corporate jobs further up the coast to get closer to its customers.

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Why Myovant Sciences Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) had crashed by 23.4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The steep decline came after the company and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Myfembree in managing moderate-to-severe endometriosis pain. The FDA had previously established a PDUFA date of May 6 to complete its review of the sNDA for Myfembree.

  • Here’s How China’s Lockdowns Are Rippling Through the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s lockdowns to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since early 2020 have battered the economy, stalling production in major technology and financial hubs like Shenzhen and Suzhou, and halting spending by millions of people shut in their homes. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locke

  • Dark Clouds Hang Over Skyworks Solutions

    In this daily bar chart of SWKS, below, we can see that prices are still in a downtrend from July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and foreshadows a new price low. A weak OBV line happens when traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • Oil: ‘We’re looking at structurally higher prices’ due to Russia-Ukraine war, analyst says

    Vectis Energy Partners Principal Tamar Essner joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about oil prices rising over Russia-Ukraine and OPEC supply concerns, global oil and natural gas supply forecasts for the decade, and the difficulties in processing and exporting oil.

  • South Africa Sets $900 Million Annual Mineral Exploration Target

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa, home to the world’s biggest deposits of a number of minerals, wants to attract $900 million of investment in exploring for minerals each year by removing bottlenecks and increasing mapping of resources.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJok