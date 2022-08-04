U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market to Reach $53.92 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market
Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global injectable drug delivery devices market reached a value of nearly $36,513.9 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $36,513.9 million in 2021 to $53,921.6 million in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 and reach $72,577.4 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, growth in the number of healthcare facilities, increased healthcare expenditure, growth in the biologics, and increasing awareness of self-administration. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the low healthcare awareness, low healthcare reimbursements, and preference for oral treatment.

Going forward, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for injectable drugs, sudden emergence of severe infections and large numbers of drugs and vaccines in several clinical trial stages will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the injectable drug delivery devices market in the future include product recalls, stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval of medical devices and increasing cost of high-end products.

The injectable drug delivery devices market is segmented by type into syringes, injectors and pumps. The injectors was the largest segment of the injectable drug delivery devices market by type, accounting for $22,232.0 million or 60.9% of the total market in 2021. The pumps market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The syringes market is further segmented by type into conventional injectable devices and pre-filled syringes. The conventional injectable was the largest segment of the syringes drug delivery devices market by type, accounting for $6,527.8 million or 61.8% of the total market in 2021. The pre-filled syringes market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the injectable drug delivery devices market include focus on developing microneedle-based drug delivery systems, invest in the research and development of self-injectable devices, focus on manufacturing wearable devices, focus on the manufacturing of needle-free injection system, expanding its product line to prefilled syringes, consider improving the digital technology of their devices, focus on manufacturing innovative devices and focus on manufacturing innovative auto-injectors.

Player-adopted strategies in the injectable drug delivery devices industry include investing in its injectable drug delivery devices, focusing on strategic partnerships, expanding its product portfolio, development of new products and launching new technologies.

Scope:
Markets Covered:

  • By Type: Syringes; Injectors And Pumps

    • By Type Of Syringes: Conventional Injectable Devices; Pre-Filled Syringes

    • By Type Of Injectors: Auto-Injectors; Pen-Injectors

    • By Type Of Pumps: Insulin Pumps; Ambulatory Infusion Devices

  • By Application: Autoimmune Diseases; Hormonal Disorders; Oncology; Orphan Diseases; Pain Management; Respiratory Therapy; Other Applications

  • By End-user: Hospitals And Clinics; Home Healthcare Settings; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies; Research Laboratories; Other End Users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

7. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Characteristics

8. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies

9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

10. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth

11. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

12. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Sub-Segments

13. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, Regional And Country Analysis

14. Asia-Pacific Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

15. Western Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

16. Eastern Europe Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

17. North America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

18. South America Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

19. Middle East Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

20. Africa Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

21. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market

23. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Opportunities And Strategies

24. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

25. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Baxter International

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Catalent, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orghqo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


